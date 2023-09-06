Division 2 high school football: Previewing every team in Eastern Mass.

Read on to get a preview of every Division 2 MIAA team in Eastern Mass.

(Teams in alphabetical order)

Arlington

League: Middlesex

Coach: Frank Roche (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Running game

Concerns: Inexperience at WR/DB

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: A new chapter begins in Arlington as 2015 alum Frank Roche returns home for his first head coaching experience after serving as an assistant at Everett the past two seasons. “That was a great experience,” Roche said. “It was a good opportunity to see how a program like Everett runs to try to bring some of those things to Arlington.” Roche has the benefit of returning senior Kayden Mills, a dynamic playmaker at running back and strong safety. “In my opinion, he is one of the best backs in the state, and we’ll have some big boys on the line,” Roche said. Sophomore Brady Bekkenhuis (6-foot-6-inch, 290 pounds) and junior Henry Tassmer (6-1, 240) will anchor both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Spy Ponders, who will be breaking in a new signal-caller in junior QB Roshan Mandal along with newcomers on both sides of the ball. “One thing we’ve been trying to build is a culture of hard work and accountability,” Roche said.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Salem

Advertisement

Barnstable

League: Cape & Islands

Coach: Ross Jatkola (6th season). Career: 27-20.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Skilled positions

Concerns: Depth at linemen

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Following an uncharacteristic 3-8 campaign, Barnstable’s sixth-year coach Ross Jatkola says this year’s team is “as hungry as a group” as he’s had during his tenure. “You can just see it in our meetings,” Jatkola said. “I don’t think a kid has blinked or batted an eyelash – it’s been completely locked in since the first words.” Barnstable brings back plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, including senior QB Aiden Kundel and dynamic duo junior Chevaunie “Chevy” Shakespeare (WR/DB/KR). Senior Tajardo France (RB/WR/FS/KR), who Jatkola describes as a jack-of-all-trades, tallied 812 rushing yards, 505 receiving yards, and scored 12 total TDs last fall. Senior twins Eric and Andrew Lovell will be key at WR/DB, while senior Harry Ells (6-foot, 220 pounds, OT/DE) and junior Spencer LeValley (6-0, 210, DL) will lead up front for Barnstable, which returns to the Cape & Islands League after playing an independent schedule last fall. “I wouldn’t say last year was Super Bowl or bust, but it’s always nice to play for something else and playing for a league championship is fun,” Jatkola said.

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Brockton

Belmont

League: Middlesex

Coach: Brian McCray (3rd season). Career: 8-12.

Last year’s record: 4-6

Strengths: Experience at skilled positions

Concerns: Depth defensively

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Belmont’s third-year coach Brian McCray is hopeful his 18 seniors can pave the way to a winning season after back-to-back 4-6 campaigns. “We have a lot of experience everywhere on the field,” McCray said. Leading the way will be senior running back Adrien Gurung (1,200 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) behind returning senior starters Ryan Halloran (LG/LB) and Harrison Carlson (6-foot-4-inch, 260 pound, LT/DT) up front. Through the air, returning senior QB Jayden Arno will have a crop of returning veteran wideouts in seniors Brian Logan (WR/OLB), Bryce Hubbard (WR/LB), Austin Lasseter (WR/CB) and Max Cornelius (WR/DE), all of whom will be counted on to contribute on both sides of the ball. “The kids are really excited,” McCray said. “They are really bought into our football community and they seem really excited. They’ve been working hard.”

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Cambridge

Beverly

League: Northeastern

Coach: Jeff Hutton (3rd season). Career: 38-41 (including 30-28 at Manchester Essex).

