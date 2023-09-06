The number of out-of-state travelers seeking abortions in Mass. grew by 37 percent after Roe was overturned

A new study, by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the ASPIRE Center for Sexual and Reproductive Health at Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, showed the number of out-of-state residents seeking abortion care in Massachusetts grew an estimated 37.5 percent in the first four months after Dobbs compared with what would have been expected had Roe v. Wade not been reversed. The increase in non-New England residents drove that trend.

Just months after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision reversed the nation’s constitutional protection for abortion, Massachusetts Planned Parenthood locations saw an influx of residents from outside New England arriving for the procedure.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, looked at the number of out-of-state residents seeking abortion care at Planned Parenthood and compared that to predicted trends, factoring in annual changes in clinic visits, seasonality, and the downward effect the COVID pandemic had on the number of pregnancies. Data was compiled from the three Planned Parenthood locations in the state that perform the procedure.

“It was hard to predict before Dobbs what the impact would be, in part because the Dobbs decision affected such a large number of people,” said Dr. Elizabeth Janiak, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and director of social science research at Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, who co-led the project. “It’s been 50 years since we’ve had this number of people in the US not have access. How people would decide where to go was an open question.”

From July 2022 through October 2022, an estimated 45 additional abortions were performed on out-of-state residents compared to what would have been expected without Dobbs, bringing the total number of out-of-state abortions in that time period to 155.

Though the number of out-of-state patients seeking Massachusetts abortions was greater than expected, such abortions still represented only 5 percent of the 3,237 that took place at Massachusetts Planned Parenthood locations in the study’s time period. Overall number of abortions in the state increased an estimated 6 percent.

Those numbers are consistent with full-year data released by the Department of Public Health for the whole state, which also found an increase in out-of-state residents seeking care.

But state data don’t capture where patients are coming from. According to the Brigham research, not only are more people coming to Massachusetts for abortion care, more people are traveling farther for it since the June 2022 Dobbs decision.

Janiak said 285 people came to Massachusetts from other New England states for abortions in 2021, compared to 87 people from non-New England states, according to unpublished full-year data from Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts.

In 2022, 146 people from non-New England states sought such care.

Janiak said while there are patients from many different states, there were a notable number from Texas, trends that may reflect the size of the state’s population, but also the fact that Texas had limitations on abortion earlier than other states.

The study also found that larger numbers of out-of-state travelers were receiving funding from charitable organizations for their abortions. While the estimated percentage of in-state residents receiving abortion funds increased from 1.9 percent to 3.1 percent in the months after Dobbs, the share of out-of-state travelers receiving funding increased from 8.4 percent to 18.3 percent.

The funding comes from different sources, both local funds and national funds. In all cases, researchers tracked funds used for abortion care, rather than funds used to travel to the clinic.

“Lots of folks have no insurance coverage for their care,” Janiak said, noting that though Massachusetts’ Medicaid program offers such coverages, many other states’ Medicaid programs do not. “They receive support from these funds to defray the cost.”

Whether existing funding is sufficient for all the women trying to access abortion is an open question. Because of the distances people are now traveling, individuals are likely getting an abortion later in their pregnancies, which often means they are more expensive.

“Even though there’s been a surge of people wanting to support this care, there is a huge surge in need,” she said.

The study provides an early look at the impacts of the shifting abortion landscape, even in a place that does not border an abortion-restrictive state. The influx is likely less than what other states experienced, particularly those closer to abortion-restricted states.

“The chances of there being pressure on the system overall based on what we’ve seen, it doesn’t look like it. But this is the beginning of what ends up being a larger increase over time,” Janiak said. “There are other states like Illinois, Minnesota, states getting 30 to 40 percent increases in overall abortion volume, those are the states I worry about abortion access for local folks. Massachusetts isn’t there yet. It’s an open question as to whether we will ever be.”

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.