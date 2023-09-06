Maryland’s Prince George’s police investigating video of officer shared widely online

"Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed," the department said in the tweet.

The department said in a tweet that it launched an investigation into the circumstances of a "video circulating on social media with one of our officers" after becoming aware of the video Tuesday.

In the 46-second clip that has garnered more than 2 million views on TikTok and counting, a uniformed county police officer appears to be bending down to hug and kiss a woman outside of a police cruiser at a park during the daytime. With his arm around her shoulder, the two then open the door and enter the back seat together. The video, filmed at a distance with kids running past the camera, ends once they are inside.

Police did not release any additional information about the incident, including where and when it occurred or the identities of those in the video.

Angelo Consoli, Prince George's County police union president, said that the union is aware of the video and that the police department is investigating the circumstances.

“We support our officers during any and all investigations, and ask that people reserve any judgment until the facts come out,” Consoli said. “At which time, we’ll reevaluate our position.”