Division 1 high school football: Previewing every team in Eastern Mass.

In Division 1, St. John’s Prep and Xaverian are near the top of the 2023 preseason rankings. But which team will win out?

Read on to get a preview of every Division 1 MIAA team in Eastern Mass.

(Teams in alphabetical order)

Acton-Boxborough

League: Dual County

Coach: Justin Bernard (3rd season). Career: 3-19.

Last year’s record: 1-10

Strengths: Resiliency

Concerns: Lack of varsity experience

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: A number of underclassmen got valuable varsity experience last year for the Revolution, and will now be asked to step up as starters this season. Sophomore AJ MulCahey will play tight end and linebacker, sophomore Christian Marini returns at safety, and junior Trey Clayton returns from a knee injury to start in the secondary and rotate in at running back. Senior captains Lucas DaRosa (6-foot-3-inch, 200 pounds), Jack Roche (6-0, 205), and Jackson Chandler (6-1, 250) return on the offensive line and Anthony Sturniolo will be the lead back in a multiple offense. Senior Aidan Mahoney steps in under center and Dual County League All-Star John Pignato is back at linebacker to anchor a 4-2-5 defense. Acton-Boxborough returns 15 seniors overall, including defensive back Kaiden Nettles and linebacker Matt Funk.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Lexington

Advertisement

Andover coach EJ Perry returns for his 14th season after guiding the Golden Warrios to its first Merrimack Valley Conference title since 2012. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Andover

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: EJ Perry (14th season). Career: 85-52.

Last year’s record: 10-1

Strengths: Depth on offensive line

Concerns: Inexperience at skill positions

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Lincoln Beal and Scotty Brown capped their amazing four-year careers at Andover by steering the program to its first MVC title since 2012. Those graduated stars leave big shoes to fill at quarterback, running back, and defensive back, but the Golden Warriors return 14 starters and have plenty of depth up front with Brady Carlson, Liam Finn, Jamyl Figeroa, and Ryan Zannoni coming back on the offensive line. Brian Hnat (6-foot-5-inch, 210 pounds) is a force at defensive end and senior linebacker Brian McSweeney (6-1, 205) returns as Andover’s leading tackler. A talented crop of sophomores is coming up to the varsity ranks, led by defensive end Jackson Fuller (6-3, 210), whose father played at BU and UNH. Tailback Dante Berger rushed for more than 400 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman and center Jake Medeiros (6-2, 245) also returns after a great freshman year. Senior John Enman is the leading candidate to start at quarterback.

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Shrewsbury

Attleboro

League: Hockomock

Coach: Jim Winters (2nd season). Career: 12-17 at Silver Lake and Attleboro.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Offensive backfield

Concerns: Inexperience in secondary

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Jim Winters enters his second season as coach at Attleboro with quarterback Matt Harvie and running back Adrian Rivera entering their third year as starters. There are some moving parts on the offensive line, but the Bombardiers bring back key pieces on the interior and have two talented tight ends in Jackson Huntington and Alex Suarez, so they might run more often out of “12″ personnel. Brody McKenna will be a factor at wide receiver and linebacker and fellow seniors Nate Lally and Aidan Pantages will step up in the secondary.

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Old Rochester

BC High

League: Catholic Conference

Coach: Ed Mantie (3rd season). Career: 65-62 overall including Westwood (43-24) and Framingham (17-21).

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Overall experience

Concerns: Size up front

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Momentum built during the second half of Ed Mantie’s second year at the helm and the Eagles hope to build on a strong 4-2 finish. They return six starters on offense, including dynamic senior athlete Marshall Rice and senior tailback Jacob Bierenbroodspot. Mike Smith (6-foot, 220 pounds), TJ Richardson (6-1, 288), and Jack Turner (6-1, 215) return on the offensive line, while Tommy Kubera, Tommy O’Donnell, and Josh Lapointe are all coming back at linebacker. Sophomore Kise Flannery (6-1, 205) is competing with junior Carter Carroll (6-2, 175) at quarterback. Carroll started six games last year, as the Eagles played all but one of their 11 games on the road. They will open at their renovated home stadium on Sept. 8 against Rhode Island powerhouse La Salle Academy.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. La Salle (R.I.)

