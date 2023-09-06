Three Western Mass. school systems closing early due to heat in 90s

“Hot & humid weather will continue through Friday. The heat will peak on Thursday with near record high temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees!” forecasters wrote.

In postings on their social media sites, Springfield, Chicopee, and Westfield public school systems cited the heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service — and the lack of air conditioning in their buildings.

Three public school systems in Western Massachusetts are closing early Wednesday and Thursday due to the late summer heat indices projected to reach as a high as 100 degrees.

Westfield Public Schools Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski noted the arrival of high heat and humidity and the lack of cooling equipment for his early closing decision.

“These temperatures make teaching and learning especially difficult in the majority of our buildings that are not air conditioned. For that reason, Westfield Public Schools staff and students will be dismissed early the next two days,” he wrote.

Westfield high schools will be dismissed at 11 a.m., intermediate and middle Schools at 11:30 a.m., and elementary schools at 12:15 p.m., Czaporowski wrote. The early childhood center will be closed both days, he wrote.

In Chicopee, middle and high schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. and elementary schools at 11:30 a.m. according to social media postings. “Due to the excessive heat advisory predicted for Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Chicopee Public Schools is dismissing early,’' according to system’s webpage.

In Springfield, early dismissal times on Wednesday and Thursday vary by school. “There will be no after-school activities,” according to the system’s webpage.

According to the weather service, the heat advisory for most of Massachusetts is in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” forecasters wrote. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.