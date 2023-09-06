Police seek sedan involved in Fitchburg hit-and-run that left pedestrian with serious injuries

Fitchburg police are asking for the public’s help to find a silver four-door sedan involved in a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured Sunday night, officials said.

The crash occurred in front of 7 Westminster St. at 7:52 p.m., according to police, who did not release the victim’s identity or medical condition.

The silver sedan may be a Nissan or Toyota. It is missing passenger-side rear-view mirror and may have damage on that side, the hood, and the windshield, police said.