Braintree

League: Bay State

Coach: Lee Carlson (2nd season). Career: 4-7.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Continuity on offensive and defensive lines

Concerns: Inexperience at skill positions

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The interim tag removed after a solid first season, Braintree coach Lee Carlson faces a challenging task following the graduation of 27 seniors. His offensive backfield is entirely new, but Carlson can integrate new quarterback Garoid Stones, who transferred from Catholic Memorial. Seniors Caleb Parsons-Gomes and Sam Garritty will be the top targets in a spread attack and junior James Curry is ready to contribute at tailback and linebacker after suffering a season-ending elbow injury in Week 3 last season. Senior captains Joe Pendergast and Matt Marmai are two of four returners on a defense that Carlson said will be more pressure-oriented this season to match the up-tempo style of Braintree’s offense.

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Hingham

A former Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Jermaine Wiggins enters his first season as Brockton's head coach. Debee Tlumacki for The Boston Globe

Brockton

League: Southeast

Coach: Jermaine Wiggins (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 7-2

Strengths: Defensive line, wide receivers

Concerns: Quarterback inexperience

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: For the first time since 1968, a head coach without the last name ‘Columbo’ will patrol the home sideline at Rocky Marciano Stadium. Jerome Wiggins, a six-year NFL veteran who won a Super Bowl in 2001 with the Patriots, inherits a talented squad in his first coaching jig. “It’s all about what we do and how we execute,” said Wiggins. “Everybody’s buying in. Once we get that, the coaching part is easy.” The Boxers will be led by star senior Cam Monteiro, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver that is committed to the University of Pittsburgh. Junior Jaden Lopes-Ribeiro, a talented wideout in his own right, will alleviate some of the attention on Monteiro. Junior tailback Luke Turco assumes ball carrying duties. Defensively, senior linebacker Lorenzo Santos will command the unit due to his versatility and passion for the game.

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Barnstable

Brookline

League: Bay State

Coach: Chad Hunte (6th season). Career: 7-42.

Last year’s record: 1-10

Strengths: Continuity at quarterback

Concerns: New linebackers

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Entering his third year as starting quarterback, senior Josh Carp will likely become the first 4,000-yard passer in program history this season. His familiarity with coach Chad Hunte’s spread offense should help the Warriors keep pace in the Bay State Conference. “[Carp is] going into his third year under center, so it’s like having another coach on the field,” said Hunte, “He knows what we’re calling and why. Especially with a lot of new receivers, it’s good to have a quarterback who knows where the ball needs to be.” Will Finklea, Kameron Williams, and Jack Maloney return on the offensive line and Andrew Bamberg is an experienced receiver for Carp to target, with junior Khaleal Gamble looking to break out. Daniel Zilberberg takes over an entirely new linebacker corps and will start alongside sophomore B’Call Hooks.

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m., at Medford

Clemson-bound junior quarterback Blake Hebert (left) will work with first-year head coach John Sexton at Central Catholic. Josh Reynolds for the Boston Globe

Central Catholic

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: John Sexton (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 9-3

Strengths: Offensive line and skill positions

Concerns: Inexperience on defensive front

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Chuck Adamopolous stepped down this offseason after 26 years as Central Catholic head coach and 13 seasons as an assistant. Now former offensive coordinator John Sexton takes the reins after 22 seasons as an assistant, and he’ll be working with 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound junior quarterback Blake Hebert, who is fresh off a commitment to Clemson. Thomas Galusha (6-2, 280) and Fedwin Vasquez (5-11, 225) are back to lead the offensive line and senior wide receiver Jaxon Pereira should be a top target for Hebert. Presley Titus will anchor the defensive line and Sexton said there are a number of talented underclassmen ready to step up at the skill positions. “Blake [Hebert] has improved tremendously since last season,” said Sexton, who spent the past 11 seasons as offensive coordinator. “I see more arm strength, more velocity, and spin on the football. He’s done a tremendous job as a leader this offseason and we’re very excited about his junior season.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Springfield Central

Durfee

League: Southeast

Coach: Taylor Brown (10th season). Career: 24-65.

