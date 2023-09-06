Alex Cora pulled every lever at his disposal, but it not enough to prevent a Red Sox squandered opportunity: ‘We were all in’

But it’s hard to argue with the idea that the 2023 Sox have single-digit hopes of making it to the postseason, which was the case even before Tuesday night’s painful 8-6 loss in 11 innings against the Rays.

So pardon me for not paying rapt attention to the postseason odds that Baseball-Reference, ESPN, Fangraphs, and other web sites update daily. Well-thought as those formulas surely must be, baseball has a way of defying logic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2011 Red Sox had a 94 percent chance of making the playoffs the first week of September before embarking on a historic collapse.

There is little chance for a reverse 2011 this season, not with this pitching staff and the porous defense behind them.

But Alex Cora is doing what a manager should do by respecting the idea that there is still a mathematical chance. He’s keeping his regulars in the lineup and turning aside all talk of next season.

“We’re here to win games,” Cora said. “You look around, we know what’s going on and we have a chance. I know a lot of people don’t feel that way. But you win and look around.”

The Rangers, one of the teams the Sox are chasing in the American League wild card race, are 4-14 since Aug. 16. The Blue Jays, the other team in their way, are dealing with their own pitching issues.

But the Sox missed a chance to gain ground and now there are 23 games remaining.

Cora played all his cards on Tuesday. He used Chris Martin for a full inning for a second consecutive night, something he hasn’t done since June 1.

When the Sox took the lead in the top of the 11th, Cora turned to Kenley Jansen for a third consecutive game for the first time this season.

“We were all in,” Cora said. “It doesn’t matter. We’re trying to win games here. I don’t care what people think.”

Jansen didn’t record an out. He walked Yandy Diaz after getting ahead 1 and 2 then left a cutter up and over the plate that Brandon Lowe hammered deep into the seats in right field for a walk-off homer.

Jansen, as is his way, waved reporters over and took responsibility. He said he felt fine and was ready to pitch.

Cora isn’t being foolish. Jansen pitched because he said he was available, as did Martin. Trevor Story needed a day off and had one until he pinch-ran in the 11th.

If the Sox were a game out, Alex Verdugo might have been available as a pinch hitter despite a tight left hamstring. Instead he’s unlikely to play until Friday.

We’re also starting to see some prospects worked into the mix. The Sox have rookies Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Enmanuel Valdez on the roster and they’re taking an extended look at Luis Urías, the infielder obtained at the trade deadline from the Brewers.

The bullpen includes Joe Jacques, Mauricio Llovera, and Brandon Walter, who are all trying to prove they belong on the 40-man roster to some degree.

Tuesday was a showcase — good and bad — of how the Sox are balancing the present and future.

Rafaela, who turns 23 later this month, started at shortstop and led off. He singled on the third pitch of the game then was thrown out trying to steal second. It wasn’t close.

Rafaela then booted the first grounder that came his way. But he also singled and scored a run in the sixth inning and had a smart base-running play in the seventh inning when he caught Tampa Bay left fielder Randy Arozarena snoozing and advanced from second to third.

Rafaela finished 3 for 6 and came into the clubhouse with his uniform covered in dirt. He looks like a keeper.

Abreu started in center field and badly misplayed a ball that was ruled an RBI triple in the second inning. He was 0 for 2 before being hit for in the sixth inning.

Valdez started at second base and belted a two-run homer to right field in the third inning. He also singled and scored a run in the seventh inning as the Sox scored twice to tie the game.

“We battled our asses off tonight,” Cora said. “Effort, the way we went about it, was outstanding.”

But Valdez also had an error in the sixth inning, the seventh he has made in only 36 major league games. He’s a talented hitter who’s a poor defender. The Sox have a few of those.

Chaim Bloom said he was “pretty excited” about getting Urías at the deadline. To date, it’s unclear why he felt that way.

Urías has hit .210 in 23 games for the Sox and has been terrible defensively. He gave the Sox the lead in the top of the 11th inning on a shallow popup that Lowe nearly caught behind second base but couldn’t hold on to.

That lead disappeared quickly and Cora was frustrated after the game. He knows the odds are long. But with so many young players on the roster, there’s a lot to be said for the idea of setting a standard.

“We’ve just got to keep playing hard and keep going,” Cora said. “We’re going to be OK.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.