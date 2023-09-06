scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

Bishop Feehan girls' soccer kicks off regular season No. 1 in Globe’s Top 20 poll

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated September 6, 2023, 22 minutes ago
Phil Silva and his top-ranked Bishop Feehan girls' soccer team kicks off the regular season Friday against visiting Medway.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

For the second consecutive week, Bishop Feehan holds the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll. Notre Dame (Hingham) solidifies its No. 2 spot with a convincing 4-1 opening night win over No. 12 Duxbury, spurred on by a fantastic four-goal performance from Holy Cross-bound senior Sydney Comeau.

Fifth-ranked Hopkinton earned a 2-0 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Ashland, boosted by a strike from senior Boston College commit Georgie Clark. No. 18 Dover-Sherborn opened the season with a convincing TVL victory over Bellingham. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll

1. Bishop Feehan (0-0-0)

2. Notre Dame-H (1-0-0)

3. Hingham (0-0-0)

4. Wellesley (0-0-0)

5. Hopkinton (1-0-0)

6. Franklin (0-0-0)

7. Acton-Boxborough (0-0-0)

8. Brookline (0-0-0)

9. King Philip (0-0-0)

10. Oliver Ames (0-0-0)

11. Natick (0-0-0)

12. Duxbury (0-1-0)

13. Hanover (0-0-0)

14. Cohasset 0-0-0

15. Masconomet (0-0-0)

16. Mansfield (0-0-0)

17. Methuen (0-0-0)

18. Dover-Sherborn (1-0-0)

19. Newton South (0-0-0)

20. Winchester (0-0-0)

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