Last year’s record: 0-10

Strengths: Size on offensive line

Concerns: Experience at linebacker

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: With only four contributing seniors lost to graduation, the Hilltoppers have a sizable cast of upperclassmen. Durfee will be led up front by Jayden Fernandes (6-foot-3-inch, 335 pounds), Nick Wood (6-2, 230), Josh Yentz (6-1, 270), and tight end Cooper Long (6-5, 230), with Abidakir Haji set to earn a starting role. Quarterback Eli Chace and lead back Keith Strong are back after serving as junior captains during a tough season. Senior Eric Lucas and junior Kayden Kheav will be options out of the backfield, as the Hilltoppers shift from a spread to a wing-T offense. Sophomore Alvin Gaston is a breakout candidate at wide receiver. Basketball and baseball standout Ben Sherry will play safety in his first football season.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Fairhaven

Justin Flores, formerly the wide receivers coach at the University of Maine, begins his first year as head coach at Everett. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Everett

Playoff alignment: Division 1

League: Greater Boston

Coach: Justin Flores (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 8-2

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: Depth on offensive line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Former Woburn star Justin Flores takes over at Everett after serving as the wide receivers coach at the University of Maine for six seasons. Flores plans to implement an offensive scheme that combines the concepts of a pro style and spread attack, and junior Carlos Rodrigues is the leading candidate to quarterback the Crimson Tide. Everett has a dearth of weapons at wide receiver and defensive back, including Boston College-bound senior Christian Zamor. Jayden Prophete and Pedro Rodrigues return on the outside and Yariel Ortiz transferred from Brighton. The offensive line is led by returners Seajae Gaskill (6-foot-3-inch, 265 pounds) and Carlos Cornejo (5-10, 265), with Damian Lackland and Matt LaMonica set to lead the backfield. Dominic Papa leads the linebackers and Aidan Duclos is a force at defensive tackle. “It’s an honor to get this job,” said Flores. “It’s not just a regular coaching job and there are a lot of eyes on us, but that’s the challenge you want.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Xaverian

Framingham

Playoff alignment: Division 1

League: Bay State

Coach: David Wright (2nd season). Career: 1-10.

Last year’s record: 1-10

Strengths: Maturity

Concerns: Depth at quarterback

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After a tough first season with the Flyers, coach David Wright returns 40 upperclassmen and 15 starters, including four captains. Senior linebacker Henry Goldberg is entering his third year as a starter along with running back Ben Lincoln. Defensive end Caiden Whitney and two-way lineman Angel Colon have also been elected captains and Yeandiel Cora is a physical receiver for second-year starting quarterback Matheus Silva to target. Wright welcomes new offensive coordinator Sam Rosen, who spent the past 10 seasons coaching at Franklin, and the staff plans to shift from the triple option to a spread offense. Jace Coleman, Vinicius Silva, and Philip Miller should also make an impact as wide receivers in that system, while Alex Paz and Nick Duplessis anchor the secondary.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. East Longmeadow

Franklin

Playoff alignment: Division 1

League: Hockomock

Coach: Eian Bain (8th season). Career: 36-33.

Last year’s record: 7-3

Strengths: Offensive line and linebackers

Concerns: Inexperience at skill positions

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Eian Bain has taken the Panthers to new heights over the past two seasons and now the eighth-year coach looks to maintain that success with a new cast of characters. Hockomock League MVP Luke Davis is gone along with quarterback Jase Lyons, but senior tailback Mike Davide is ready to carry the mail behind an experienced offensive line. Brandan Large and Ben Ryan will plow the road for Davide and junior Justin Bianchetto is the new quarterback in Franklin’s pro style offense. Derek Dubriske should be his main target and the defense will be lead by linebackers Cody Howard and Jack Nutter, along with junior defensive end Julian Rampino (6-foot-2-inch, 250 pounds).

