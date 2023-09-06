Division 4 high school football: Previewing every team in Eastern Mass.

(Teams in alphabetical order)

Ashland

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Andrew MacKay (13th season). Career: 83-47.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Character, work ethic

Concerns: Overall inexperience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Although the Clockers will be a bit inexperienced, they’re very excited about this team’s potential. “We are really proud of our program,” coach Andrew Mackay said. “Our program depth has never been better. Our senior class has done a terrific job getting us where we want to be this offseason.” Mackay added that this group works hard and takes a great deal of pride in playing football at Ashland. The team will have over 100 student-athletes, and Mackay looks forward to watching the underclassman continue their development and learn from the upperclassman. Senior offensive lineman Nate Cacanaugh, and junior running back/linebacker Cauan Amaral Jr. are two names to know.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Dover-Sherborn

Advertisement

Bedford

League: Dual County

Coach: Tom Tone (7th season). Career: 36-26.

Last year’s record: 9-2

Strengths: Defensive line, offensive backfield

Concerns: Inexperience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Buccaneers, fueled by versatile standout Eric Miles, pieced together a memorable season in 2022. They finished the regular season 7-1 and advanced to the Division 4 quarterfinals before falling to Foxborough. While they return only a few varsity players from last year’s team, they have many dedicated players in the program who are eager for their opportunity. Bedford will be led by returning starters Dylan Lykins (offensive line/defensive line, Ricky Laboy (running back/defensive back), Nelson Crawford (tight end/linebacker), Drew Siwik (running back) and Shamus Miller (defensive tackle). With many positions vacated by departed seniors, the Buccaneers expect to have a competitive training camp. “We look to improve each week and hopefully earn a spot in the Division 4 playoffs,” coach Tom Tone said. “Our players have great attitudes and work hard. We’re really excited about this year’s team.”

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Shawsheen

Bristol-Plymouth

League: Mayflower

Coach: John Parris (17th season). Career: record unavailable.

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Quarterback, skill positions

Concerns: Offensive and defensive lines

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Bristol-Plymouth pieced together a strong season last year, and many key players from that team are back in the mix this season. The goals are to stay healthy and improve as the season progresses to finish strong. A week three clash with Mashpee is one to keep an eye on. Quarterback Ryan Donovan, slot receiver/cornerback Brayden Alves, center/middle linebacker Tommy Thayer, and slot receiver/cornerback Josh Pierre will lead the way as senior captains. “We just want to compete in the Mayflower Large,” coach John Parris said. “I’m not a predictions kind of guy, but I think we can. I think we can hold our own. We just need the young kids to grow up quickly. I have great leadership.” B-P will play its home games at Taunton this fall.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Old Colony

Burlington

League: Middlesex

Coach: George Bailian (2nd season). Career: 4-7.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: Depth and overall inexperience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Advertisement

Outlook: After a tough year, the Red Devils are looking to rebound, and develop some consistency in their overall play. Captains Charlie Andriolo (offensive and defensive line) and Joey Poland (running back/linebacker) will provide positive leadership. Junior quarterback Anthony Gerrior and junior wide receiver Charlie Hanafin will look to lead Burlington’s offense. “Last year was more of a learning process for the kids, but I’m pleased with the outlook and progress we’ve made so far,” coach George Balian said. Early tests against Westborough and Woburn will give the Red Devils a chance to prove this could be a stepping stone season.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Westborough

Canton

League: Hockomock

Coach: Anthony Fallon (4th season). Career: 11-16.

Last year’s record: 7-3

Strengths: Size on offensive line, speed in backfield, intelligence at QB

Concerns: Youth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After a strong finish last year, in which they won their final four games, the Bulldogs hope to expand on that momentum. With three-year starter at quarterback and linebacker Owen Lane back for his senior year, Canton is experienced at those positions. Senior captain Rauiri Ritson will continue his relentless pursuit of the ball on defense. Senior captain Charlie Zach will be back at safety and wide receiver. On the line, the Bulldogs return Giovanni Disasio, Luke Laguerre, Kion Camillo, and Luke Richards. Canton vs. Norwood in Week 2 is a game to watch, after the Bulldogs squeaked out of a 21-20 victory over the Mustangs last November.

