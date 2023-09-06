Division 3 high school football: Previewing every team in Eastern Mass.

(Teams in alphabetical order)

Billerica coach Duane Sigsbury called this year's offensive line the "best I’ve had in 14 years.” Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Billerica

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: Duane Sigsbury (10th season). Career: 95-41.

Last year’s record: 10-1

Strengths: Offensive, defensive lines

Concerns: Creating depth across roster

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: What the Indians graduated at the skill positions on offense is easily made up for with what they return along the offensive line, a group coach Duane Sigsbury considers the “best I’ve had in 14 years.” Four seniors span from LT to RG, including the 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound Logan Mueller, Xavier Mosley (6-3, 245), Brandon Ganley (5-11, 205) and Tyler Bornstein (6-2, 265). At RT stands 6-3, 290-pound junior Dan Moore, with the 6-4, 235-pound Cole Dillon, a senior, lining up at tight end. The cupboard isn’t entirely bare at receiver, either, with the return of senior Gus O’Gara (64 catches, 874 yards, 10 TDs in 2022). Senior Mike Murnane, the projected starting QB, won’t be ready to go Week 1 due to injury, so in slides junior Steven Gentile to steer an offense which averaged more than 33 points per game during a 9-0 start last fall.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Masconomet

Boston Latin

League: Dual County

Coach: Ray Butler (8th season). Career: 22-79 (including 18-53 at Boston Latin).

Last year’s record: 4-6

Strengths: Experience among upper classmen

Concerns: Consistency

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Lessons learned from a five-game losing streak to end the 2022 season should help the Wolfpack as they begin their first season newly aligned to Division 3. Captains include seniors RB/LB Charlie George, C/LB Preston Musoke, and RB/LB Eric Power and junior WR/DB August Groh. With a schedule that includes numerous opponents from within the city, the game that’s always circled on Latin’s schedule is Thanksgiving vs. Boston English - the outcome of which could make it a successful season for the ‘Pack according to coach Ray Butler. Latin is looking to avoid losing three straight against English for the first time since 1961-63.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at East Boston

Dartmouth

League: Southeast

Coach: Richard White (20th season). Career: 126-77-3.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Speed at skill positions on offense

Concerns: Rebuilding defense

Offense: Pistol

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Quarterback Jackson Hart, tailback Ray Gramlich and slot receiver Markus Andrews form the nucleus of a talented junior class for the Indians, who will play an independent schedule this fall. “They got thrown to the wolves a little bit last year, but they’re ready to go for this season,” Dartmouth coach Rick White said. “They’re playing a lot faster.” Senior center Mick Figueiredo (5-foot-10-inch, 235 pounds) and senior guard Josh Carreiro (5-10, 220) are returning stalwarts along both the offensive and defensive lines for the Indians, and versatile senior Jason Martin moves from fullback to the offensive line while starting at inside linebacker. He also serves as the team’s punter. Senior Louie Freitas, who’ll line up at both receiver and safety, doubles as one of the area’s strongest place kickers.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Bishop Stang

Hingham

League: Patriot

Coach: T.J. Byrne (1st season). Career: 15-32 at Weymouth.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Trench play

Concerns: Getting players up to speed with new system

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: A Hingham resident, first-year Harbormen coach TJ Byrne said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to coach in the same building where his daughters attend school. Byrne, who played locally at Abington under Jim Kelliher, slides across the border from Weymouth to take over a Hingham program with only four returning starters from last fall. In many ways, Byrne said, it’s not the worst thing to have such a clean slate in that regard. “It’s a new beginning for all of us,” he said. “It probably benefits them in a way where they’re learning our system and playing varsity football for the first time.” Captains for the Harbormen, who were elected prior to Byrne’s hiring, include RB/DB Will St. Pierre, TE/DE Gunnar Corey and G/DT Matt Kelley, all seniors. Hingham plays at Weymouth vs. Byrne’s former team in Week 3, a game which had already been locked onto the schedule.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Braintree

Hopkinton

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Mark Sanborn (3rd season). Career: 11-11.

