GOP impeachment threats in Wisconsin whip up a political firestorm

The drama over Republican threats to impeach and possibly remove Protasiewicz could raise new questions about democracy and the legitimacy of elections in a state where GOP lawmakers and their allies spent two years disputing the 2020 presidential contest’s outcome.

The push, just five weeks after Justice Janet Protasiewicz joined the court and before she has heard a single case, serves as a last-ditch effort to stop the new 4-3 liberal majority from throwing out Republican-drawn state legislative maps and legalizing abortion in Wisconsin.

Republicans in Wisconsin are coalescing around the prospect of impeaching a newly seated liberal justice on the state’s Supreme Court, whose victory in a costly, high-stakes election this spring swung the court in Democrats’ favor and threatened the GOP’s iron grip on state politics.

For Republicans, the liberal Supreme Court majority serves as an existential danger. If the court, as expected, invalidates Wisconsin’s legislative maps, it would strip Republicans of what now amounts to permanent majorities in the Legislature. But removing a newly elected justice could prompt a backlash in 2024 from Democrats and moderate Republican voters who abandoned the GOP during the Trump years.

After weeks of watching Republicans openly ponder impeachment, Democrats on Wednesday will begin a $4 million counteroffensive over three weeks that is intended to inflict maximum political pain on legislators who vote to block Protasiewicz from serving.

At issue for Wisconsin Republicans are Protasiewicz’s stated views on Wisconsin’s legislative maps. In a deliberate strategy to energize and win support from Democratic donors and voters during her campaign this spring, she was unusually blunt about her positions on issues, including abortion rights and the state’s maps, which she called “rigged.”

The day after she was seated last month, liberal groups filed a legal challenge to the maps. Republicans immediately demanded that she recuse herself from the case — which would almost certainly cause a 3-3 deadlock on the state Supreme Court.

Former Governor Scott Walker, who remains popular among Wisconsin Republicans, said the Assembly was “obligated” to impeach Protasiewicz if she tried to rule on the maps.

“If she does not remove herself from the case, the members of the state Assembly should vote to impeach Justice Protasiewicz,” Walker said.

Protasiewicz has said nothing publicly about the case. She declined to comment, but on Tuesday, she released a letter she had received from the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, an independent body that investigates complaints against judges, dismissing complaints that she had violated the state’s judicial code of ethics by stating her “personal views” about abortion and Wisconsin’s legislative maps.

The Republican Party beyond Wisconsin is seeking to use impeachment as a first line of defense against Democratic officials.

In Georgia, Republican legislators have been agitating for a special session to impeach Fani Willis, the Democratic prosecutor who brought a wide-ranging indictment against former President Donald Trump and others who sought to overturn the 2020 election results. And in Washington, some House Republicans are pushing to impeach President Joe Biden.

In Wisconsin, leading Republicans have not been subtle about their intentions.

Robin Vos, the powerful Assembly speaker, has twice in recent weeks raised the possibility of impeachment. He told The Associated Press last week that “we have to take a look at it.” Vos did not respond to messages Tuesday.

Republicans would control all levers of the impeachment process. They hold a 29-seat majority in the state Assembly, where a majority is required to impeach state officials, and a two-thirds majority in the state Senate, the precise number of votes needed to convict and remove someone impeached by the Assembly.

Upon impeachment, a Supreme Court justice would be prohibited under the state constitution from participating in and voting on court decisions. If the state Senate voted to convict and remove Protasiewicz before Dec. 1, Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, would name a replacement who would face voters next April — when the Republican presidential primary will be on the ballot, meaning that conservative voters would be highly energized.

There is little precedent to determine how an impeachment would play out. The Wisconsin Constitution stipulates that impeachment is intended for “corrupt conduct in office or for the commission of a crime or misdemeanor.”

No Wisconsin judge has been impeached since 1853, when legislators removed a Milwaukee circuit court judge in a bribery scandal, according to Robert Yablon, a co-director of the State Democracy Research Initiative at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

As at the US Supreme Court, recusal decisions are left to the Wisconsin justices themselves. In years past, conservative justices have argued that personal views they had previously stated did not mean they were required to recuse themselves from relevant cases.

For example, Justice Brian Hagedorn once compared homosexuality to bestiality, called Planned Parenthood “a wicked organization,” and wrote that “Christianity is the correct religion, and that insofar as others contradict it, they are wrong.” He has said those statements would not warrant his recusal on cases about abortion, gay rights, or religion.