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Dighton-Rehoboth

Duxbury is 27-2 in three seasons under coach Matt Landolfi, including last year's victory in the Division 4 Super Bowl. DebeeTlumacki

Duxbury

League: Patriot

Coach: Matt Landolfi (3rd season). Career: 27-2.

Last year’s record: 12-0

Strengths: Offensive line, running back, linebacker

Concerns: Inexperience at QB, skill positions on outside

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After a crushing one-point loss to Scituate in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, the Dragons responded to capture the Division 4 state title last year. This fall, they’ll adjust to life without quarterback Matt Festa (University of New Hampshire football), wide receiver Chris Walsh (Northeastern University baseball), and other catalysts. With a strong offensive line and physical running back Alex Barlow back, expect a more rush-heavy attack from the Dragons than in years prior. At the same time, wide receivers Adam Barr and Zach Falls (Williams College) will serve as targets for QB Finn Carley. Carley, who will play safety at Williams College, is embracing a new role. Defensively, the Dragons return their entire starting unit from last year. “We’re really going to have to count on them, because our offense is going to be adjusting as we move through the season,” coach Matt Landolfi said. “Hopefully, as each week goes on, we’ll get better and better.”

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., vs. Hanover

Essex Tech

League: Cape Ann

Coach: Dan Connors (7th season). Career: 21-46.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Quarterback

Concerns: Overall inexperience

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Hawks are coming off a winning season and a vocational playoff berth. They graduated 14 seniors, most of whom had starting roles, so inexperience is the main concern. Fortunately, their biggest weapon is sophomore quarterback Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik, who started the last three games last year and went 23 of 34 for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Jake Gilbert and Mike Indelicato look to provide a steady running game. Returning starters around Casinelli-Tarasuik include veteran senior center Chris Bonfanti and guard Salve Costanzo. Senior tight end John Taylor and wide receiver Nick Branciforte seem to be top targets out of camp. Defensively, the Hawks will rely heavily on sophomores who finished their freshman team season at 8-2. Outside linebacker Xavier Parson is impressive early, along with junior outside backer Griffin Taylor. Senior defensive back Brodie Callahan returns to provide leadership to the young defense. The biggest story is Essex Tech’s jump to the Cape Ann League, where it will face stiff competition every week, including a bout with Division 5 state champion North Reading in October.

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Newburyport

Greater New Bedford

League: South Coast

Coach: Justin Cruz (6th season). Career: 22-26.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Athleticism at skill positions, varsity experience

Concerns: Staying healthy

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: With a 4-7 2022 season behind them, the Bears are excited about their returning junior class in 2023. At any given point last season, there were five to 11 sophomores starting for the first time on the varsity level. “I’m optimistic about the number of returning players with varsity experience that we’ll have on the field this season,” coach Justin Cruz said. Standout senior Jhaden Reis (quarterback/defensive back) is a dual threat who underwent a complete body transformation over the offseason. Two-way lineman Isander Algarin is a three-year varsity starter and two-time all-conference player. Connor McManus set the school record for extra points as a kicker in his junior year. Wide receiver/defensive back Isaac Borges is also a returning starter.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Southeastern

Holliston coach Todd Kiley called senior Devin Harding "one of the most versatile, toughest, unselfish, and humble [running] backs I’ve ever coached." Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Holliston

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Todd Kiley (21st season). Career: 168-54.

