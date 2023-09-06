Jasson Domínguez’s first homer in New York helps Yankees get back over .500 with win over Tigers

On a sultry night with a game-time temperature of 90 degrees, the 20-year-old switch-hitter was among four rookies in the Yankees starting lineup. He went 3 for 4 for his first multihit game, leaving him with a .333 average, five RBIs and a 1.1143 OPS. Shelley Duncan, his Triple A manager this year, is the only other Yankees player with three homers in his first five games, achieving the feat in 2007.

Domínguez homered for the third time in five games since his big league debut Friday, a 110.2 miles-per-hour line drive off Beau Brieske (1-3) that landed in the first-row seats behind the right-field wall. The ball was caught barehanded by a fan wearing a Subway Series T-shirt.

NEW YORK — Jasson Domínguez broke a third-inning tie with his first Yankee Stadium home run, and New York got back over .500 for the first time in three weeks with a 4-3 victory Wednesday night over the Detroit Tigers.

“If you work really hard, when you get good results, it’s not going to be surprising because of all the work,” Domínguez said through a translator.

Asked what he liked about Yankee Stadium, Domínguez smiled and said simply: “the right-field wall.”

New York, which entered 69-69 for the first time since 1969, matched its longest winning streak this year at five and has won eight of nine since falling to 62-68. Trying to avoid their first losing record since 1992, the Yankees have just 23 games left to overtake three teams for the final AL wild card.

Detroit pitcher Matt Manning’s right foot was broken by a 119.5 m.p.h. comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning. The 25-year-old righthander, the ninth overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft, missed 2½ months this season after he was hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk.

“I was just annoyed that it was the same foot, same spot basically,” Manning said. “There are really no positives out of this. It’s unlucky. It happens. I guess pretty cool to get hit by an MVP. I don’t know.”

Clarke Schmidt (9-8) won for the first time in five starts, allowing three runs and five hits in 6⅓ innings. He retired 16 in a row between Kerry Carpenter’s RBI single in the first and Spencer Torkelson’s single leading off the seventh. Matt Vierling singled and Andy Ibañez chased Schmidt with an RBI single.

Parker Meadows greeted Wandy Peralta with a sacrifice fly that cut New York’s lead to one run.

Detroit loaded the bases against Peralta in the eighth on pinch-hitter Javier Báez’s single and a pair of two-out walks before Greg Weissert struck out Matt Vierling.

Clay Holmes, pitching for the fourth time in five days, got three straight outs for his 18th save in 21 chances.