Last year’s record: 3-7

Strengths: Experience at skill positions

Concerns: Inexperienced linemen

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Despite bringing back a small group of returners, including 12 seniors and just seven starters, third-year coach Jeff Hutton is hopeful this season will make the beginning of a turnaround for the Panthers. “I think we have had four or maybe five straight losing seasons, so we’re trying to change that,” Hutton said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on changing the culture and changing the attitude. We’re trying to be enthusiastic and give great effort and we’ve really exemplified that during this preseason.” With so many newcomers in the mix, Hutton will turn to his four senior captains to set the tone. Returning quarterback Brian Kessel will not only lead the offense but be expected to quarterback the defense at strong safety. Brendan McCarron (RB/OLB) and Danny Conant (RB) will be focal points for the team’s Wing-T offense. Up front, fellow senior captain and offensive tackle Jacob Plakans (6-foot-3-inch, 240 pounds) is back as the line’s only returner.

Advertisement

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., vs. Haverhill

Bishop Feehan

League: Catholic Central

Coach: Bryan Pinabell (5th season). Career: 39-44 (including 16-27 at Malden Catholic).

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Defensive depth and experience

Concerns: Inexperienced offense

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Bishop Feehan’s fifth-year coach Bryan Pinabell has the distinct challenge of replacing 27 seniors, nine of which are playing college football this fall, from last year’s state semifinalist squad. Although the Shamrocks lost their entire starting offensive line and star running back Nick Yanchuk to graduation, the cupboard isn’t totally bare with 19 seniors returning and eight returning starters back on defense. Seniors Shane Evans (RB/FS), Brett McCaffery (WR/OLB), Brendan Koss (6-foot-1-inch, 240 pounds, OG/DT), Sean Judge (6-4, 220, TE/DE) and Danny Fasy (WR/CB) will try to set the tone early as Feehan breaks in a new quarterback that has yet to be determined and a new backfield during a tough opening stretch against North Attleborough, Attleborough and defending Division 6 state champion St. Mary’s. “Those first three games are a gauntlet,” Pinabell said. “Our offense will be a work in progress to start as we integrate new players and get them used to our scheme.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at North Attleborough

Advertisement

Bridgewater-Raynham coach Lou Pacheco hopes the Trojans can bring the fight to SEC rival Brockton this season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Bridgewater-Raynham

League: Southeast

Coach: Lou Pacheco (3rd season). Career: 10-12.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Quarterback and linebackers

Concerns: Secondary depth

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After seeing his team’s league championship aspirations squashed following Thanksgiving losses to Brockton the past two seasons, Bridgewater-Raynham’s third-year coach Lou Pacheco is hopeful this is the year the Trojans can finally upend the rival Boxers to claim the SEC crown. “We just can’t get over the hump to beat Brockton for that league championship. We have to somehow, some way beat Wiggy over there and see if we can get a league championship,” said Pacheco of Brockton and new coach Jermaine Wiggins. “That’s really our goal.” Senior QB Declan Byrne will set the tone for the team, with seniors Amin Abbassi and Matt Nicklas and juniors Vinny Tavares and Caleb Tripp making up one of the most solid linebacker groups in the conference. Up front, Tavares (OG) and senior Joey Forziati (OG/DL) will look to pave the way for senior Ryan Pitino, who will fill Dawson DuBose’s void as the team’s primary ball carrier.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Milford

Cambridge

League: Dual County

Coach: Roy Howard (7th season). Career: 15-44.

Last year’s record: 4-6

Strengths: Experienced offensive line

Concerns: Passing game with new quarterback

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After closing out 2022 with a 49-14 drubbing of rival Somerville on Thanksgiving, Cambridge hopes to carry that momentum into this fall despite some key departures to its spread offense. The Falcons will replace quarterbacks Kevin Leal and Ben Berinsky, both graduated, with junior and first-year starter Dante Howard. Howard will have the benefit of playing behind an experienced offensive line and veteran running back tandem, seniors Jhamir Mercedat (5-foot-8-inch, 165 pounds) and Merhawi Hadgu (5-9, 185). Paving the way for Mercedat and Hadgu will be senior right guard Tenzin Kalsang (6-3, 290) and senior tackle Jack Fede (6-4, 310), both of whom will anchor the line on both sides of the ball. “I feel great about the line,” said seventh-year coach Roy Howard. “It’s all going to start and die with the line.” Howard added that every game feels winnable to his team. “It all comes down to if they show up to play,” he said.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Belmont

