Worcester bishop is upholding Catholic teachings with school policy

Ultimately, Abraham’s argument is with the First Amendment. She seems to have trouble accepting the right of a church to uphold its own teachings in its own institutions.

In her third column in 17 months castigating Worcester Bishop Robert McManus, former Catholic Yvonne Abraham continues to be offended that Catholic beliefs about sexuality differ from her views in this matter ( “A bishop’s intolerance,” Metro, Aug. 31).

No one is forced to attend a Catholic school. Asking those who do to respect its religious ethos is not unreasonable.

Many parents sacrifice to send their child to a Catholic school, expecting its values to be different from those of public education.

Advertisement

Yvonne Abraham would deprive those parents of that right.

C. J. Doyle

Executive director

Catholic Action League of Massachusetts

Boston





Bishop McManus should be commended

Yvonne Abraham’s column “A bishop’s intolerance” attempts to demonize Bishop Robert McManus of Worcester. He should be commended. Far too few bishops are willing to stand up for and promote Catholic, biblically based doctrines. They are afraid of being criticized by those espousing woke theology.

Abraham glosses over a key question in her column: If you don’t like the church’s teachings on sexuality, abortion, or whatever, then why not simply choose another church or school that aligns with your beliefs? Seemingly one would, unless, of course, that’s not the real agenda.

Art Polimeno

Saugus