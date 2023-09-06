For Cohasset’s Tess Barrett, soccer is not just a game, it is her life’s passion

Moments after the Cohasset girls’ soccer team captured the MIAA Division 4 championship last November in Leominster, Tess Barrett did not board the bus for a celebratory ride back to Norfolk County. She had scored a goal and set up the other in a 2-0 victory over Northbridge at Doyle Field.

Her life revolves around the game.

“I wouldn’t give up a thing,” said Barrett, a 5-foot-6-inch junior midfielder for the Skippers. “I would not trade it for the world. Since the first time I touched the ball, I fell in love.”

Advertisement

Her vision and tenacity on the ball have resulted in 98 career points in two seasons. She tacked on seven more points to her career tally Wednesday with five goals and a pair of assists in a 9-0 rout at Carver in a South Shore Tobin Division matchup.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The first one to watch game film, Barrett dissects every minute of play with the coaching staff.

“ ‘She can’t get enough of soccer. This has been her love for as long as we can remember.’ Mel Barrett, the mother of Cohasset junior midfielder and captain Tess Barrett

Tess Barrett assumed a mantle of leadership as the junior captain of Cohasset's girls' soccer team, the defending Division 4 state champion. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Barrett developed an early passion for the game at age 3, playing for the in-town league. Her mom, Mel, wouldn’t let Tess play club soccer until she was 5. Waking up on her fifth birthday, Barrett’s first words were ‘I can play club soccer!’.

Even at such a young age, Barrett stayed late after practice and would sit in the bleachers to see if someone from an older team wouldn’t show up so she could step in.

“She’s driving this bus,” said Mel. “If she wants to play more soccer, she will. You can’t force it, but she just has it. She can’t get enough of soccer. This has been her love for as long as we can remember.”

On vacation, she would ask her parents for a ride to a local field in search of a pickup game. When she would stay at a friend’s house, Barrett would wake up early to go for a run. Yearning for more touches when there was snow on the ground, Barrett tossed on her winter gear and practiced penalty kicks. For an elementary school fair, she dressed as US women’s star Alex Morgan after reading her book.

Advertisement

The unrelenting work ethic persists. After a 90-minute practice with her club team, NEFC, Barrett stays for the next hour and a half to compete with the older age group.

“Everything that I’ve done and my team has done to achieve the success we have, I’m super proud of it,” said Barrett. “My whole childhood, and my whole life really, has revolved around soccer.”

Cohasset coach Deb Beal first saw Barrett play soccer in middle school gym class and knew that she held tremendous talent. Beal yearned for the day that Barrett could suit up for her team. Barrett was playing for a development academy, an equivalent to MLS NEXT, which prohibited playing for your high school team.

The developmental academy fizzled out and entering her freshman year, Barrett and her older sister, Georgia, were the third and fourth players to register for the Skippers’ team. Beal said that she almost choked seeing her name on the list.

“Coming in, everybody knew that she was this sensation,” said Beal. “She does things so effortlessly. I’d trip over the ball and break my neck if I tried half the stuff that she does.”

Advertisement

Barrett has lived up to the hype and more. A captain, Barrett set the program’s single-season scoring record last season with 31 goals and 24 assists. An All-New England selection, she verbally committed to the University of Maryland this summer after playing for the Olympic Development Program national team in Tampa, Fla.

Tess Barrett (right) said that playing for Cohasset "has honestly been one of the best experiences." With 98 career points in her first two seasons, Barrett tacked on seven more points with five goals and a pair of assists in a 9-0 South Shore League win Wednesday at Carver. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“It has honestly been one of the best experiences,” Barrett said, about playing for Cohasset. “It’s been so special. Getting to play in front of my town and inspire the younger kids has been such a special experience. Now that I’m a captain, I want to help the underclassmen like the seniors did for me the past two seasons. I’m so grateful for them.”

Her favorite memory a year ago? Hugging her sister and crying into her arms after winning the state championship in their final game together last fall. It is important that she develops closer relationships with her coaches and teammates and she has helped take the program to new heights.

“To have a kid like that, trust me, just ‘wow,’” said Beal. “She could be anywhere, doing anything, but she picked us.”

Corner kicks

▪ Norwell won 10 games in 2022, but also settled for eight ties. The focus this fall? Chasing down opponents through the last seconds of each game.

“[We’re] really trying to come out strong and with that emphasis of shooting often but also just, you know, finishing — getting away from just taking shots, but really finishing that ball,” Norwell coach Kara Connerty said.

Advertisement

Four freshman took the field as starters in Tuesday’s 1-0 nonleague win over Weymouth, during which sophomore Anja Johnson netted the lone goal on a penalty kick.

“The leaders of our team, like our seniors, they are paired up frequently with some of the younger kids to instill some confidence and to guide them, and help them really develop their skills but also like the mental aspects of the game.”

▪ In a nonleague match Monday, Central Catholic of the Merrimack Valley Conference and host Peabody of the Northeastern Conference were scoreless until the final three minutes, when Central freshman Sarah Tressler assisted on a header by Macy Daigle for a 1-0 victory.

With a roster stocked with 10 seniors, the Raiders underscored their wealth of maturity as they brushed off several timeouts from Peabody and countless shots on goal that missed the mark.

“It didn’t matter that time was winding down, the girls still knew they were going to get a goal,” said Central coach Jami Hayden. “And we’re all so proud of them for remaining calm, cool, collected, all the way to the last minute.”

Tressler, who moved two weeks ago from San Francisco, started and made an impact.

“She has a high soccer IQ,” Hayden said of Tressler. “We knew from tryouts that she came from a strong soccer background, and she fit in personality-wise with everybody right away and she’s clicking with the girls on and off the field and she showed confidence and . . . We were very happy that she could start and fit in right away.”

Advertisement

Games to watch

Thursday, Franklin at Oliver Ames, 3:45 p.m. — OA, the Division 2 runner-up, and Franklin, which advanced to the Round of 16 in Division 1, will kick off their Hockomock, and regular-season slate, for the second straight year.

Thursday, Wellesley at Natick, 6:30 p.m. — The two meetings last fall between the Bay State Conference rivals resulted in a tie and and a Wellesley win. Natick (15-4-2) advanced to the D1 quarters, while Wellesley (11-2-6) went to the D1 semis.

Saturday, Brookline at Hopkinton, 12 p.m. — High-scoring senior Georgia Clarke, the reigning Tri-Valley League MVP, and the Hillers host an always stout Brookline squad.

Monday, Newton South at Brookline, 4:30 p.m. — From Hopkinton to another clash with neighboring Newton South, Brookline will be put to the test. Last fall, there was a 0-0 tie and a 1-0 Brookline win.

Monday, Notre Dame-H at Natick, 6:30 p.m. — Another must-see early season match. Natick prevailed, 2-1, a year ago. NDA opened with a convincing win over Duxbury, with senior captain Sydney Comeau scoring all four goals.

Correspondent Lauren Thomas contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.