Star 6-foot-6-inch offensive lineman Guerby Lambert will be in the middle of top-ranked Catholic Memorial as it looks to continue the longest active winning streak in the state. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Catholic Memorial

League: Catholic Conference

Coach: John DiBiaso (6th season). Career: 353-79-1 at St. Patrick’s, Weston, Everett, and Catholic Memorial.

Last year’s record: 12-0

Strengths: Offensive and defensive line

Concerns: Inexperience in secondary

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Riding a state-best 29-game win streak, the Knights are locked in as favorites to win a third straight D2 state title. A massive offensive line could pave their way to another Catholic Conference title with top prospect Guerby Lambert (6-foot-6-inch, 305 pounds) returning along with Brandon Sullivan (6-3, 285), James Mullin (6-3, 290), and center Jack Holland (5-11, 250). Peter Bourque steps in at quarterback and his top target might be Isaiah Faublas. Mekhi Dodd and Chris Sanchez look to replace graduated tailbacks Datrell Jones and Carson Harwood. JD Raynor returns at tight end and on the defensive line opposite fellow standout Colin Murphy. Will Claude and David Timson anchor a talented linebacker corps, but Eric Perkins is the lone returner in the secondary. “We’ve got a good nucleus coming back,” said DiBiaso, who is coming off his 15th state title and second at CM. “Expectations are high and guys are going to have to step up because of what we lost.”

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., vs. Mansfield

Chelmsford

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: George Peterson (5th season). Career: 69-59 (48-40 at Lexington).

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Quarterback

Concerns: Offensive line inexperience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Even with the departure of 22 graduated seniors and 17 starters, Chelmsford’s fifth-year coach George Peterson is excited about the returning Lions – and for good reason. It starts with star quarterback Kyle Wilder, a senior who threw for a school record 24 TD passes and rushed for four more last fall. Wilder will have plenty of playmakers at his disposal in senior Kai Everett (RB/LB) and junior Jake Brooks (WR/CB) as well as Grant Engelhardt, who looks to fill the void of last year’s MVC Player of the Year Manny Marshall at slot WR and safety. The Lions lost four starters on the offensive line, so Peterson will count on Thomas Brown, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound junior right guard and defensive tackle with offers from BC and Memphis, to help stabilize the line of scrimmage. “Getting the O-line to work in unison is obviously of paramount importance,” Peterson said. “It’s going to be our biggest task to get them to work together.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Londonderry (N.H.)

Concord-Carlisle

League: Dual County

Coach: Josh Reed (4th season). Career: 15-13.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: New quarterback

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Losing 20 seniors to graduation would be a tall task for any program, but Concord-Carlisle’s fourth-year coach Josh Reed is confident the returning Patriots will be able to hit the ground running this fall. “Even though we graduated 20 seniors, we still had a lot of young juniors and sophomores who got playing time for us last year,” Reed said. Senior Addison McIntyre, a 6-foot, 215-pound senior offensive tackle, and junior Noah Getchell, a 6-1, 230-pound guard, mark the only returners on the offensive line, while senior defensive end Aengus Wilson (6-3, 230) will anchor the defensive front. The offense will break in a new QB in senior Ryan Fivek, who will have plenty of talent around him with senior Ryan DeMayo (RB/LB) and juniors Wil Hoover (WR) and Matt Carleton (RB/WR). “We had a great offseason of training through the winter and spring and then into the summer,” Reed said.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Shepherd Hill

Diman

League: Mayflower

Coach: Luke Bahry (3rd season). Career: 6-13.