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m., vs. Wachusett

Haverhill

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: Rob Pike (1st season). Career: 58-33 at Salem (N.H.) and Lowell.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Quarterback and offensive line

Concerns: Defensive backfield

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Rob Pike had a highly successful seven-year run at Salem (N.H.) and coached Lowell to an 8-10 record over two seasons before serving as offensive coordinator at Andover last fall. Now the 1999 Haverhill graduate takes over at his alma mater, following his father, Bob, who coached at Haverhill from 1986 to 1999. With junior quarterback James Farrell (6-foot-3-inch, 220 pounds) entering his third varsity campaign, Pike plans to implement a spread attack. Devin Carrero returns to lead the backfield while newcomers Sebastien Guillaume, Brandon Piriano, and Jayden Brito can compete for touches at wide receiver and slot back. The Hillers return Ariel Desir, Jake Bourque, and Brian Tejeda on the offensive line and tight end Gabe Grzyboski will also lead the defensive line. Outside linebacker Jhonaton Wallis will be the anchor of a relatively inexperienced defensive backfield.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., at Beverly

Lawrence

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: Rhandy Audate (6th season). Career: 11-35.

Last year’s record: 2-8

Strengths: Experience at quarterback

Concerns: Overall depth

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Jayden Abreu enters his fourth season at quarterback for a talented, but thin Lancers squad. Lawrence returns 12 seniors with varsity experience, including linebacker and tight end David Manon, a baseball star who has received interest from UNH. Mauricio Garcia and Kelvy Moronta will lead the offensive and defensive line, and Frendy Soler returns at tight end after leading the team in receptions last season. Euryn Reyes and Jayzius Perez will share reps out of the backfield, with sophomores Adrian Rivera and Thomas Rodriguez, and freshman Denzel Morales looking to carve out roles on offense. Lawrence joins Lowell and Dracut in the MVC Small following the league’s realignment.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., at Lynn English

Lexington

League: Middlesex

Coach: Shane Wilson (3rd season). Career: 5-16.

Last year’s record: 2-9

Strengths: Buy-in to the system

Concerns: Experience on offensive line

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Wilson has spent the past 27 years teaching AP U.S. history at Lexington and 25 years coaching for the Minutemen and at Concord-Carlisle, so he knows a thing or two about instruction. With senior captains John Donaghy and Sawyer Colwell returning in the backfield, Wilson wants to move to a shotgun base in a wing-T offense, with juniors Paul Agresta and Adam O’Shaughnessy competing for the starting quarterback job. Sophomore Amari Mow is a wide receiver and slot back to keep defenses honest on the edge, and John Kefalas will be a weapon at wide receiver and as a punt returner. After missing his junior year following foot surgery, middle linebacker Mario Capone is back to anchor the defense. Seniors Tom Higgins, Declan Gruskin, and Jake Trexler also return on that side of the ball.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Acton-Boxborough

Lincoln-Sudbury

League: Dual County

Coach: Jim Girard (5th season). Career: 106-56 (31-9 at L-S).

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Experience at skill positions

Concerns: Depth on offensive and defensive lines

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Following a change in the MIAA alignments, the Warriors become one of the smallest public schools in Division 1. They graduated 27 seniors, but return nine starters on offense, seven starters on defense, and have 25 players in the class of 2024. Dual County League All-Stars Darius Braithwaite and Jake Haarde are back at running back and wide receiver, along with starting quarterback Cooper Tarantino. L-S returns four of five starters on the offensive line and has a true special teams weapon in kicker Marcus Cassell. Girard led L-S to a D2 Super Bowl with just 11 seniors on the roster in his first season with the program, and he’s optimistic about this group. “We’re returning starters at all three levels on defense and we have very good team speed,” Girard said. “We should hit the ground running with all these returners.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Methuen

Lowell

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: Shyheim Cullen (2nd season). Career: 4-8.