Last year’s record: 10-2

Strengths: Athleticism at skill positions

Concerns: Depth in some spots

Offense: Double wing

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After graduating a talented senior group that won 15 of its last 17 games together, the Panthers look to reload with another skilled senior group. Coach Todd Kiley thinks this team has the potential to make a similar run to last year’s Tri-Valley League champion squad that lost in the state semifinals to Duxbury. Holliston returns only four starters on each side of the ball but brings back all-purpose 1,000-yard rusher Devin Harding, who is a three-year starter and was a TVL All-Star. “Devin is one of the most versatile, toughest, unselfish, and humble backs I’ve ever coached,” Kiley said. Wideout turned quarterback Kaua Lima looks to have the early edge in replacing TVL MVP TJ Kiley, but coach Kiley hasn’t ruled out using a multiple QB system. Holliston looks to build its defense around returning starters David Villa, CJ Pacheco, Lucas Beadenkopf, Kevin Sahagian, and James Givens. Brad Andreola, who started the past two seasons but suffered season-ending injuries in the first game both years, looks to be an explosive factor on both sides of the football. Anchoring the offensive line are returning starters Jack Schellings, Jimmy Parmese, and Vlad Valevski. Blake Harper’s off-season work has impressed his coaches and should be a factor as a run-blocker and pass-catcher.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Foxborough

Malden Catholic

League: Catholic Conference

Coach: Joe Gaff (2nd season). Career: Previously at MC from 2005-08, along with head coaching positions at Chelsea, Matignon, and BC High..

Last year’s record: 1-10

Strengths: Experience learned from last year

Concerns: Still young

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Lancers played mostly sophomores last year and now those sophomores are juniors with plenty of varsity experience. “It’s a much better positive outlook this year,” coach Joe Gaff said. “We’ve had great attitude from the players, with a great offseason weightlifting program.” Junior running back/defensive back Jaiden Williams, who started his career at Malden Catholic, moved to Florida, then transferred to Everett, is now back with Malden Catholic. Ben Howard, the starting center on the basketball team as a sophomore, is a 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound junior defensive end/tight end/wide receiver who’s a phenomenal athlete in Gaff’s eyes. Hayden Ford (junior two-way lineman), Rich Avery (junior OL/DL), Alex Ventura (junior OL/DL), Luca Matos (Matignon transfer, junior FS/WR), George Rodgers (junior quarterback), Jason Pace (senior LB), Matt Smith (junior WR), Marcus Rojas (senior RB/LB), and Jovanny Vargas (senior LB) are other names to know. They collectively feel as though this is a year to make a major jump.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., vs. Bedford

Coach Jim Rudloff led Marblehead to an 8-2 record in Division 3 last year; the Magicians are now in Division 4. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Marblehead

League: Northeastern

Coach: Jim Rudloff (15th season). Career: 123-30.

Last year’s record: 8-2

Strengths: Athleticism at skill positions, depth at key positions

Concerns: Depth on the line, QB/TB inexperience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Magicians are newcomers to Division 4 and fully capable of making some noise in the postseason. Last year, they finished 6-1 in the regular season, earned the 8-seed in Division 3, and advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to No. 1 Milton in a tight game. A great turnout helps fill some holes left from graduation and transfer. The Magicians have experience across the board but inexperience at key positions. They’ll need to get through a tough non-league schedule, with games against Bishop Fenwick, King Philip, and North Andover, before facing a string of strong Northeastern Conference opponents. Key returners are seniors Christian Pacheco (OL/LB), Chris Dewitt (WR/LB), Andy Palmer (DB/WR), Ryan Commoss (WR/DB), Scott Campbell (OL/DL), and Jake Scogland (OL/DL), plus junior Crew Monaco (DB/WR).

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Bishop Fenwick

Medford

Playoff alignment: Division 4

League: Greater Boston

Coach: John Curley (5th season). Career: 5-33.

Last year’s record: 2-9

Strengths: Size and strength

Concerns: Speed

Offense: Power I

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Mustangs are looking to break through the Greater Boston League basement after another two-win season. Senior captains Luiz Barbosa (running back/cornerback) and Anthony DiFronzo (wide receiver/safety) will anchor a sparse, but dedicated skill group on both sides of the ball. Fellow senior captain Sammy Nazaire is looking to punish opponents as the starting fullback and middle linebacker. A revamped offense – orchestrated by Medford alumnus coach AJ Rossetti – will give the Mustangs a fresh look and a slew of new ways to score points. Matchups with Brookline, Revere, and Lynn Classical will be early tests for a team capable of upping its win total from a season ago.

