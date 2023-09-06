Division 5 high school football: Previewing every team in Eastern Mass.

(Teams in alphabetical order)

Apponequet

League: South Coast

Coach: Zane Fyfe (9th season). Career: 38-44.

Last year’s record: 8-2

Strengths: Running, stopping the run on defense

Concerns: Inexperience on the perimeter/secondary

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: The Lakers went from 3-7 in 2022 to 8-2 in 2023, only dropping their opener to Middleborough and a playoff game to eventual Division 5 champion North Reading, and winning the first home playoff game in the new playoff format in school history. Coach Zane Fyfe attributed the rise to players being on the same page and doing the most they can within their role. Looking to pick up where they left off are the front seven on offense and defense, most of whom are returning. It’s the perimeter where the team lacks experience, but a few players are already stepping up. In the returning group is junior Brody Joly, who plays physical as a linebacker, and has been adding rushing to his repertoire, picking up 6.2 yards per carry once he started getting reps on offense. Caiden Cyr backed up quarterback last year, but the athletic, “pass-savvy” senior will start this year. Seniors Jackson Moore (6-foot, 185 pounds) and Kevin O’Connor (5-10, 200) bring size and physicality to the front lines.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Middleborough

Archbishop Williams

League: Catholic Central

Coach: Matt Reggiannini (6th season). Career: 23-28.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Experience, leadership

Concerns: Depth, health

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: It’s a new year and a new identity for the Bishops, who scored just two touchdowns in their first four games last season before Marcus Thurston took over and scored 12 along with 1,329 yards in just eight games. Coach Matt Reggiannini said AW will use a running back committee in his stead, alongside incumbent quarterback Joe Schwartz. The senior signal-caller, who tossed nine touchdowns last season, has a weapon in classmate Tommy McDonagh. A 6-foot-3-inch tight end, McDonagh is a big body and was a part of the Division 3 champion basketball team last year. Seniors Jack Joyce and Stive Augustine bring a veteran presence as three-year starters to the linebacker group. With a small roster, Reggiannini is hoping his squad can complete the year healthy. “I’m optimistic because I know the potential these young men have,” he said. “My concern is how long it’s going to take to click together, but the talent and the experience is there.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Quincy

Bishop Fenwick Anthony Nichols is one of the best running backs in the Catholic Central League, though the Crusaders will not be in the state postseason due to the MIAA's schoolwide ban. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Bishop Fenwick

League: Catholic Central

Coach: Dave Woods (26th season). Career: 192-86.

Last year’s record: 9-3

Strengths: Returning skill players

Concerns: Inexperience on the lines

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Although the Crusaders will not see the postseason due to the one-year ban, a result of an eligibility violation unrelated to the football team, the players have all stuck around and are as united as ever. “They’ve been phenomenal,” said coach Dave Woods. “They rallied together and came together as a group. They’ve all said we love the school, we love the team. We’re going to do the best we can with what we have.” Senior Anthony Nichols is primed for a big year. A 5-foot-11-inch, 220 tailback/linebacker, Woods believes he has a case as the best player in the league. Classmate Bryce Leaman is back under center and looks to have his best season yet, with a group of powerful weapons in senior Luke Connolly, junior Mike Zaimi, and senior Kurtis Bruch. Connolly is versatile, a great athlete as an Globe All-Scholastic wrestler, Zaimi can create mismatches as a 6-2, 210-pound tight end, and Bruch opened scrimmage season with four receptions for four touchdowns.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Marblehead

Bishop Stang

League: Catholic Central

Coach: Dennis Golden (7th season). Career: 98-129-1 overall (including 23-40 at Bishop Stang).

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Offensive line

Concerns: Inexperience, replacing graduates

Offense: Split back veer

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Spartans graduated their top-three rushers, top pass-catcher, and quarterback, but retain key veterans up front. Wyatt Bergeron (6-foot-inch, 225 pounds), Taki Sakellaropoulos (5-9, 220), Ryan Oliveira (6-1, 218), Evan Haley (6-1, 230), and Jack Durost (6-1, 214) bring important experience and size. “I think those guys returning up front, that’s a big deal,” said seventh-year coach Dennis Golden. “We’re counting on them to set the tone and be our identity. We want to win the line of scrimmage.” Who gets the keys to the offense is undetermined yet, as sophomore Brock Winslow and juniors Dominic Carvallo and Jett Carbone are vying for the starting position. Carvallo is a “really good runner,” and Winslow and Carbone are good throwers who are improving their ground game. Carvallo has played safety before for Stang, and any of them may vie for other positions regardless of who starts at quarterback. “We feel great about having the three of them on the team,” Golden said.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Dartmouth