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Returning starters at linebacker

Concerns: Experience in offensive, defensive backfield

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Coming off a five-win improvement in 2022 from 2021, the next logical step for the Hillers would be a charge for the TVL Large title. Hopkinton boasts a slew of returning starters at linebacker in its 4-4 scheme, including captains Charlie Petruney and Carlos Linton, as well as Russell Perryman and Cooper Fossbender. Petruney and Perryman project to start along the edge and Linton and Fossbender man the middle. Elsewhere, captain Jason Girard returns to start along both the offensive and defensive line, as does Jason Piccioli. Sam Pantera is the team’s leading returning wide receiver. “We need to rely on the seniors who have tons of varsity playing experience and see how quickly we can get everyone else up to speed,” coach Mark Sanborn said.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Wayland

Lynn Classical

League: Greater Boston

Coach: Brian Vaughan (7th season). Career: 78-55 overall (including 34-25 at Classical).

Last year’s record: 6-4

Strengths: Team leadership, team speed

Concerns: Thin depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After suffering a horrific injury on Thanksgiving 2021, Lynn Classical QB Brian Vaughan - son of the Rams’ head coach - underwent surgery on both his knee and foot to return for a cameo on Thanksgiving 2022, when he threw for a pair of touchdowns in a win over Lynn English. While still attending physical therapy sessions twice a week, the younger Vaughan is ready to rock for his senior season back under center full time. “I’m so proud of him battling through that adversity,” Brian Vaughan Sr. said. “To see how hard he’s worked to get back on the field, we’re excited for him to return and we expect some things from him.” Vaughan’s son will serve as one of three captains for the Rams this season, along with WR/DB RJ Faessler and OLB/RB Kymani Phipps, both seniors.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m., vs. Central (R.I.)

Lynn English

League: Greater Boston

Coach: Anthony LaFratta (2nd season). Career: 5-6.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Team defense

Concerns: Mental toughness

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Entering Year 2, coach Anthony LaFratta is bullish on his team’s defense, which he believes got better every week last fall. Anchored along the line by senior captains Waleri Mora Cruz (6-foot-2-inch, 285 pounds) on the interior and Mack Peters (5-11, 235) setting the edge, the Bulldogs gave up just 56 points over their final seven games last season with three shutouts along the way. For as great as things went on the defensive side of the ball, however, LaFratta is hopeful that the team collectively has built up some mental toughness for the situations when things aren’t going its way. “Football games never go perfectly and last year we lost a couple games we could have won, but we didn’t necessarily believe we could do it,” LaFratta said. “Overcoming adversity is part of creating a winning program.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., vs. Lawrence

Malden

League: Greater Boston

Coach: Witchie Exilhomme (3rd season). Career: 6-14.

Last year’s record: 4-6

Strengths: Offensive line play

Concerns: Team depth

Offense: Power I

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Entering his third year at his alma mater, Witche Exilhomme is upbeat about the state of Malden’s offensive line and with good reason. Senior captain Jerrell Calixte mans one tackle spot at 6-foot-3-inches, 260 pounds, flanked by classmate Karl Lange across the way. Exilhomme is also excited about the ability of several skill position players to score with the ball in their hands, namely 6-5 senior Gabriel Cardoso at wide receiver. Will it be enough for the Golden Tornadoes to secure their first winning season since 2016? “[We’ll need] for our players to stay focused and not beat themselves,” Exilhomme said.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., vs. Lynn Tech

Myles Brown and the Mansfield football team hope to keep momentum up after posting a 9-2 record last year. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Mansfield

League: Hockomock

Coach: Mike Redding (36th season). Career: 284-93-4.

Last year’s record: 9-2

Strengths: Talent at skill positions

Concerns: Depth of offensive line

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Newly aligned in Division 3, the Hornets turn over the reins at quarterback fulltime to senior Connor Curtis, who’d previously seen spot duty under center as a running threat (359 yards on 37 carries, 6 touchdowns in 2022). One of the area’s top receiving threats, senior Trevor Foley, figures to make it a seamless transition for Curtis. The 6-foot-4-inch Foley, committed to Brown, had 43 catches for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns a season ago. Tommy Smith, the team’s leading rusher a season ago (537 yards on 67 carries, 7 touchdowns) is also back in the fold for a Mansfield team shooting for its fifth league title in six seasons. “We need to play fast and play hard and use team speed and execution on both sides of the ball,” coach Mike Redding said.

