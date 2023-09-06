Colorado lawsuit seeks to keep Trump off ballots under 14th Amendment

Six Colorado voters filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to keep former president Donald Trump off the state’s presidential ballots next year under the 14th Amendment, which says anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution after taking an oath to defend it is ineligible to hold office.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a state district court in Denver with the help of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, demands that the Colorado secretary of state not print Trump’s name on the Republican primary ballot. It also asks the court to rule that Trump is disqualified from holding office in order to end any “uncertainty” about his eligibility.