Danvers

League: Northeastern

Coach: Ryan Nolan (7th season). Career: 36-26.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Depth

Concerns: Giving up the big play on defense

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: For the last decade, the Falcons have tended to alternate big and small graduating classes, but for the first time as head coach, Ryan Nolan has a large junior and senior class. “We’re hoping that equates to maturity on the field,” said the seventh-year coach. It helps to have an offensive duo who earned starts in their freshman year and are now senior captains (all five captains are at least three-year starters). Travis Voisine brings experience and poise as quarterback, and Owen Gasinowski (738 yards and 7 touchdowns rushing, 532 yards and 8 touchdowns receiving last year) is an explosive weapon out of the backfield. Fellow senior captains Kevin Burke (6-foot-5-inch, 240 pounds) and Adam Guzofski (6-2, 275) anchor an all-senior O-line, with Burke being a long, athletic presence and Guzofski “the strongest kid we’ve had in the program in the last 10 years.” Senior Logan Metivier rounds out the captains group, a 6-2, 205 halfback, linebacker, and tight end with speed. “I think we’re excited,” said Nolan. “We’ll know a lot after preseason.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Tewksbury

Dedham

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Mike Cloutier (3rd season). Career: 11-11.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Experience (19 returning starters)

Concerns: Handling expectations

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Marauders had won three of their last four before they drew eventual champion North Reading in the opening round of the postseason, but the expectations for the follow-up have been raised. Junior running back AJ Pinet emerged as a major contributor as a sophomore, using a breakout second half to reach 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns. “His vision is next level,” said coach Mike Cloutier of the 5-foot-7-inch, 175-pound back. I’ve been doing this for a long time, college and high school, he’s one of the better ones I’ve been around.” Quarterback Joe Goffredo is a four-year starter, joined by fellow seniors Gianni Gasbarro and Will Fitzgerald, two-way players with speed and toughness. Linebacker Thomas Quinn has taken a “big step” to add to the senior leadership group, and classmate Eyram Kplorfia, a three-sport athlete and state finalist in the triple jump, gives the team speed at wideout and safety.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Wellesley

Dighton-Rehoboth

League: South Coast

Coach: Kevin Gousie (3rd season). Career: 5-13.

Last year’s record: 1-7

Strengths: Senior leadership, returning experience

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: It’s a special year for the Falcons’ senior class. Third-year coach Kevin Gousie, an offensive coordinator before leading the team, used to coach his son’s pop warner teams after the high school team finished, and now Kevin Gousie Jr. is one of five captains and 13 seniors who have essentially been working with Gousie for eight years. “I’ve really got a strong bond with that group,” Gousie said. “It’s a unique situation because I’ve been coaching these kids for a while. I have a good relationship with them.” Senior captain Joel DaSilva returns at quarterback with his speed and strong arm. Camryn Newman, a two-year captain, brings his athletic, 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound frame as guard and linebacker. Rounding out the senior captains are Luke Peltz (6-2, 270) and Tim Zibrida (6-4, 280), who bring a big presence to the offensive and defensive lines, and have been working on improving their mobility ahead of this season.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Canton

Dover-Sherborn

Playoff alignment: Division 5

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Stephen Ryan (8th season). Career: 51-22.

Last year’s record: 11-1

Strengths: Wide receivers, experience on offense

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Raiders made a nice run to the Division 5 semifinals and have the key players returning to sustain the momentum. Garrett Webb is returning at quarterback for his senior season, complemented by junior Ronan Richards, who can also play under center as well as fullback and cornerback. “The two of them work well together, they can both throw the ball, run the ball,” said coach Stephen Ryan. “It’s not like we have one who’s doing one and the other does the other. We think bringing them in different situations will give the defense more to think about.” Adding to the explosiveness of the offense is a deep wide receiver group: senior Brian Olson, a 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pounder who moves well; classmate Emilio Cabey, an elusive runner with great hands, and junior Harry Dummer, who adds toughness and is hard to cover.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Ashland

