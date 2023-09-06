Coast Guard airlifts woman from cruise ship off Cape Cod after she became ill

The US Coast Guard evacuated a woman from a cruise ship Monday in waters off Cape Cod after she became ill, authorities said.

The woman, who had been experiencing abdominal pain and nausea throughout the day, was taken by helicopter from Carnival Legend some 180 nautical miles off the Cape around 6:35 p.m., the Coast Guard said. The ship was heading to Cape Cod from Greenland.

A Jayhawk helicopter reached the ship at 10:25 p.m. and the woman and a cruise ship nurse were hoisted onto the aircraft.