Last year’s record: 2-7

Strengths: Wide receivers, quarterback

Concerns: Inexperience on defense

Offense: Shotgun

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: In the third year under Luke Bahry, the Bengals possess a scrappy bunch that incorporated the motto ‘hunt’ for the season. “Year one we laid the groundwork, year two we laid the foundation, this year we are building the house,” said Bahry. The upperclassmen uphold the culture and take the weight room seriously. Senior wide receivers Byron Bell and Kaidyn Dias provide junior dual-threat quarterback Sam Perry with high-quality receiving options. “He’s an absolute dog,” said Bahry, of Perry. “He’s trying to run guys over, he’s throwing it well. I was impressed with him this camp.” Bell led the Bengals in receptions and Dias paced the team in receiving yards last season. 6-3, 240 pound senior center Paul Hart, a converted left tackle, anchors the offensive line. 200 pound senior Andrew Choquette, a linebacker who plays guard offensively, will captain the defense. Alongside Choquette at linebacker, senior TJ Cusick utilizes impressive speed and instincts.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Joseph Case

King Philip coach Brian Lee has guided the Warriors to D2 Super Bowl appearances in back-to-back seasons. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

King Philip

League: Hockomock

Coach: Brian Lee (19th season). Career: 127-29.

Last year’s record: 9-3

Strengths: Quarterback, offensive line

Concerns: Inexperience, depth

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Losing former All-Scholastic running back Rudy Gately and star Will Astorino (FB/LB) to graduation will be a major challenge, but 19th-year coach Brian Lee will try to maintain the culture that helped King Philip be a Super Bowl finalist the past two seasons. The Warriors will count on returning senior QB Tommy McLeish (6-foot-4-inch, 185 pounds) to lead an offense that lost most of last year’s playmakers but brings back senior tight end Daniel Silveria (6-3, 205) and seniors Luke Danson (6-2, 225, OL/DL), Sean King (5-11, 245, OL/DL) and guard Logan VanVaerenewyck (6-3, 275). Junior Aiden Astorino (RB/DB) will anchor a defense that graduated most of its front seven. “It’s always a difficult thing when you’ve had success in the past,” Lee said. “It puts a lot of pressure on everybody to think about what the end of the year is going to hold. I think we’ve really got to focus on being ready to go Week 1 right now. We just want to be competitive and hold the standard for what KP football tends to look like, and then hopefully the wins will come.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Walpole

Marshfield

League: Patriot

Coach: Chris Arouca (6th season). Career: 31-19.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Team speed

Concerns: Inexperience on the line

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: With 120 players in the program, the Rams enter the season with 15 seniors. The Rams boast talent all over the roster, especially at skill positions. Senior Nick Couples and junior Charlie Carroll can use their playmaking abilities out of the backfield or in the passing game as weapons for junior quarterback Tor Mass, who will assume starting duties under center for the first time. Junior tight end Brady Crowley can stretch the defense, in addition to possessing the strength to win blocking assignments. Cornerback Gio Joseph, a 6-1, 180 pound junior who boasts a 4.49 40-yard dash time, is a prototypical defensive back among the best in the state. “He’s certainly the leader of the secondary,” said coach Chris Arouca. “We really are counting on him.” Opening at home with defending Division 1 champion St. John’s Prep before traveling to Methuen and Mansfield, the Rams face a challenging early season schedule.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. St. John’s Prep

North Andover

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: John Dubzinski (9th season). Career: Career 72-57 (including 23-21 at Arlington).