Falmouth

League: Cape & Islands

Coach: Tim Medeiros (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 8-2

Strengths: Motivation, growth mind-set

Concerns: Inexperience

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The key word will be “opportunity” for the Clippers, who get a new head coach in former defensive coordinator Tim Medeiros, and plenty of open spots to be had on the roster with few returners. Medeiros said his players are “chomping at the bit” to get going, especially with all five offensive line positions up for grabs on a run-first team. One player who has waited for his turn is Tommy Bushy, who has been a backup as a quarterback and lacrosse goalie until his senior year when he will have his time in the sun. “Where he was on the depth chart, it added to his character,” said Medeiros. “Instead of getting angry he’s not getting a position, he understands what building a team is all about.” One of his receiving weapons will be Evan Hauptmann, whom Medeiros said is one of the hardest workers he’s coached. Running back Colin Govoni, linebacker/fullback Connor Leblanc, and defensive ends Austin Zylinski and Jack Demers add some senior experience.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Plymouth North

Foxborough

League: Hockomock

Coach: Jack Martinelli (42nd season). Career: 296-137-5.

Last year’s record: 6-6

Strengths: Experience

Concerns: Special teams

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: The Warriors are dedicating their 2023 season to the fathers of three of their seniors who passed away before their time: Bill Daly (father of Carter), Joseph Janis Sr. (father of Joe Jr.), and Adam Kiracofe (father of Riley). Looking to honor them with a strong season is an experienced group that includes nine returners on offense, eight returners on defense, and a 42nd-year coach in Jack Martinelli, who is nearing win 300. Junior Mike Marcucella returns under center as a player who steadied an inexperienced offense last season and has been improving his patience and decision-making. Classmate Ben Angelini will be behind him at halfback, bringing speed and strength. Defensively, Foxborough is anchored by two all-league seniors. Linebacker and captain Lincoln Moore (6-foot-2-inch, 220 pounds) can often be found in the right places at the right times. Defensive end Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady (6-3, 205) brings endless energy.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Holliston

Gloucester

League: Northeastern

Coach: Dan O’Connor (5th season). Career: 10-30.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Experience

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: When the Fishermen say they’re strong upfront, they aren’t kidding. Five-foot-10-inch twins Jayden (220 pounds) and Michael Toppan (195) are all-state champion and runner-up, respectively, as wrestlers. “The two of them on both sides of the ball, they use their strength as they do in wrestling,” coach Dan O’Connor said. “We’re surrounding them on the offensive and defensive line and building our strength around them.” Senior Cam Widtfeldt has played cornerback, receiver, kicker, and is likely to move up from backup quarterback to starter as well. “He’s probably our best overall athlete,” O’Connor said. “He’s shifty when he’s out in space, makes it hard for defenders to cover him when he’s running routes. He understands the offense from the quarterback position, he allows us to be multi-dimensional.” He’ll have classmates John Gucciardi and Kayden Souza in his backfield, both bringing toughness and physicality along with more versatility.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Somerville

Greater Lawrence

League: Commonwealth

Coach: Tony Sarkis (18th season). Career: 122-86.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Athleticism, commitment

Concerns: Youth on the D-line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: It was a slow start to 2022 for the Reggies, but after six winless weeks, they started to put things together for a 4-1 finish. They’ll look for a full season of that production with senior quarterback Isaiah Suarez at the helm. Suarez played his first year as a starter in 2022, improving his mechanics, making better reads, and making better passes. Classmates Jordan Urena and Joshua Matos, both two-way players, give Suarez strong receiving options. Junior Gabriel Colon adds to the group, especially on defense with his ability to read an offense and provide quality coverage. Gustavo Varela was a spark plug last season at running back, joining the varsity squad partway through the season as a freshman and making a big impact. Coach Tony Sarkis believes if the team can develop the run game, the Reggies’ offense will be potent.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Wakefield

Greater Lowell

League: Commonwealth

Coach: Shane Abrams (12th season). Career: 37-68.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: Youth

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Gryphons are waiting on a stadium rebuild, but there is still a core of the team making strides. Jayson Frasca is one of just three seniors with prior varsity experience, but the fourth-year starter is a key player as a wideout who previously played quarterback. Junior Brendan Arsenault returns under center, after completing his first year as the starter last season. “He progressed toward the second half of the season … now bigger, stronger, more confident,” said coach Shane Abrams. “You can tell he’s taking more control, ownership of the position.” Junior Aviren Chitpaseuth amassed more than 2,000 yards as a halfback between his first two seasons, He’s 190 pounds of toughness who will look to step up with five new offensive linemen before him. Defensively, the Gryphons hope their speed can make life tough for opposing offenses. The all-away game schedule is daunting, but there is hope the home stadium could be ready by Thanksgiving Eve.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Groton-Dunstable

Brian Kelliher will take over as head coach at Hanover after the Hawks went 9-3 in 2022. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Hanover

