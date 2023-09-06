49ers make Nick Bosa the NFL’s richest defensive player ever

ESPN first reported the extension and said it was worth $170 million over five seasons with $122.5 million guaranteed. The average annual payout of $34 million tops the previous mark of $31.7 million for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the guarantees top the $102 million Bosa’s older brother, Joey Bosa , got from the Chargers in 2020.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa was on his way to the team facility. Shanahan said he expects Bosa to be able to play in the season opener on Sunday at Pittsburgh despite missing training camp.

Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever.

Advertisement

Nick Bosa earned the lucrative new deal with stellar play since being drafted second overall in 2019. He was voted the top defensive player in the NFL last season when he led the league with 18½ sacks.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Burrow ready to go

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went full speed in practice Wednesday and said he’s on track to play in Sunday’s opener at Cleveland after a calf injury sidelined him for most of the preseason.

“I’m in a good spot,” Burrow said in his first comments to reporters since he was injured July 27. “I’m ready to go. We’re going to see how these next couple of days play out because you never know with these things, but I’m expecting to play.”

The 26-year-old Pro Bowler hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground while scrambling out of the pocket on July 27. He rode off the field in a medical cart. He finally returned to practice a week ago after missing more than a month.

Advertisement

Some days the calf muscle is still tight, he said, which is why he’s still considering his status to be day to day.

“You’re never going to be where you would have been had you gotten those four weeks of reps,” Burrow said. “But you know, I feel great about where I’m at, mentally and physically.”

Chiefs’ Kelce questionable

The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce was held out of Wednesday’s final workout and listed as questionable for Thursday night’s season opener against the Lions, one day after the All-Pro tight end hyperextended his knee in practice.

Kelce was the only player to carry an injury designation for the Super Bowl champions, who will be raising their latest banner before the first game of the NFL season.

That means that wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, both of whom have dealt with knee injuries throughout training camp, are expected to be in the lineup.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not discuss Kelce’s injury in detail after Tuesday’s practice, but a person familiar with the tests taken afterward told the Associated Press that there was no ligament damage.

Kelce’s brother and podcast partner, Eagles center Jason Kelce, told WIP on Wednesday that “he’s got some swelling going on,” and alluded to a bruise on the bone that could take some time to heal.

“From what we know right now,” Jason Kelce said, “his knee is fine. It’s about getting that swelling down.”

Raiders’ Jones absent

Defensive end Chandler Jones was not at the Raiders’ facility on Wednesday, a day after he posted, then deleted social media posts critical of management, and his status for Sunday’s season opener at Denver is in question.

Advertisement

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels characterized the situation as “day to day.”

“We’ve got to deal with different things during the course of the year whether it’s injuries or other adversity,” McDaniels said. “I think the guys are focused on trying to control the things that they can control and get ready to play the best game we can play.”

Tyree Wilson, selected seventh overall in this year’s draft, is listed on the depth chart as the backup should Jones not play against the Broncos. Wilson missed most of training camp because of a foot injury from his last season at Texas Tech.

On Tuesday, Jones indicated in since-deleted Instagram posts that he no longer wanted to play for McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Jones said he preferred that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham take over as the coach.

“It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right,” Jones posted.

It was unclear what timeframe Jones was referring to. He missed a stretch of recent practices because of an unspecified injury, but then returned last week.

Kupp to miss opener

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and backup quarterback Stetson Bennett will miss the season opener in Seattle on Sunday because of injuries. Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are considering whether to put Kupp on injured reserve for at least four weeks. The former Super Bowl MVP injured his hamstring during training camp in early August, and he had a setback last week. Bennett has a right shoulder injury that will delay his potential NFL debut, McVay said. The two-time national champion at Georgia was expected to be Matthew Stafford’s primary backup as a rookie after playing extensively in the Rams’ preseason, but Bennett has been held out of recent workouts to rest his shoulder . . . Panthers two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Burns returned to practice amid stalled talks on a contract extension, although his status for Sunday’s Week 1 game at Atlanta remains uncertain. Burns, who had skipped the team’s past two practices, showed up in full pads. He was not listed on the team’s injury report, so he was considered a full participant. The 25-year-old Burns is set to make slightly more than $16 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract, but is seeking a long-term extension. He would miss out on close to $900,000 for every game he misses . . . Edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement. Nassib, 30, came out in 2021 while with the Raiders. He spent last season with the Buccaneers.