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m., vs. Brookline

Melrose

League: Middlesex

Coach: Tim Morris (30th season). Career: 193-108-4.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: Size, experience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Melrose returns few starters from a strong 2022 team that qualified for the postseason. Braden Marceau-Olayinka (Stanford), Jack Clayes (Plymouth State), Ian Gauch (Massachusetts Maritime), Cam Lippie (Bridgton Academy), and Trentyn Hodges (Curry) are all playing at the next level. A young 2023 team is working hard, and members of the staff are excited to get back to coaching an enthusiastic group on the field. Multi-sport athletes continue to pop up. Senior captains LB/FB Ben Cassavoy (baseball standout) and RB/SS Nico Chiulli (champion wrestler) will lead the way. Underclassmen to keep an eye on are WR/DB Sam Madden (state qualifier and 6-foot high jumper in track) and another champion wrestler Marco Albanese (WR/DB). “The development and progress of the team will depend on how fast our young guys can grow up,” coach Tim Morris said.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Reading

Middleborough

League: South Shore

Coach: Pat Kingman (13th season). Career: 76-52.

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Athleticism at skill positions

Concerns: Overall inexperience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After a solid 2022 season, in which it lost to eventual Division 4 state champion Duxbury in the playoffs, Middleborough looks to challenge for another South Shore League title. With some key losses on the offensive side of the ball, the Sachems are turning to a talented group of receivers (junior Caiden Carriuolo) and multiple backs (senior Bolu Sotonwa) to carry the load. Key returners on the offensive line in senior captains Ryan Delancey and Jake Calogero should help. The defense will return seven starters from last year and looks to take a step forward. The secondary returns three players in senior Nate Goodine, junior Javon Shanks, and junior Andrew Falk. Senior Jack Kavaleski started all 11 games last season. “Although we have a few returners on defense, I really can’t wait to see what senior Brian Freitas and junior Brady Roche can do with their energy, speed, and length on the defensive side of the ball,” coach Patrick Kingman said.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Apponequet

Nauset

League: Cape & Islands

Coach: Jesse Peno (2nd season). Career: 6-5.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Depth and experience at skill positions

Concerns: Inexperience on offensive and defensive line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Nauset returns multiple starters at the skill positions as well as the secondary. The offensive and defensive lines will feature new starters across the board. Sophomore quarterback Brendan Peno returns after a strong freshman year, where he threw 19 touchdown passes and ran for four more scores. Junior wide receiver/defensive back Isaiah Robinson is coming off a 13-touchdown sophomore campaign. Senior Logan Daniels Julien returns at running back/linebacker, along with senior wide receivers/defensive backs Kieran Handville and Evan Archer. Junior WR Owen White looks to build on a solid sophomore season, and junior Peter Silvernail is the most experienced returning OL/DL. Seniors Logan McWilliams and Ayden Wilson will be leaders on defense at linebacker. “We want to keep the momentum going after a solid season last year,” coach Jesse Peno said. “We have goals set to make the playoffs and be strong competitors in the Cape & Islands League. I think we have a nice mix of skill guys who can do different things. Although we’ll be inexperienced up front, we have confidence in that group, as we have some smart, tough guys stepping in and looking to contribute.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Norwell

Norwood

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Manny Lopes (5th season). Career: 18-20.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Athleticism and experience at key positions, offseason strength improvements

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Norwood had a tough season last year, losing several close games. “That has lingered for the last eight months,” coach Manny Lopes said. “Our guys have put in the work this offseason to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” The Mustangs bring back a solid group of returning starters looking to have a statement season. Senior Matty Mahoney, a phenomenal athlete and three-year starter at safety, will lead the way at quarterback and defensive back. Classmate Ryan Conneely (RB/DB) was a league all-star last year. Senior Nate Hsu (OL/DL), senior TJ Wyman (OL/DL, three-year starter), sophomore Jack Dwyer (RB/LB, two-year starter), junior Drew Bartucca (LB, two-year starter), junior Danny Russo (OL/DL, two-year starter), and junior Brian Dearborn (WR/DB, two-year starter) have all had great camps. Matchups with Stoughton and Canton – two teams the Mustangs lost closed games to last year – will be telling tests early.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Stoughton

Scituate

League: Patriot

Coach: Herb Devine (16th season). Career: 107-55.