League: Patriot

Coach: Brian Kelliher (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 9-3

Strengths: Athleticism at skill positions

Concerns: Inexperience on both lines

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: New coach Brian Kelliher will start his Hanover head coaching tenure on the road while it takes the first month of the season for the home turf to be game-ready. Other than that, the transition should be smooth for last year’s defensive coordinator. Kelliher returns the rest of his staff and key players who led the team to a 9-3 season and a field goal away from the Division 3 final. Senior Ben Scalzi is back under center after a 27-touchdown and 2800-yard passing season. The dual threat added 500 yards and five TDs on the ground, and will have classmate Vinny Mancini joining the ground game as well as returning to his linebacker position. Wide receiver/defensive back John McDonald brings his efficiency, looking to build on a season where he scored eight times and amassed 535 yards on just 28 receptions. “John is an explosive wide receiver,” said Kelliher. “Any time the ball is in his hands, he’s able to break it.”

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., at Duxbury

Martha’s Vineyard

Playoff alignment: Division 5

League: Cape & Islands

Coach: Tony Mottola (2nd season). Career: 2-7.

Last year’s record: 2-7

Strengths: Returning varsity experience

Concerns: Football IQ

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Last season, new coach Tony Mottola wasn’t able to arrive on the island as early as he’d have liked, and the team struggled as they made up for lost time. This fall, most of that team is back and they’re in better shape to all be on the same page. “I think it’s just us building our relationship and knowing expectations,” Mottola said. “I think that is huge in moving in the right direction … It’s a matter of being able to execute more consistently than last year.” Seniors Chase Grant (6-foot-5-inch, 285 pounds) and Vinny Paciello (5-10, 220) are key players on the offensive and defensive lines, bringing a good work ethic and football smarts to the front lines. There will be a new face at quarterback, as senior Kaio DaCosta (6-1, 215) and sophomore William Nicholson (6-1, 170) vie for the position. Their different skill sets could lead to both playing under center, if they ace the preseason scrimmages.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 1:30 p.m., vs. Sutton

Medfield

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Erik Ormberg (13th season). Career: 51-76.

Last year’s record: 2-9

Strengths: Senior leadership

Concerns: Offensive line depth

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After a senior class of just four last season, the Warriors now have a group of 17 as they look to improve on a 2-9 finish. A trio of two-way senior captains lead the way. Nick Gangemi, a tight end and defensive end, can create separation on offense, using his 6-foot-4-inch, 215-pound frame to make receptions in traffic. Matt Stevens brings his quickness and “nose for the football” to the rushing and receiving game, as well as his defensive play as a linebacker for 13th-year coach Erik Ormberg. Will Griffin, the “pulse of the team,” is athletic and tough in a receiver and safety role. Quarterbacking the squad for the third year in a row is Nick Hasipidis, a veteran presence and dual threat signal-caller. “We feel like we’re going to be able to compete,” said Ormberg. “We’re excited to get going.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Medway

Medway

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Robb McCoy (1st season). Career: 37-25.

Last year’s record: 2-9

Strengths: Speed, athleticism

Concerns: Depth up front, youth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: It’s coach Robb McCoy’s first year with the Mustangs, and he’s already seeing how hardworking and eager to learn his players are. With four years of coaching at Norton (he coached briefly at Durfee and Bishop Feehan, with other assistant coaching stints), he has familiarity with the Tri-Valley League. Plenty of spots are open, as McCoy projects to start plenty of sophomores, but there are returning leaders for Medway as well. Senior captain Henry Comras is a hard runner who finishes plays. McCoy called him a “throwback type player” who is quiet but tough. Junior captain Ryan Applebaum (6-foot-1-inch, 195 pounds) is a dedicated leader who has grown to be a face of the offensive and defensive lines. Jacob Light played as a freshman, and returns to the receiver and defensive back groups with his athleticism and good hands. “It’s my first year, new coach, new system, new program. It’s a fresh start for these kids,” McCoy said. “We had a great offseason. We’re excited to build a great culture at Medway.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Medfield

Newburyport

League: Cape Ann

Coach: Ben Smolski (7th season). Career: 30-30.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Senior class, skill positions

