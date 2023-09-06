Judge rules Carroll has already proved Trump defamed her

She must show only what damages, if any, Trump must pay for comments he made in 2019 after she first publicly accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room decades ago. Trump called her accusation “totally false,” and said that he had never met Carroll and that he could not have raped her because “she’s not my type.”

NEW YORK — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a recent defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, doesn’t have to prove again that he defamed her in another lawsuit she has filed against him when it goes to trial in January.

Carroll, 79, won a separate defamation lawsuit in May based on comments Trump posted in October on his Truth Social website calling her claim a “complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie.”

In that case, a Manhattan jury found Trump, 77, liable for sexually abusing Carroll and awarded her $2.02 million in damages for the attack. Jurors also awarded Carroll $2.98 million in damages for defamation.

The judge, Lewis A. Kaplan of US District Court, said in his ruling Wednesday that Trump’s statements in 2019 were “substantially the same” as those that prompted the defamation award in May.

“The trial in this case shall be limited to the issue of damages only,” Kaplan wrote.

Lawyers for Carroll and Trump issued brief statements after the ruling was filed.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, said: “We look forward to trial limited to damages for the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made about our client E. Jean Carroll in 2019.”

Alina Habba, who represents Trump, said she was confident the earlier verdict “will be overturned on appeal, which will render this decision moot.”

Trump has also asked the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to delay the pending defamation trial, which is scheduled for Jan. 15, until an appeal by Trump related to the case is resolved.

Carroll opposes any delay, and the appeals court has scheduled oral arguments on the issue for Tuesday.

If Carroll’s defamation case goes to trial in January, it would open a year in which Trump could also be tried on criminal indictments in Georgia, Florida, New York, and Washington.

Harris says accountability needed for those who attacked election

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that those responsible for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing violence at the US Capitol must be held accountable — even if that means Donald Trump.

“Let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may,” Harris said in an interview with the Associated Press in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she was attending a regional summit, noting: “Everyone has their right to their day in court.”

Federal prosecutors have indicted Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, for his efforts to cling to power in 2020. The former president also has been charged in Georgia in a scheme to subvert the will of voters who elected Democrat Joe Biden instead of giving Trump a second term.

“I spent the majority of my career as a prosecutor,” said Harris, who served as California’s attorney general before moving to Washington as a US senator. “I believe that people should be held accountable under the law. And when they break the law, there should be accountability.”

The White House has been circumspect in addressing the issue of criminal charges against Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, to avoid any whiff of political meddling in the work of prosecutors, particularly as Biden seeks a second term in 2024. But both Biden and Harris have been outspoken about what they view as the very real danger to American democracy the aftermath of the 2020 election exposed.

“Democracies are very fragile,” the vice president said in the AP interview. “They will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said with her comments, the vice president was affirming her belief “in our system of laws,” a belief the president shares.

“This is something that of course the president shares and believes in ... but I’m going to let the Department of Justice do their job independently,” Jean-Pierre said.

Pence calls populism in GOP ‘road to ruin’

Former vice president Mike Pence devoted an entire speech on Wednesday to what he called a “fundamental” and “unbridgeable” divide within the Republican Party — the split between Reaganite conservatives like himself and propagators of populism like former president Donald J. Trump and his imitators.

Pence, who is polling in the single digits in the GOP presidential primary race and lags far behind front-runner Trump, has been warning about the dangers of populism for nearly a year. But his speech on Wednesday went further than he has gone before, casting Trump’s populism as a “road to ruin.”

“Should the new populism of the right seize and guide our party, the Republican Party as we have long known it will cease to exist,” Pence said at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. “And the fate of American freedom would be in doubt.”

In his plea to Republicans to abandon populism and embrace conservatism, Pence said that “we have come to a Republican time for choosing.”

The line echoed his hero Ronald Reagan’s 1964 televised address, “A Time for Choosing,” in which the former Hollywood actor framed that year’s presidential election as a choice between individual freedom and governmental oppression.

Special counsel says Trump statements may taint jury pool

WASHINGTON — Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith warned Tuesday that former president Donald Trump’s “daily” statements threaten to taint a jury pool in Washington in the criminal case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s provocative comments about both Smith’s team and US District Judge Tanya Chutkan — who is presiding over the case — have been a central issue since the indictment was filed last month. Prosecutors have repeatedly signaled their concerns about the impact of Trump’s social media posts and Chutkan explicitly cautioned against inflammatory remarks from Trump that could intimidate witnesses or contaminate potential jurors.

The posts continued Tuesday both before and after the latest concern flared, with Trump earlier in the day circulating a New York Post story about Chutkan on his Truth Social platform and openly mocking the idea that she could be fair in his case. Later in the evening, he issued another post in which he attacked Smith as a “deranged” prosecutor with “unchecked and insane aggression.”

Tuesday’s complaint from the Justice Department underscores the extent to which Trump’s social media attacks are testing the patience of prosecutors and risk exposing him to sanctions from the judge, who last week set a trial date of March 4, 2024, in an effort to keep the case moving. Trump has faced admonitions in other cases, too, with a condition of his release in a separate prosecution in Atlanta being that he refrain from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses, or victims in the case.

