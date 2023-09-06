Bill Belichick says Jack Jones ‘should be available’ for Patriots on Sunday after gun charges were dropped

“I’m not going to get into that,” Belichick said. “Talk to the league. See what they have to say.”

Belichick would not say whether he’s heard from the NFL regarding potential discipline for the 25-year-old Jones, who was arrested in June after TSA found two firearms in his carry-on luggage. Although the Suffolk County district attorney resolved the legal proceedings on Tuesday — Jones agreed to a pre-trial probation deal to have the gun charges dropped — the league could still levy a punishment if it deems Jones violated the personal conduct policy.

The NFL lists “illegal possession of a gun or other weapon (such as explosives, toxic substances, and the like)” and “conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL, NFL clubs, or NFL personnel” as not allowed in its policy.

According to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden, the state verified Jones purchased both firearms legally in Arizona and has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in Massachusetts.

Belichick again deferred to the league when asked if he’s been in touch with them regarding a possible punishment.

“Anything from them would come from them,” he said. “Not from me.”

It does not sound as though the Patriots will be disciplining Jones for the incident. The team suspended Jones for two games at the end of last season for issues pertaining to his knee rehabilitation process.

The Patriots certainly want Jones to be available for Week 1 and beyond. He has impressed regularly during practices, breaking up passes and staying active as a ball hawk. His training camp also had its downs — Jones left one practice early, and got beat on multiple plays in the preseason finale — but New England’s cornerback room could use his presence on the boundary, alongside veteran Jonathan Jones and rookie Christian Gonzalez.

“He’s done a good job,” Belichick said. “He’s been on the field, practiced, played in all the games. He’s been out there.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.