Retired doctor charged with drug trafficking, illegal gun possession after arrest aboard yacht in Nantucket Harbor

Scott Anthony Burke, 69, was arrested on his boat the Jess Conn, described in court papers as an “80 foot Nordhavn yacht,” on several charges including trafficking between 36 and 100 grams of cocaine, possession to distribute a Class A drug, unlawful firearm possession, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, records show.

A retired doctor living in Key Largo, Fla. is facing drug and gun charges after he was arrested Tuesday on Nantucket aboard his yacht, which police said contained firearms, cocaine, ketamine, and a distressed woman who had possibly overdosed and who “did not feel safe” on the vessel, according to authorities and legal filings.

Burke’s attorney had no immediate comment when reached by phone Wednesday morning, and Burke didn’t return a call seeking comment. He’s scheduled for arraignment Sept. 11 in Nantucket District Court.

A spokesperson for Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois’s office declined to comment Wednesday, citing the pending investigation.

Nantucket police received a report of a “woman in need of medical assistance” on a vessel in Nantucket Harbor around 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, island cops said in a statement. Officials boarded the boat and the “involved woman” was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, and Burke was booked, according to the statement.

A police report said detectives obtained a search warrant for the vessel and allegedly recovered items including about 43.4 grams of cocaine, roughly 14.1 grams of ketamine, a .380 pistol, three 30-round 9 millimeter magazines, a 12-round magazine “located inserted” in a 9 millimeter pistol, as well as various ammunition rounds located in the yacht’s main floor bedroom.

“Scott Burke does not possess a valid [license to carry] or [firearm identification] card,” the report said.

A supplemental police report said the initial call to authorities was that the woman on the vessel “did not want to be there, was under the influence of narcotics, and possibly [had] overdosed.” Burke led responding officers to his bedroom on the vessel, where the woman was discovered, the report said.

Police said the woman “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance” and also “stated that she did not feel safe.” Fire personnel arrived on scene to render medical aid before she was taken to the hospital, officials said.

“Inside the bedroom, in plain view, I observed a black semiautomatic handgun to be located on a bookshelf, that was on the right side of the bedroom,” the supplemental report said.

Burke was read his Miranda rights on the vessel, the report said.

Then he allegedly indicated that “he was the owner of the boat, the bedroom they were located in was his, and that the firearms on the boat were his,” the report said.

Burke told cops he had a license for the guns, but authorities determined his license to carry issued out of Florida had expired last year, according to the filing.

“Burke stated that there was another firearm on the boat that was located on the top shelf of the bookshelf,” the report said. “The second firearm can be described as a short barrel rifle, that was in a safe condition.”

Burke was a physician first licensed to practice medicine in Colorado in 1981, and his license expired in that state in 2021, according to Colorado Board of Medicine records.

About 20 years ago, he founded the Denver-based company Injury Finance, described on its website as “the industry leader in medical funding” that was “created to serve an uninsured and under-insured population in need of medical treatment.”

The company declined to comment Wednesday, accept to say that Burke currently has “no affiliation” with it.

The site says Burke founded the company because he was “devastated” by the implications of a change in state law that would hinder patients’ “ability to seek the treatment they needed to recover.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





