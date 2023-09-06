Bishop Feehan girls' soccer kicks off regular season No. 1 in Globe’s Top 20 poll

For the second consecutive week, Bishop Feehan holds the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll. Notre Dame (Hingham) solidifies its No. 2 spot with a convincing 4-1 opening night win over No. 12 Duxbury, spurred on by a fantastic four-goal performance from Holy Cross-bound senior Sydney Comeau.
Fifth-ranked Hopkinton earned a 2-0 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Ashland, boosted by a strike from senior Boston College commit Georgie Clark. No. 18 Dover-Sherborn opened the season with a convincing TVL victory over Bellingham. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll
1. Bishop Feehan (0-0-0)
2. Notre Dame-H (1-0-0)
3. Hingham (0-0-0)
4. Wellesley (0-0-0)
5. Hopkinton (1-0-0)
6. Franklin (0-0-0)
7. Acton-Boxborough (0-0-0)
8. Brookline (0-0-0)
9. King Philip (0-0-0)
10. Oliver Ames (0-0-0)
11. Natick (0-0-0)
12. Duxbury (0-1-0)
13. Hanover (0-0-0)
14. Cohasset 0-0-0
15. Masconomet (0-0-0)
16. Mansfield (0-0-0)
17. Methuen (0-0-0)
18. Dover-Sherborn (1-0-0)
19. Newton South (0-0-0)
20. Winchester (0-0-0)
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.