Concerns: Experience in the offensive line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Clippers will grace the James T. Stehlin Field, dedicating their season to its namesake, their former longtime coach who passed away in April. The legendary coach, who won three state championships, was still speaking to the Newburyport teams each year through the 2022 season. Current coach Ben Smolski, who first met Stehlin when his father coached youth football, said the team learned a lot of wisdom from him, and at 90 he was still “probably the best speaker I’ve heard.” The senior-heavy Clippers are led by Sean Miles, who is energetic and throws a good deep ball. The dual-threat quarterback has classmates Kane Brennan and Jack Sullivan behind him in a halfback tandem. The two also play linebacker, joined by senior Gus Webster, who brings smart play and game IQ to fullback/tight end as well. Classmates Logan Jones (D-back/receiver) and Jack Sherman (O-line) bring more leadership. Junior Colin Fuller is a weapon whichever positions he plays, and a capable backup QB to boot.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Essex Tech

Northeast

League: Commonwealth

Coach: Don Heres (18th season). Career: 108-83.

Last year’s record: 3-9

Strengths: Team culture

Concerns: Inexperience

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: After enduring a 3-9 season last year, Golden Knights coach Don Heres knew his team needed a return to a better culture. Despite having only one returning starter, Heres believes the bonds between his players will give this group a better shot at a winning season. “We’re back to the way it used to be, it’s really uplifting and surprising,” the 18th-year coach said. “I’m pretty optimistic about this year and moving forward.” The lone returner is senior captain Chris Zullo, a two-time Commonwealth All-Star at running back. Jackson Osoro will bring grit and a strong arm to the quarterback position, and Aidan Jones (5-foot-10-inch, 200 pounds) is putting in the work at right guard to be the third senior captain. Though the team is young overall, good sophomore and freshman classes and the return to team culture have Heres excited as he looks to the present and future of the Northeast program.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m., vs. Lowell Catholic

Norton

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: James Artz (5th season). Career: 60-73 overall (including 15-20 at Norton).

Last year’s record: 1-9

Strengths: Quarterback play

Concerns: Not giving up the big play

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Lancers’ offensive identity runs through second-year quarterback Jake Ogilvie, a 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pounder who can make things happen with his legs and his arm. Coach Jim Artz said the senior is “lightyears ahead” of last year when he debuted as a starter, and a “west coast quarterback, except that he can really run with the ball.” He’ll have a new target who can “absolutely fly” in Ben Grainger, a baseball and basketball player who decided to play football in his senior year and has been improving his catching skills after playing 7-on-7 in the summer. Seniors John D’Arpino (6-0, 225) and Shane Sinclair (6-1, 245) are anchors for the offensive and defensive lines as hard workers who have put in time in the weight room. The Lancers feature a bunch of two-way upperclassmen at skill positions led by Ethan Rodriguez, who topped the team in yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns last year while adding quality positional play at safety.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Randolph

Old Rochester

League: South Coast

Coach: Bryce Guilbeault (5th season). Career: 37-12.

Last year’s record: 7-3

Strengths: Running game

Concerns: Inexperience

Offense: Triple option

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: There are only two returning two-way players on this Bulldogs team, but they’re two that coach Bryce Guilbeault loves to have. Mateo Pina is a fast and physical runner, who brings his powerful game to the linebacker and tailback/fullback positions, and fellow senior captain Hunter Bishop is a smart player who moves well, bringing his 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound frame to tackle and linebacker (where he moved from defensive end). Senior tight end Tyler Williams has made a habit of making big catches, as well as opening the run game with his blocking. Junior Devin St. Germain (6-1, 175), the only non-senior returning varsity player, brings versatility on defense, using his speed and size to play linebacker, D-end, or safety. Keys to the offense are in the hands of junior Gavin Martin, who looks to create a one-two punch with Pina in the rushing attack.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Attleboro

Pembroke

League: Patriot

Coach: Stephen Aborn (4th season). Career: 7-16.

Last year’s record: 4-6

Strengths: Experience

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Titans boast an experienced group, with plenty of multi-year starters hoping to put in their best finish yet. Will McNamara is among the three-year starters, a 6-foot-4-inch, 208-pound receiver/linebacker who had 31 receptions for 750 yards last season, despite heavy coverage. Will Johnson (running back/linebacker) projects for a heavier offensive load, and fellow three-year starter Brendan Kanya is a swiss army knife, playing wide receiver, running back, cornerback, and even backup quarterback. Cole Griffin (6-1, 260) is a standout at guard and defensive tackle. Quarterback is an area of less experience, as junior Owen Pace projects to be the starter for the first time on varsity. He’ll have weapons, including classmate Jayden Leonard, a 6-1, 175-pound receiver with major wheels as a track athlete. “I think we’re positioned to have a good season,” coach Steve Aborn said. “The [Patriot] League is really tough, so I think if we’re able to hold our own there, we’ll be in good shape come tournament time.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Whitman-Hanson

Saugus

League: Northeastern

Coach: Steve Cummings (5th season). Career: 17-55 overall (including 6-34 at Saugus).