Last year’s record: 5-5

Strengths: Athleticism at skill positions

Concerns: Experience and depth up front

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Scituate will look to returning senior quarterback Jackson Belsan to run the operation. He has a group of talented, athletic receivers all back from the 2022 season. Junior Lawson Foley, junior Joe Burke, senior Charlie Hartwell, senior Sam Allard, and junior Roman Glowac will work the perimeters. Returning in the backfield will be senior Alex Burrill, who rushed for close to 1,000 yards in 2022. Joining him in the backfield this year will be another talented running back in Army lacrosse commit Will Robinson. Up front, the Sailors will need to fill a couple of holes left by Danny Thompson (Brown University) and Shane Johnston (Marist College). Returning up front will be captains Colton Downing and Edson Andrade, along with a couple of standout juniors in Wyllys Ames and Chris Caparella. After winning it all in thrilling fashion as the top seed in 2021, the Sailors earned the 5-seed and fell in the quarterfinals in 2022.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Milton

Somerset Berkley

League: South Coast

Coach: Nick Freitas (15th season). Career: record unavailable.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Athleticism, tough runners, developing good linemen

Concerns: Staying healthy

Offense: Double wing

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Somerset Berkley finished the 2022 regular season 5-3, earned the 12-seed in Division 3, and fell to No. 5 Walpole. The Raiders are ready to do some damage in Division 4 and believe they have the pieces to do so. “We had a big graduating class last year, but we certainly had a lot of kids who played at the varsity level last year that are now seniors and juniors,” coach Nick Freitas said. “We’re excited to put it all together.” Senior quarterback Derek Baliko, senior guard/defensive tackle Nate Megna, offensive/defensive tackle Hayden Teasdale, running back/corner Ethan Santos, running back/safety Sam Grew, tight end/defensive end Finn Bjork, fullback/safety Kyle McKinnon, and safety Austin DeSouto are catalysts. The Raiders open the season with an out-of-state game at Cumberland (R.I.), then a clash with Stoughton follows.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Cumberland (R.I.)

Southeastern

Playoff alignment: Division 4

League: Mayflower

Coach: Josh Brewster (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 4-8

Strengths: Athleticism at skill positions

Concerns: None specified

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After a tough 2022 season, Southeastern will look to rebound and return back to its winning form. Southeastern returns five-plus starters on each side of the ball. Bruising and hard-hitting running back and defensive back tandem Mehkei Gibson and Carl Pierre will lead the charge. Junior quarterback Aidan Hughes will look to take over the signal calling duties from former standout Nick Levine. First-year coach Josh Brewster is excited to help build a new culture at Southeastern. Eager to win now, Brewster shut down the idea of a “rebuild” and called it a “remodel.” “Last year, we knew the potential that could be,” Brewster said. “This year, it’s time to unlock it.” The former offensive coordinator and running backs/defensive backs coach, Brewster is familiar with many of the players on the Hawks roster and looks forward to putting all of his players in the correct positions to succeed on and off the field.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Greater New Bedford

Tewksbury

Playoff alignment: Division 4

League: Merrimack Valley

Coach: Brian Aylward (27th season). Career: 180-106-1.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Experience at QB and defense

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Tewksbury has a good nucleus of returning starters and veteran players, including seasoned captains. Vinny Ciancio returns at quarterback, and there are a number of experienced receivers and backs returning with some promising newcomers. Hunter Johnson is the leading returning rusher. Luke Shaw and Joe Barletta are back to lead the offensive line. On defense, the Redmen have returners at all three levels, led by Luke Shaw, Paxson Green, Manny Mengata, Cam Kearney, and Braydon Aylward. The Redmen, who have a tradition of perennially making the playoffs, are searching for their first postseason win since they captured the Division 3 South title in 2019.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Danvers

Wakefield coach John Rafferty will be battling roster inexperience as his team defends its Division 3 state championship, now in D4. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Wakefield

Playoff alignment: Division 4

League: Middlesex

Coach: John Rafferty (6th season). Career: 124-79.

