Police seek sedan involved in Fitchburg hit-and-run that left pedestrian with serious injuries

Fitchburg police are asking for the public’s help to find a silver four-door sedan involved in a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured Sunday night, officials said.
The crash occurred in front of 7 Westminster St. at 7:52 p.m., according to police, who did not release the victim’s identity or medical condition.
The silver sedan may be a Nissan or Toyota. It is missing passenger-side rear-view mirror and may have damage on that side, the hood, and the windshield, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to call the department at 978-345-4355 or email either gjensen@police.fitchburgma.gov or tpepple@police.fitchburgma.gov.