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., at Catholic Memorial

Masconomet

League: Northeastern

Coach: Gavin Monagle (9th season). Career: 102-93.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Team speed, leadership from older players

Concerns: Lack of experience

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: The Chieftains hope that a lack of returning experience at skill positions can be offset by what’s back along the lines. NEC All-Star Jacob Miller (6-foot-3-inch, 215 pounds) is among several two-way starters in the trenches for Masco, with the senior captain slotting in at guard and defensive end. Chase Caron (center) and Robbie Engel (defensive back) will also serve as captains for the Chieftains, an outfit coach Gavin Monagle described as a “super group of kids with a great work ethic” that aims to compete for a postseason appearance accompanied with a league title.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Billerica

Nick Araujo cleared 700 rushing yards with eight touchdowns for Milford in 2022. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Milford

Playoff alignment: Division 3

League: Hockomock

Coach: Dale Olson (4th season). Career: 24-7.

Last year’s record: 10-2

Strengths: Size along offensive line

Concerns: Depth across the roster

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Back-to-back appearances in a state semifinal game have the Scarlet Hawks honed in on breaking through to a Super Bowl appearance. Fresh off the program’s first Hockomock League title last year and realigned to Division 3, coach Dale Olsen said that while Milford’s overall numbers are middling, he’d put his starting 11 up against anyone. The strength starts up front for the Scarlet Hawks, with an offensive line featuring seniors Oliver McKee (6-foot, 250 pounds), Tony Dew (6-1, 270) and Keith Lee (5-10, 220), junior Thomas Souza (6-3, 260) and sophomore Ryan Burns (6-5, 240). Senior Nick Araujo (6-0, 230) projects as the team’s top rushing threat after topping 700 yards on the ground with eight scores a season ago; he’s also one of the more prolific kickers in the state, with a career-long 52-yard field goal in 2022.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Bridgewater-Raynham

Milton

League: Bay State

Coach: Steve Dembowski (9th season). Career: 182-84 overall (including 68-17 at Milton).

Last year’s record: 11-1

Strengths: Team speed, athleticism

Concerns: Depth at quarterback, offensive line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Graduation hit hard for Milton, whose lone setback a season ago came in the Division 3 title game. But even with only three returning starters on offense, all on the line, coach Steve Dembowski remains confident in the next generation of Wildcats. “Some of them played last year, some of them had to wait their turn,” Dembowski said. “But it’s a smart group, a fast group. We’ve got a lot of kids to work with.” Senior Patrick Miller, who started at corner defensively last season, takes over at quarterback. Seniors Griffin White (6-foot-1-inch, 210 pounds), Anderson Perez-Ruiz (5-11, 300) and Josh Ricciardi (5-10, 205) form the nucleus of the offensive line. Defensively, the Wildcats bring back seven starters, including White and Perez-Ruiz up front with Miller at corner, Luke Haley and Ferris Collins at safety and AJ Cicerone and Ben Caledonia at linebacker.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Scituate

Quarterback Chase Frisoli (5) and his dual-threat talents should help North Attleborough stay in contention after going 8-3 last season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

North Attleborough

League: Hockomock

Coach: Michael Strachan (2nd season). Career: 53-51 overall (8-3 at North Attleborough).

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Quarterback, linebacker, trench play

Concerns: Younger roster

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Just a junior, quarterback Chase Frisoli has already started in a Division 3 Super Bowl as a freshman and in a Final Four matchup as a sophomore for the Red Rocketeers. The 6-foot-2-inch Frisoli completed 90-of-164 passes for 1,205 yards and 8 touchdowns last season, and the sky remains the limit for the dual-threat passer. Coach Michael Strachan, now in his second season at North, plans to implement a 4-2-5 defense centered around linebacker Ryan Bannon, another junior who recorded 67 tackles with three forced fumbles and an interception a season ago. As with many teams, one of the only concerns for the Big Red is staying healthy. “We need to stay healthy, we’re not deep in many positions,” Strachan said. “We need to get our younger players up to speed quickly.” RB/FS Chris Hanewich, C Lucas Matson, and OL/DL Nolan McLaughlin round out North’s group of captains with Frisoli and Bannon.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Bishop Feehan

Oliver Ames

League: Hockomock

Coach: Ed DeWitt (5th season). Career: 12-27.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Intense competition for starting jobs

Concerns: Only four returning starters

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: One of the greenest rosters in the area has made for plenty of competition in the preseason, Oliver Ames coach Ed DeWitt said. The Tigers return only three starters defensively in senior LB Harry Leventhal and DL CJ Crocker and junior DB Thomas Whiteside, with Whiteside representing the lone returning starter on offense at wide receiver. “[There’s] a lot of young guys competing for jobs and right now it’s fun to be around them in practice, because they know they have to prove they belong,” DeWitt said. “We don’t have much experience at any position, so we’re really throwing some young guys to the fire.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. North Quincy

Plymouth South

League: Patriot

Coach: Darren Fruzzetti (4th season). Career: 23-5.

