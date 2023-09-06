Victim in fatal crash on I-495 in Foxborough identified as 24-year-old Mansfield woman

The Mansfield woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 south in Foxborough on Tuesday evening has been identified as 24-year-old Elizabeth Peter, State Police said Wednesday.
A 30-year-old man from North Easton, whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, State Police said in a statement.
Peter was also taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.
The crash involved a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Peter and a 2012 Hyundai Tucson driven by the man, State Police said.
After the crash, one of the SUVs burst into flames, where were extinguished by the Foxborough and Plainville fire departments, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available Wednesday evening.
