18-year-old Methuen man identified as drowning victim in Westford quarry

An 18-year-old man from Methuen was identified as the person who drowned in Merrill’s Quarry in Westford Monday, State Police said.

Around 4:16 p.m., Chester D. Rodriguez was swimming with several friends in the quarry when he jumped off a ledge into the water and never came back to the surface, according to statements from the Westford Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

Westford Police and Fire, the Lowell Fire Department Dive Team, and the State Police Air Wing searched for Rodriguez. He was found by the dive team around 5:24 p.m., the fire department said in their statement.