Last year’s record: 4-8

Strengths: Skill positions and offensive line

Concerns: Inexperience in secondary

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Red Raiders return 16 seniors and six starters, led by standout linebacker Aidan Milinazzo. Junior Dylann Many returns as a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive line and Cam Durkin will start at cornerback in addition to his duties as kicker. Sophomore Ryan Conley is a speedy wide receiver to watch and freshman Collin Christensen could break out this year. Junior Jack Casey and sophomore Ned Akashian are competing for the starting quarterback job and either young signal caller will have an experienced tailback behind them with Anthony Perez and Sam Ansah returning in the backfield. Ebenezer Annan-Powers returns at linebacker and tight end, and Seth Ly should make an impact in his first season starting at linebacker.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Westford

Methuen quarterback Drew Eason has already surpassed 4,000 career passing yards entering his senior season. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Methuen

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: Tom Ryan (11th season). Career: 64-43.

Last year’s record: 9-3

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: Inexperienced offensive and defensive lines

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Optimism is sky high for the Rangers with senior quarterback Drew Eason and junior tailback Shane Eason returning following the program’s first D1 state semifinals appearance. Shane tallied more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns last year, and Drew has already topped 4,000 passing yards with 39 passing touchdowns in his career at Methuen. Returning senior captain Brady Gourley is one of the only starters coming back on the offensive or defensive lines, but the Rangers return inside linebackers Matt McCormick and Marcel Kekedi to stabilize their base 3-4 defense. Josh Kwakye leads a group of strong returners in the secondary and he could play a role in the passing game along with Aiden O’Shaughnessy, Kian Greeley, and Adrian Blake. Senior Omar Aboutoui is one of the more consistent kickers in the region.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Lincoln-Sudbury

Natick

League: Bay State

Coach: Mark Mortarelli (14th season). Career: 102-36.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Running game

Concerns: Consistent play at quarterback

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Natick was primed to build upon a 6-5 season with Damon Taylor entering his third year at quarterback, but the junior transferred to BB&N and reclassified, thrusting sophomore Jesse Gagliardi into the starting role. The Redhawks can lean on a strong running game with Teddy Ferrucci and Sam Hubbard returning, and those seniors will also anchor the linebacking corps. The Redhawks also bring back most of their offensive line with captains Jack Cuddy and Jared Marcus leading the way. Senior captain Arnold Kawere and Ben Chandler lead the secondary and Dylan Kaefer and Dylan Smith will mix in for touches on offense, along with sophomore Jack Showstead. Charlie Lewis is another sophomore to watch at wide receiver. Sophomore Mike Whelan should rotate in at nose guard and get some reps at offensive tackle.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Needham

Needham

League: Bay State

Coach: Doug Kopcso (6th season). Career: 18-31.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Offensive line and linebackers

Concerns: Experience skill positions

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Rockets return to Division 1 this season after a two-year stint in the D2 ranks, and defense should be their calling card with most of their 15 incoming seniors returning on that side of the ball. Coach Doug Kopsco (’99) feels Needham might have its most talented group of linebackers in a decade, with Bowdoin commit and leading tackler Jake Reiser returning. Junior offensive tackle Charlie Simeone (6-foot-4-inch, 295 pounds) is a top prospect and junior athlete Aidan Williams (6-1, 205) will play all over the field on both sides of the ball. Tate Hoffmeister is a third-year starter at tailback and Spencer Chapman and Jase Hannigan lead the receiving corps, with Josh Morant and Griffin Carr competing at quarterback.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Natick

New Bedford

League: Southeast

Coach: Mark DeBrito (10th season). Career: 35-56.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Depth at skill positions