Last year’s record: 1-10

Strengths: Returning experience

Concerns: Staying healthy

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Saugus notched just a single win in the past two seasons, but a talented group with two and three-year starters is looking to parlay their experience into wins. “This senior class, they’re ready,” coach Steve Cummings said. “We talked about building this foundation, and now it’s built. We’re ready to compete with the best teams in D5.” Braden Faiella leads the senior group, a two-time all-conference linebacker who recorded a whopping 184 tackles last season. “I’ve never coached a kid with that kind of motor,” Cummings said. “He made up his mind that he’s going to get the football. Generational talent to coach.” Classmate Cam Preston will quarterback the offense, a varsity returner who has entered Saugus record books with a few single-game performances. He’ll have receiver Isaiah Rodriguez with his large catch radius and Tommy DeSimone (tailback/safety) and his high football IQ also as weapons.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Chelsea

Shawsheen quarterback Sid Tildsley racked up 1,885 passing yards, 608 rushing yards, and 37 total touchdowns last season. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Shawsheen

League: Commonwealth

Coach: Albert Costabile (32nd season). Career: 208-128 overall (including 168-105 with Shawsheen).

Last year’s record: 12-1

Strengths: Experience, toughness

Concerns: Handling expectations

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Everything came together for the Rams last year, but after a Super Bowl run, they’re not underdogs anymore. Shawsheen is built tough, with seven of their starters also wrestlers. The Tildsley brothers help shape the team’s identity: quarterback Sid (1,885 passing yards, 608 rushing yards, and 37 total touchdowns last season), a junior who has game IQ and intangibles to go with the toughness that makes him a New England champion on the wrestling mat, and James, a sophomore who led the team in tackles (75) last year and is working his way to the starting center job at 5-foot-11-inches and 155 pounds (not a typo). “The guy watches as much film as we do as coaches,” coach Al Costabile said of Sid. “Just the leadership, the knowledge of the game. He has a way of elevating those around him.” Seniors Austin Malandain (6-1, 215) and Richard Elliot III (6-1, 235) anchor the front lines, with classmates Ryan Copson and Caleb Caceres as two-way weapons at skill positions.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Bedford

Watertown

League: Middlesex

Coach: John Cacace (17th season). Career: 96-96 (3-18 at Sharon, 93-78 at Watertown).

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Toughness, physicality

Concerns: Inexperience at the varsity level

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After his son and other key seniors graduated, coach John Cacace faces the task of filling their roles. Senior Owen Newlon, a returning safety, is taking on the challenge of playing quarterback after backing up the position previously. “He works really hard, super committed, he’s athletic, he’s fast,” said Cacace. “He’s trying to lead the offense and be the guy in charge.” Senior interior linebacker Anthony Shorter is adding running back to his resume after being one of the tackling leaders on the Raiders last season, and classmate Asa Logan, one of the faster players on the team, is returning at corner and joining the receiver corps. Gio Paula started as a sophomore lineman last year, and will play some defensive end as Cacace expects him to improve on his performance. “We’re a work in progress,” Cacace said. “I’d like to think we have a group of kids who are really strong and physical, tough.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Manchester West (N.H.)

Wilmington

League: Middlesex

Coach: Craig Turner (7th season). Career: 55-49 overall (including 27-34 at Wilmington).

Last year’s record: 2-9

Strengths: Senior class, skill positions

Concerns: Depth on the lines

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Wilmington’s school size gives the Wildcats a smaller group to work with, but for the 2023 season, they will enjoy a big senior class of more than 20 players. Among them: captains Michael Lawlor, Dempsey Murphy, and Ali Aboukal. Lawlor has bounced around position-wise in the past, but is finding a role as quarterback with his leadership and command of the offense. Murphy is a running back and middle linebacker who can create mismatches on defense. Aboukal, a 5-foot-11-inch, 235-pound lineman, is a three-year starter on both sides of the ball. He’s going to have a big year, he sets the tone for the team,” coach Craig Turner said. “He’s got a motor that doesn’t stop … He’s pulling every play and he’s never tired. He works relentlessly.” Helping fill out the roster are Christian Febbo and Tiago Gomez, who both played football for the first time as juniors last season, but started to put things together in the last few weeks of the year. They return at wide receiver/cornerback.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Arlington Catholic