Last year’s record: 13-0

Strengths: Team atmosphere

Concerns: Overall inexperience

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After a 2022 season that culminated with a Division 3 state title as the No. 6 seed, Wakefield will be dealing with the graduation of most of its starters, both offensively and defensively. Filling in most of those slots will be players with minimal experience. “The team’s dedication and commitment will carry them through the early going,” coach John Rafferty said. Leading the way for this year’s team are three captains: senior center/defensive lineman Joe LaMonica, senior guard/linebacker Mark Letchford, and senior wide receiver/free safety Steve Woish. All three were major contributors to last year’s championship team. It’s rare for a division to feature two defending champs, but that’s what Division 4 has this year with Wakefield and Duxbury.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Greater Lawrence

Wayland

League: Dual County

Coach: Scott Parseghian (23rd season). Career: 141-101.

Last year’s record: 1-10

Strengths: Excitement for new season, junior class

Concerns: Size

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Following a tough year in 2022, where the Warriors battled injuries up and down the lineup, Wayland looks to rebound in 2023. By the end of last season, the Warriors had eight sophomores and one freshman starting. “This means that a lot of this year’s team got experience while filling in for the players that were injured and hope to help the Warriors return to their winning ways,” coach Scott Parseghian said. Wayland will look to Mekhi Walker (senior running back/linebacker), Dylan Aufman (senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman) Jake Kennedy (senior running back/defensive back), Jack Kerrigan (senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman), Luke DiPietro-Froio (junior wide receiver/defensive back) Max Dresens (junior running back/linebacker), Owen Finnegan (junior tight end/linebacker), Ben Hynes (junior offensive lineman/linebacker), Nathan Tobe (junior offensive lineman/defensive lineman), John Chausse (junior offensive lineman/defensive lineman), and Michael Caulfield (sophomore running back) to help lead the way.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Hopkinton

Westwood

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Brad Pindel (7th season). Career: 35-46.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Senior leadership

Concerns: Team depth

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Wolverines return savvy senior leadership and are hoping to take a leap after a strong and productive offseason. They have one of the top long snappers in the nation in 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound senior Joseph Vinci, who also plays defensive end and offensive tackle. Vinci recently received his first Division 1 offer from Boston College. The Wolverines lost their quarterback from last year and have a very competitive group fighting for the job. They return half the offense and defense, including Vinci, linebacker Andrew Weeman, defensive back Drew Donegan, offensive lineman Greg Papantoniadis, offensive lineman Cole Pindel, wide receiver Jack Crowley, and running back Joey Toti. Westwood is hoping to take the next step in competing for a Tri-Valley League title. The Wolverines are eager to make it back to the tournament and piece together a deep run.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Weymouth

Whittier

League: Commonwealth

Coach: Kevin Bradley (23rd season). Career: 145-146.

Last year’s record: 2-9

Strengths: Size of linemen, athletic running backs

Concerns: Playing tough when it counts

Offense: Power I

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Following a difficult 2022 season, the Wildcats lost eight seniors to graduation. But, a different young group of players that want to play tough football on both sides of the ball are coming up. One thing the Whittier coaches noticed at the first practice was how strong and well-conditioned the new players were. “They really worked hard in the weight room, and it’s shown,” coach Kevin Bradley said. “I just can’t wait to get this season started.” Bradley advises fans to look for running back Nick Almanzar, who is being recruited by Football Championship Subdivision schools. Bradley also loves his offensive and defensive lines. “This has to be one of the biggest lines we have ever had here at Whittier Tech,” he said. Center Ethan Masys (6-foot-1-inch, 245 pounds), guards Will King (6-2, 250) and Dan McGrath (6-0, 200), and tackles Cody Annaloro (6-5, 260) and Tucker Heline (6-4, 245) will lead the way. All-state wrestler Anthony Midolo and Almanzar have shown great leadership.

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., vs. Roxbury Prep