Concerns: Inexperience on offensive and defensive lines

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: After dropping their first seven games last season, the Whalers finished with four hard-fought wins to build some momentum heading into the 2023 season. Just seven starters return, however, with two-way starter Nile Monteiro serving as the only returner on the offensive or defensive lines. New Bedford should be able to score with seniors Anthony Diakite and Dezmond Brunskill back at wide receiver, while senior Zakari Nunes and junior Jarren Goodine will split carries out of the backfield. Tayel Guzman leads the linebackers and Edmilson Semedo is the most experienced player in the secondary. Senior Colin Rodrigues and junior Julez Johnson are competing for the starting quarterback job.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Taunton

Newton North

League: Bay State

Coach: Nicholas Capodilupo (3rd season). Career: 7-18.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Running game

Concerns: Experience on defensive line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Hayden Willen, a three-sport athlete at Newton North, might have started at quarterback last year if not for the presence of Adam Landry. With Landry graduated, Willen will be at the controls of a spread attack that could focus more on a ground game that will be led by speedster DJ Harvey and junior Scott Caissie. Nate Walsh and Caissie will anchor the linebacking corps and Harvey will play outside linebacker. Juniors Juan Perez and Maayan Fogel are returning starters on the offensive line along with senior captain John Jauregui. Nate Day and Ajani Gordon bring plenty of experience to the wide receiver group and junior Adrian Farnese is a breakout candidate at that position.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Waltham

Newton South

League: Dual County

Coach: Ted Dalicandro (18th season). Career: 62-120.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Experience at skill positions

Concerns: Physicality up front

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Lions switched to a spread offense last year and found success by getting the ball out quickly to some talented wide receivers. Graham Tonkonogy, Paxton Boyd, and Timmy Trotman return from that group along with tailback Will Cotter, but Jack Cowhig is the sole returner on the offensive line. With junior quarterback Charlie Vyardo at the controls, coach Ted Dalicandro expects to lean on the passing game even more due to the lack of continuity on the offensive line. While there are seven returners on defense, the Lions will miss all-league linebacker John Toyias. Jaylon Phifer will lead the defensive line with senior Taiga Wood and junior Jamaree Pope ready to step up in the secondary.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Winchester

St. John’s (Shrewsbury)

League: Catholic Conference

Coach: John Vassar (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Veteran leadership

Concerns: Adjusting to new system

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Former star running back John Vassar (’11) debuts as head coach at his alma mater following the retirement of John Andreoli. The Wesleyan alum plans to tweak the Pioneers spread attack with help from his new offensive coordinator, Sean Hastings. The source of his inspiration is Chris Moriarty, the offensive coordinator at Saint John’s when he was a player. “I’m taking a little more from his book,” said Vassar, a Worcester native who returned to Saint John’s as an assistant last year. “We want to spread the ball out laterally and make defenses cover the whole 53 yards.” The Pioneers have a 22-player senior class, led by offensive lineman Braden Cooney (6-foot-3-inch, 270 pounds), tailback Logan Mercer, and safety Luke Lengel, the team captains. Matt Arsenault and Pat O’Brien return on the defensive line and outside linebacker Ron Burton (6-5, 210) should be a major factor on the defensive perimeter.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Leominster

St. John's Prep looks to return to glory after upsetting Springfield Central in the Division 1 Super Bowl last season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

St. John’s Prep

League: Catholic Conference

Coach: Brian St. Pierre (10th season). Career: 71-28.

Last year’s record: 11-2

Strengths: Defensive front

Concerns: Inexperienced secondary and receivers

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: When sophomore Deacon Robillard took over as starting quarterback midway through last season, the Eagles hit another gear, going 7-0 en route to an upset of Springfield Central in the D1 Super Bowl. Sensational safety Joenel Aguero is gone along with most experienced players at the skill positions, but linebacker Marquese Avery will play more wide receiver and junior Malik Barlow (6-foot-5-inch, 205 pounds) is a dynamic athlete. Captains Mason McSweeney, Matt Callahan, and John Droggitis join Avery as part of an experienced front seven on defense, and Wells Gillett leads the returners on the offensive line. Dylan Aliberti is a speedster to watch out of the backfield and Cam LaGrassa is a power runner who can move the chains for the Eagles.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Marshfield

