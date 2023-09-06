Here are the top colleges in Massachusetts, according to 2024 rankings from Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal has published college rankings since 2016, but this year made changes to its methodology, putting a greater focus on the “value added by colleges” and less on a school’s reputation, according to the report.

Princeton University took the number one spot overall in the national rankings, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in second place. Harvard University ranked No. 6 in the country, Amherst College came in at No. 8, and Babson College ranked No. 10 in the WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. list, which was released Wednesday.

Four schools in Massachusetts were named among the top 10 colleges in the country by The Wall Street Journal, rankings that put a new emphasis on student outcomes, such as graduation rates and graduate salaries, according to the publication.

“We no longer reward colleges’ wealth or reputation in and of themselves,” the Journal reported. “Gone is the survey of academics on schools’ reputations. Gone are the rewards for instructional spending and the assumption that the quality of education is largely dictated by how expensive it is to produce.

“In their place we’ve expanded the importance of student outcomes: graduation rates and graduate salaries. Critically, we now put greater emphasis on measuring the value added by colleges—not simply measuring their students’ success, but focusing on the contribution the college makes to that success.”

Using the new methodology, some schools, such as Babson, saw their rankings rise dramatically. Others slid. On the new list, the University of Florida (No. 15) and the New Jersey Institute of Technology (No. 19) were among the highest-ranking universities in the nation, and Babson, which was ranked 126th in the 2022 rankings, cracked the top 10.

“[S]ome schools with longstanding reputations don’t fare as well when we look at their student outcomes under our new methodology,” the Journal reported. “Brown University and Johns Hopkins University, two of our top 10 for 2022, perform less outstandingly, at Nos. 67 and 99 respectively.”

For these latest rankings, The Wall Street Journal worked with research partners College Pulse and Statista to rank colleges on three factors: student outcomes (which accounted for 70 percent of the school’s score); the learning environment (20 percent); and diversity (10 percent).

When evaluating student outcomes, schools were scored on students’ chances of graduating on time and the salaries they earn after graduation, while also taking into consideration the overall costs of going there (including tuition, fees, books, room and board) and the value added to their salary by attending the college.

Here are the top 20 colleges in Massachusetts, according to the new rankings:

TOP 20 COLLEGES IN MASSACHUSETTS

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge (No. 2 nationally)

2. Harvard University, Cambridge (No. 6 nationally)

3. Amherst College, Amherst (No. 8 nationally)

4. Babson College, Wellesley (No. 10 nationally)

5. Williams College, Williamstown (No. 31 nationally)

6. Boston College, Chestnut Hill (No. 45 nationally)

7. College of the Holy Cross, Worcester (No. 60 nationally)

8. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester (No. 61 nationally)

9. Wellesley College, Wellesley (No. 117 nationally)

10. University of Massachusetts-Lowell (No. 137 nationally)

11. Northeastern University, Boston (No. 138 nationally)

12. Stonehill College, Easton (No. 157 nationally)

13. University of Massachusetts-Amherst (No. 190 nationally)

14. Boston University (No. 200 nationally)

15. Brandeis University, Waltham (No. 223 nationally)

16. University of Massachusetts-Boston (No. 242 nationally)

17. Suffolk University, Boston (No. 244 nationally)

18. Bridgewater State University (No. 281 nationally)

19. Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley (No. 282 nationally)

20. Tufts University, Medford (No. 287 nationally)

TOP 25 COLLEGES NATIONWIDE

1. Princeton University, Princeton, N.J.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

3. Yale University, New Haven, Conn.

4. Stanford University, Stanford, Calif.

5. Columbia University, New York, N.Y.

6. Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

7. University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa.

8. Amherst College, Amherst, Mass.

9. Claremont McKenna College, Claremont, Calif.

10. Babson College, Wellesley, Mass.

11. Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, Penn.

12. Georgetown University, Washington, DC

13. Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn.

14. Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Penn.

15. University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.

16. Duke University, Durham, North Carolina

17. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre Haute, Ind.

18. California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, Calif.

19. New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ

20. Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah

21. Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH

22. University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif.

23. Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Ill.

24. Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

25. Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.