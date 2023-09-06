Trump says he would ‘love to debate’ Meghan Markle

The enthusiastic declaration by the former president was prompted by Hewitt raising the upcoming 50th anniversary of the famous “ Battle of the Sexes ” tennis match between players Billie Jean King, who emerged victorious, and Bobby Riggs.

During an interview Wednesday with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt , Trump — now battling charges in four separate cases as the GOP frontrunner — said he would “love to debate” Markle, the wife of Prince Harry.

Hewitt said “90 million people” tuned in to watch the match unfold. The only televised event that could possibly draw an “audience that even approaches that would be if you were to sit down with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry,” he said to Trump, before adding, “they don’t like you much.”

“Would you do that for the ratings?” Hewitt asked.

Trump brushed off the notion that the couple harbors any ill will toward him, then proceeded to criticize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals in 2020 — citing relentless public scrutiny and racism from the media — to live in California with their two young children.

Trump, who met with Queen Elizabeth on at least two occasions as president but reportedly did not receive an invitation to her funeral at Westminster Abbey last year, claimed that he “became very friendly” with the queen, calling her “an incredible woman” and “so sharp.”

He then laid into Harry and Meghan.

“I said that I don’t think they are very appropriate what they’re saying, what they’re doing, and I didn’t like the way [Markle] dealt with the queen,” he said. “They treated her with great disrespect, and I didn’t like it. And I didn’t like the idea that they were getting US security when they came over here.”

“I didn’t know that they don’t like me,” Trump continued. He then encouraged Hewitt to “set something up.”

“Let’s go do something. I’ll, I’d love to debate her. I would love it,” he said of Meghan.

At the end of August, Trump wrote on his social media platform that the “public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” and would therefore “NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES” with other Republicans.

Rather than take the stage Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, he made his case to voters in a pre-recorded interview with disgraced former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Whether he was serious about debating Markle, however, is anyone’s guess.

