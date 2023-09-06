Revere man held without bail on charges he stabbed dog to death, assaulted roommate

He is due back in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing, Hayden’s office said.

Don P. Algeni, 57, was arraigned Aug. 31 in Chelsea District Court on charges of animal cruelty, malicious killing or injury to a domestic animal, and assault and battery on a family or household member, according to court records and a statement from Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

A Revere man was held without bail at his arraignment last week on charges that he fatally stabbed a dog and assaulted his female roommate, officials said Wednesday.

“This is a tragic and terrifying situation for everyone involved, including the first responders,” Hayden said in the statement. “Sadly, a defenseless animal was brutally attacked and killed. It’s yet another example of how unpredictable 911 calls can be and an example of responders handling their responsibilities with care and restraint.”

Algeni’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

On Aug. 30, Revere police and firefighters responded to a medical aid call at a Lowell Street apartment shortly before 1 a.m., the statement said.

They arrived to find “Algeni lying in his bed with blood on both arms, screaming that he wanted police to kill him,” Hayden’s office said.

Responders also saw a dog by Algeni’s bed that was covered in blood and suffering fromat least five stab wounds, the statement said.

“A slash wound to the dog’s neck was so deep his head was almost severed,” the statement said

Shortly afterward, Algeni lost consciousness and was taken to a local hospital, Hayden’s office said.

Algeni’s roommate told investigators he had banged on her bedroom door around 9 p.m. and demanded that she open it, according to the statement. Algeni also allegedly said that he had a key and could enter the bedroom at any time, she told police.

The roommate played for police a video recorded Aug. 23 that showed Algeni screaming at her and throwing a cup toward her, prosecutors said.

Algeni allegedly made statements to the roommate about a week earlier that included, “I’m going out and I’m not going out alone,” she told police.

Police seized multiple swords and knives from the apartment, including a 12-inch Bowie-style knife that was covered in blood, Hayden’s office said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.