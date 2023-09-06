Bishop Feehan girls' soccer kicks off regular season No. 1 in Globe’s Top 20 poll

For the second consecutive week, Bishop Feehan holds the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll. Notre Dame (Hingham) solidifies its No. 2 spot with a convincing 4-1 opening night win over No. 12 Duxbury, spurred on by a fantastic four-goal performance from Holy Cross-bound senior Sydney Comeau.

Fifth-ranked Hopkinton earned a 2-0 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Ashland, boosted by a strike from senior Boston College commit Georgie Clark. No. 18 Dover-Sherborn opened the season with a convincing TVL victory over Bellingham. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.