Last year’s record: 10-1

Strengths: Elite offensive backfield

Concerns: Inexperience at quarterback

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Simply put, the Panthers boast one of the best running backs in the state in senior Casious Johnson, a two-time All-Scholastic with 3,850 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns over his first three seasons (22 games). The reigning Patriot League Fisher MVP, Johnson needs only 500 yards to become the all-time rushing yards leader in the city of Plymouth. But he’s not the only threat in the backfield, coach Darren Fruzzetti said, with senior Justin LaChance and sophomore Gio Lynch-Ruberio rounding out the room. “They’re all dynamic football players who can score whenever the ball is in their hands,” Fruzzetti said. South has run a spread offense over the last several seasons, but Fruzzetti foresees a “physical, downhill run game” out of some under center pro-I sets as well. The Panthers began last season 9-0 before falling to eventual-champion Wakefield.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., vs. Revere

Reading

League: Middlesex

Coach: John Fiore (20th season). Career: 154-58.

Last year’s record: 9-2

Strengths: Solid core of young players, returning seniors

Concerns: Gaining experience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: How will the Rockets go about replacing James Murphy, a four-year starter at quarterback and the owner of nearly every passing record in school history? By turning to his younger brother, Jack, whom coach John Fiore said is more of a mobile type of quarterback as a junior. “That’s the puzzle,” Fiore said of how it will change Reading’s offense. “It’s a challenge each and every year. We work really hard to figure out what the next team does well and play to those strengths.” Senior Josh Robichaud, who stands 6-foot-2-inch, 290 pounds, serves as the foundation on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Rockets, who were realigned from Division 2 to 3 in the offseason. RB/OLB Andrew Jackvony, OL/DE Sean Crowley and WR/DB/K Jake Palm are among the other players lined up to make big contributions for Reading.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Melrose

Revere

League: Greater Boston

Coach: Lou Cicatelli (22nd season). Career: 96-108.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Experience at skill positions

Concerns: Rebuilding defense

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Injuries doomed the Patriots last fall, their first losing season since 2017 after losing six starters for health reasons before Week 3. Coach Lou Cicatelli said he expects Revere’s junior class to be at the forefront of the reset, especially on the defensive side of the ball after graduating seven starters. Juniors Danny Hou and Giovanni Woodward project as two of the top playmakers in the defensive backfield. Quarterback Carlos Rizo provides at least some continuity on the offensive side of the ball, along with classmate Abbas Atoui at running back.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Peabody

Sharon

League: None

Coach: Dave Morse (13th season). Career: 43-61.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Returning skill position players

Concerns: Depth on defense, particularly linebacker

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Independent no more, the Eagles are playing a full Hockomock Davenport schedule this season after posting their first winning campaign since 2016 last fall. Sharon boasts a prolific returning Big 3 on offense between QB Liam Conway, RB Gabe Korn, and WR Jacob McLoughlin, all of whom have school records within their grasp this season. Korn already owns the Eagles’ single-season touchdown record, with 16 in 2022 on 1,199 yards rushing. Conway threw for 1,258 yards through the air, 519 of them to McLoughlin. In all, Sharon returns 16 starters on either side of the ball, giving the Eagles a playoffs-or-bust feel.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Weston

Silver Lake

League: Patriot

Coach: Mark Killinger (2nd season). Career: 18-29 overall (including 3-8 at Silver Lake).

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Returning skill position players on offense

Concerns: Inexperience on defense

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: After not being named Silver Lake coach until June in 2022, Mark Killinger enjoyed his first full offseason with the Lakers, who remain in search of their first winning campaign since 2017. Silver Lake boasts a pair of promising receivers in senior captain Michael Krevosky and classmate Logan Barnhart, who along with junior tailback Wes Griffin give the Lakers battle-tested options on offense. Senior captain Finn Ering, along with junior Braden Gilligan (6-foot-4-inch, 240 pounds), will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines. On offense, they’ll be tasked with keeping senior QB Michael Beauchesne upright after he took over midway through last fall.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Cohasset

Somerville

League: Greater Boston

Coach: David Pereira (2nd season). Career: 1-10.