Taunton

League: Hockomock

Coach: Brad Sidwell (8th season). Career: 135-125-3 overall, including 33-37 at Taunton.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Experience and depth at skill positions

Concerns: Continuity on the offensive and defensive front

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Tigers return 15 starters, but make a shift to sophomore quarterback Dylan Keenan (6-foot-2-inch, 170 pounds) following the graduation of mainstay quarterback Jake Leonard. Keenan learned Taunton’s spread system while serving as Leonard’s backup last year, and he’ll be targeting All-Hockomock selection Jose Touron, along with returning receivers Malakai Mchady and Dmitrius Sherrion. All three of those seniors start in the defensive backfield as well, and Anthony Pettijohn rounds out an experienced secondary. Bryan Joanis (6-3, 250) and Jadrian Varnado (6-1, 235) are the key returners on the offensive line with juniors Austin Faria and CJ Ramos expected to step into starting roles. Senior tight end Ryan Keenan (5-9, 200) is back and Ethan Harris (5-9, 195) will lead the backfield while starting at linebacker alongside junior Elijah Prophete.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. New Bedford

Westford

League: Dual County

Coach: Bruce Rich Jr. (3rd season). Career: 15-7.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Depth at skill positions.

Concerns: Inexperience on offensive line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Bruce Rich Jr. has gone 15-7 in two years at Westford and third-year starting quarterback Jake Cullen is 14-5 when active. Cullen will have plenty of weapons to target in the passing game, including seniors Nick Russo, Quinn Reynolds, Evan Pasters, and Alex Wilson, but the Ghosts will have to replace star running back Anthony Rudiman by committee. Junior Jesse Moran will get first crack at carries in the spread system, and Rich Jr. said the plan will be to get the ball out quickly to Westford’s playmakers. The offensive line is very strong, but inexperienced, with seniors Shane Clark and Chris Czado leading that group. Along with Czado, Jack Nelken and Henry Babineau will hold down the defensive line.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Lowell

Weymouth

League: Bay State

Coach: Mike Donovan (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Senior leadership

Concerns: Inexperience at linebacker

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Michael Donovan, 33, takes over at Weymouth with an experienced staff that includes Greg Burke, the former 32-year head coach at Stoughton. Donovan played linebacker at Stoughton and got his coaching start under Burke before taking on a variety of roles for Brown, Harvard, and Bryant. Donovan plans to install a multiple offense with senior Tyler Nordstrom returning at quarterback and Cam Aieta returning at tailback. Cam Fernandez and Andrew DelGallo will serve as the top targets on the outside and the Wildcats have experience up front with Shawn Hogan, Landry Ciaccio, Naheem Ridore, and Josh Cullivan returning. Brendan Farrow will be a staple at wide receiver and defensive back and his brother, Michael, will step in as a junior tight end.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Westwood

Xaverian quarterback Henry Hasselbeck originally committed to Maryland for lacrosse, but has changed course and plans to play football at Michigan State. Mike McMahon

Xaverian

League: Catholic Conference

Coach: Al Fornaro (7th season). Career: 37-22.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Overall athleticism

Concerns: Defensive front

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Henry Hasselbeck returns for his second season at Xaverian after shifting his college plans from playing lacrosse at Maryland, to playing football at Michigan State. The three-sport Catholic Conference All-Star will be targeting Liberty commit Jonathan Monteiro and BC commit Charlie Comella, among others. The Hawks return three starters on the offensive line: tackle Greg Celestine (6-foot-4-inches, 295 pounds), guard Brendan Berube (6-1, 270), and center Andrew Dufault (6-2, 250), who is headed to Penn State as a long snapper. Dufault is also back at defensive tackle, with Nick Angelini setting the edge on the defensive line and Caleb Brown playing outside linebacker. While the Hawks are loaded with talent, so are their Catholic Conference rivals - defending state champion St. John’s Prep and Catholic Memorial.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Everett