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: O-line experience and depth

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Senior Zach Wolinski (RB/DB) will be leaned on heavily to lead North Andover’s offense after his breakout junior season (949 rushing yards, 12 TDs), while 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound senior Jake Saalfrank (TE/DE) and senior Mike McNaught (WR/SS) will be favorite targets for returning quarterback Drew Fitzgerald, a junior who ninth-year coach John Dubzinski said added 25 pounds of muscle during the offseason. Although the Scarlet Knights will feature a new offensive line with 6-4, 225-pound senior Jake O’Neil (OT/DE) back as the team’s key returner, Dubzinski has been pleased with the seniors’ offseason after losing to Thanksgiving rival Andover. “Right after the Thanksgiving game, they got together and said we need to change the mindset and double-down on toughness and double-down on the offseason because we don’t want to walk off the field with that feeling again,” Dubzinski said. “They did a great job. The captains and seniors’ enthusiasm has trickled down to the other kids.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Dracut/Innovation Academy

North Quincy

League: Patriot

Coach: Ryan Craig (6th season). Career: 20-28.

Last year’s record: 3-7

Strengths: Quarterback/skill positions

Concerns: Depth/inexperienced linemen

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: With 26 returning seniors, expectations are high for Ryan Craig and North Quincy, which will boast one of its most experienced teams in recent years. Senior Charlie Baker and junior Mike Galligan are expected to both provide veteran leadership behind center at QB, while seniors Nate Sampson (WR/DB), Will Connolly (WR/DB) and Dan Hudach (WR/DB) will all be focal points at wideout and defensive back. Fellow seniors Jordan Mahoney (RB/LB) and Ben Hudach (RB/DB) will anchor the ground game as the primary ball carriers behind an inexperienced offensive line. “We are expecting big things from this senior group,” Craig said. “A lot of these guys saw varsity time last year and we are looking for them to step up and leave their mark.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Oliver Ames

Peabody

League: Northeastern

Coach: Mark Bettencourt (11th season). Career: 59-46.

Last year’s record: 10-1

Strengths: Experienced linemen

Concerns: Inexperience at skilled positions

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Following a banner season that included a 10-1 record - the program’s best finish in 28 years - Peabody will look to maintain its success and defend its NEC North crown despite losing its record-setting quarterback Shea Lynch and his top four targets from last fall. Senior captain and wideout Eli Batista returns as a 1,000-yard receiver who had 15 TDs last year, while senior captain Alex Silva will make the switch from running back to starting quarterback. The offensive line has plenty of experience, including junior tackle Alex Jackson (6-foot-4-inch, 260 pounds), junior captain OG/LB Jimmy Festa (6-3, 270), senior captain and tackle Reymi Andino (5-11, 205), and junior guard Dylan Annese, who played every offensive snap last year. That group will look to protect Silva and pave the way for a new crop of running backs led by senior captain Nick Dresser, senior Kyle Moura, and juniors Gabryel Santos and Caio Santos. “We talked about it all of last season. The better we perform, the bigger the target on our back gets,” coach Mark Bettencourt said. ‘We beat some pretty good teams last year that are going to be out to get us back this year. We have to make sure we’re ready to go and understand people are going to be gunning for us in the NEC.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Revere

Plymouth North

League: Patriot

Coach: Chris Whidden (5th season). Career: 12-26.

Last year’s record: 2-9

Strengths: Depth

Concerns: Inexperienced skill positions

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: With senior leadership back at key positions across the field, Plymouth North’s fifth-year coach Chris Whidden expects the Eagles to improve upon last year’s losing season. Senior QB Shamus Whiting is among the key returners, with seniors Logan Zemotel (WR/CB) and Sean King (WR/DB) back as favorite targets through the air. The ground game will be led by senior Killian Murphy (RB/LB), who will look to find holes behind senior Brian Russell, a returning starter on both sides of the ball. Defensively, senior linebacker Dayton Costa will be the heartbeat of the front seven. “There’s been a lot of positive energy,” Whidden said. “I feel like we have a group of kids that have the potential to make the sum of their parts greater than the group of individuals. We’re going to maximize whatever it is that we’ve got for potential and make sure we meet or exceed that.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Falmouth

Quincy

League: Patriot

Coach: Vernon Crawford (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 6-4