Last year’s record: 1-10

Strengths: Experience along offensive, defensive lines

Concerns: Youth at skill positions

Offense: Single wing

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Highlanders have the building blocks in place along the offensive and defensive lines to make a second-year leap under coach Dave Pereira, including senior captain Sean Hickey (6-foot, 205 pounds) and junior Rockson Thapa (5-11, 250). Senior TE/DE Jeremiah Elie, senior WR/DB Austin Pereira and junior WR/DB Lucas Brito round out the captain’s room for Somerville, a team which will need to be competitive in every game in order for it to be considered a successful season, Pereira said. Senior FB/DE Damian Mangino is another player with high expectations for the Highlanders this fall.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Gloucester

Stoughton

League: Hockomock

Coach: Christopher Evans (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Team intelligence

Concerns: Lack of numbers among upper classmen

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: It’s a new era in Stoughton, where Christopher Evans takes over as head coach for Hall of Famer Greg Burke following 33 seasons. Evans is no stranger to the Hockomock League, having played at Foxborough (later in college at Merrimack) and coached under Burke for the Black Knights for the last nine seasons. Evans is upbeat about improving numbers on Stoughton’s freshman team, but acknowledged the Black Knights are still working to rebuild numbers at the varsity level. “The players understand the importance of being conditioned to play full games, everyone needs to be ready to contribute,” Evans said. “The coaches need to make sure we are putting the right people in position to keep everyone safe, effective, and competitive.” Stoughton has moved to a 3-3 stack look defensively, which will allow the Black Knights to get more athletes on the field, Evans said.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Norwood

Receiver Jamal Abdal Khallaq should help new Walpole starting quarterback Noah Mackenzie acclimate to running the offense. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Walpole

League: Bay State

Coach: Chris Sullivan (6th season). Career: 29-19.

Last year’s record: 9-2

Strengths: Team athleticism, height at receiver

Concerns: Size in the trenches

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: From the firepower the Timberwolves graduated offensively emerges a group of more than capable replacements, starting with junior quarterback Noah Mackenzie. On varsity as a backup since his freshman year, the 6-foot-4-inch Mackenzie will benefit from the return of senior Jamal Abdal Khallaq at receiver and classmate Logan Keyes at tailback, ready to assume a role as the team’s No. 1 ball carrier. “He’s got a strong arm and good footwork,” Walpole coach Chris Sullivan said. Captains Michael Frederick (6-2, 240) and Brendan Kearns (6-1, 230) return as stalwarts along the offensive line at left tackle and right guard, respectively. The Timberwolves don’t have a ton of size elsewhere on either side of the line, but Sullivan isn’t overly concerned given the team’s overall speed. “We’re going to be a little undersized up front, so we’ll have to be athletic,” he said. Walpole opens up vs. King Philip, coached by Sullivan’s old offensive line coach, Brian Lee.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at King Philip

Whitman-Hanson

League: Patriot

Coach: Zack Botelho (3rd season). Career: 8-14.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Team athleticism

Concerns: Breaking in new offensive system

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Panthers are adapting based on their personnel this fall, according to coach Zack Botelho. With many of the team’s tops returners lined up at receiver, Whitman-Hanson will implement a spread attack featuring Tim Brown, Cody Roberts, Cam Beltramini and Brendan Moore as targets in the passing game. “Last year we had a huge, experienced line and some powerful backs, so we used a lot of two and three-back sets,” Botelho said. “This year, we’ve got a plethora of athletic receivers who want to get the ball in space, hence the move to more of a spread look.” Senior Ryan Nash and junior Austin Breheney are battling it out at quarterback for W-H.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Pembroke

Woburn

Playoff alignment: Division 3

League: Middlesex

Coach: Jack Belcher (7th season). Career: 113-83 overall (including 36-23 at Woburn).

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Depth at skill positions

Concerns: Raw on offensive line

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: With more than 3,000 yards rushing for his career, senior Bryan Ferreira needs only 457 more to become the program’s all-time leader. After amassing more than 1,700 on the ground last fall, the Tanners will continue to scheme their offense around the 5-foot-9-inch, 185-pound scatback, coach Jack Belcher said. Junior Caeden Davis lines up at quarterback for Woburn, which was in Division 2 last fall. Senior Ryan Pacini, a Middlesex League All-Star a season ago, projects as the team’s top receiving threat while doubling at defensive back. Marc Cutone and Evan Kolodko, both receivers, round out the Tanners’ group of captains along with Ferreira and Pacini.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Longmeadow