Strengths: Size up front

Concerns: Inexperience

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Despite only returning a couple starters on both sides of the ball, there is plenty of excitement in Quincy for the arrival of first-year coach Vernon Crawford, a former New England Patriot who is set to make his debut leading the Presidents. Crawford will count on 6-foot, 200-pound senior Gabe Rodrigues (RB/LB) to be a difference maker on both offense and defense, while senior Kevin Gray (TE/FB/DE) and junior Alex Martinez (WR/CB) will be playmakers in the passing game alongside first-year junior quarterback Nate Goff. Up front, Quincy boasts one of its biggest offensive lines in recent memory, with 6-foot-3-inch, 255-pound senior Sam Swan (OL/DL) and 6-3, 269-pound sophomore Jacoby Quinn (OL/DL) anchoring the unit. “We’re definitely young. Really young,” Crawford said. “Right now, we’re trying to change the culture and change everything around and build.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Archbishop Williams

Waltham

League: Dual County

Coach: Sean Brackett (3rd season). Career: 8-14.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Skilled positions

Concerns: Inexperienced linemen, new quarterback

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After playing a hybrid home schedule last season, Waltham makes its debut on the brand-new turf surface at Leary Field. Despite losing about eight key contributors to graduation from last year’s winning season, the Hawks bring back plenty of talented skilled position players from a year ago. Senior Landin Foster (WR/CB), junior cornerback Rasheed Marshall, senior running back Adam Chisari (6-foot, 210 pounds), junior wideout Noah Foy (6-2, 190) and sophomore linebacker Wes O’Connor (6-0, 210) will all be impact players for the Hawks, who are breaking in junior QB Dane Deveau (6-1, 190) as a first-year starter behind an O-line that brings back senior Joey Agostino (OL/DL) as its only starter. “We’re going to be young,” third-year coach Sean Brackett said. “We have to replace a lot of seniors but the guys that are coming up played a lot of football for us.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Newton North

Wellesley

League: Bay State

Coach: Jesse Davis (12th season). Career: 74-42.

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Skilled positions

Concerns: Inexperience at quarterback

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Riding high after an 8-3 campaign that was highlighted by a 24-17 victory over Needham in the 135th installment of the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving rivalry, Wellesley will look to build on last year’s success with 23 seniors returning this fall. Although sophomore QB Brady Shanahan will be making his debut as the team’s starter under center, he’ll have the luxury of battle-tested senior returners across the field, including captains Max Poirier (RB/WR/DB), Robbie Broggi (WR/DB) and Jordan St. Louis (WR/DB). Up front, seniors Andyce Greer (6-foot-1-inch, 225 pounds, OG/DE) and Teddy Griswold (6-3, 215, OT/DE) will provide plenty of muscle on the line of scrimmage, with senior linebacker Darren Jimenez serving as an anchor in the middle of the defense. “We’re a senior-heavy group,” 12th-year coach Jesse Davis said. “We’re going to lean on our seniors as leaders.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Dedham

Winchester

League: Middlesex

Coach: Wally Dembowski (13th season). Career: 42-83.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Speed and kicking game

Concerns: Inexperienced linemen

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Winchester will boast one of the most exciting weapons in Eastern Mass. in senior Kieran Corr, a Harvard-bound kicker who will represent the Red and Black in the Under Armour All-American Game after demonstrating the ability to make field goals from 65 yards out. “That’s going to be an offensive weapon most teams don’t have,” 13th-yar Winchester coach Wally Dembowski said. “I told him not to be afraid if we have the wind at our back one night if we’re lining up to try a 65 or 70-yard field goal.” A pair of senior quarterbacks, Harry Lowenstein and Jack Centurelli, return after splitting time last fall, while senior Ryan Doucette (RB) returns and is expected to split carries with sophomores Gianni DePrimeo and Nick Rotondi. Up front, 6-foot-1-inch, 238-pound senior center Ryan Azzara will anchor an offensive line Dembowski said has more size than recent years.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Newton South