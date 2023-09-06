Division 6 high school football: Previewing every team in Eastern Mass.

(Teams in alphabetical order)

Longtime Abington coach Jim Kelliher enters his 50th and final season at the helm of the Green Wave. Jake Levin

Abington

League: South Shore

Coach: James M. Kelliher (50th season). Career: 305-206-8.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Experienced seniors, RB depth

Concerns: OL depth, inexperience at LB

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: The golden season for Jim Kelliher will also be his final one, and the Green Wave are hoping to send him out on a high note. “There’s definitely a sense of urgency and excitement,” said longtime offensive coordinator Ed Reilly. “I don’t think it’s pressure. When (his plan to step down) came out, it was a big deal. Now, I think we’ve settled into things. There will be a lot of hype around the first game and then as the season progresses it will be more meaningful for everybody.” Abington has 15 seniors and a lot of juniors and seniors saw significant reps a year ago. There is plenty of experience up front with four returning senior starters (G Connor O’Donnell, C Alex Mullen, G Steve Wojakowski and T Bodie Johnson) and added junior Jake McSherry, who transferred in from Cardinal Spellman. As a group they average about 235 pounds. Keeping this group healthy will be important as there is a steep drop in experience after them. Senior TE/DE Connor Pease is a four-year starter and spent his first two years on the OL before moving to tight end and was a league all-star a year ago. They’ll be protecting junior QB/S Michael Reilly, a second-year starter, and opening holes for a number of potential running backs like seniors AJ Nash, Will LeBlanc and Ryan Simonetti and sophomore Mason Nash, all of whom will play on defense at linebacker or in the secondary.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Cohasset

Arlington Catholic

League: Catholic Central

Coach: Dave Wilcox (4th season). Career: 7-19.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Athleticism at skill positions

Concerns: Inexperience, difficult schedule

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The league had perfect attendance in the postseason a year ago, including a state champion and three others that reached the semifinals. It made for some growing pains, but it also allowed the Cougars to improve their strength of schedule points and earn a No. 12 seed. The offense will continue to run a spread offense with all new pieces in the starting lineup with junior Bryan Cahill at quarterback with senior Chad Harris being the top target at wide receiver and senior Luca Zottola at running back. Senior guard AJ Pescara brings experience on the line. The defense will be led by senior linebacker Scott Christopher. With just seven seniors and 10 juniors among the 41 players on the roster, there will be a lot of freshmen and sophomores getting a chance to make an impact right away. “It’s a concern from experience, but they’re very athletic,” coach Dave Wilcox said. “There’s a lot of potential in that group, but we as coaches have to bring it out of them. I expect us to be competitive this year.” Staying healthy will be imperative.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Wilmington

Bellingham

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Dan Haddad (9th season). Career: 33-48.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Senior experience

Concerns: Trying to keep team unselfish

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Things have been building in the right direction for the Blackhawks, who have 14 seniors. They have a dynamic two-way quarterback in senior Dasha Domercant, who turned some heads over the summer, and with such athleticism at the skill positions, it has Haddad wishing there was more than one ball to go around. “He’s such a dual threat. He loves the action. He wants to run, he wants to go,” Haddad said of his signal caller. “You’ve got three really good running backs and a group of wide receivers that can make plays, so you’ve playmakers all over the field, but the biggest one is behind the center. It’s one ball and trying to spread it out, and he understands that.” Domercant will be throwing to senior WR/CB Anthony DaSilva and juniors WR/S Mason Jacques, WR Ryan Cochrane and WR/S John Doucette with junior Gabe Egan, sophomore RB/LB Josh Bouchard and senior RB/CB Corey Perkins splitting the handoffs. Seniors LG/DT Sean Dutremble and C/DE Donovan Turner are in charge of giving Domercant time to make a decision. Junior OG/DT Hunter Knox, senior LB Isaiah Tobin and sophomore LB Josh Doucette will be key pieces to the defense.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 p.m., at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale

After stepping up to help coach Cardinal Spellman last season following Kahn Chace's midseason resignation, Ryan Donovan (left) and Jequan Johnson (second from left) will stay on as co-head coaches for 2023. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Cardinal Spellman

League: Catholic Central

Coach: Ryan Donovan (2nd season). Career: 3-4 (Jequan Johnson is a co-coach).

Last year’s record: 5-7

Strengths: Nine starters return on both sides of ball

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Despite a tumultuous year in which their head coach resign midseason, the Cardinals reached the semifinals and bring back nine starters on each side of the ball, leading to high expectations for 2023. Ryan Donovan and Jequan Johnson will serve as co-coaches, with Donovan working with the offense and Johnson handling the defense. “If either one of us was hired, we would have stayed and been working the same way we’re working now,” Johnson said of the co-coaching situation. “We trust each other’s decisions. We have the same goals for the kids, which is not football. It’s creating men, and then hopefully that creates a better football player for us.” One of the roles to be filled is at quarterback where senior Matt O’Donnell takes over, in addition to keeping his role at safety. He’ll be protected by an experienced line with seniors OT/DT Marvin Petit-Frere (6-foot-5-inches, 260 pounds) and Ryan Kennedy leading the way. Targets for O’Donnell will be WR Jake Comeau and WB/CB D’Anthony Almado. Johnson is pleased with the running back tandem of junior RB/LB Umarei Murray and sophomore RB/LB/S Chris Soto, who he expects big things from on both sides of the ball.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Sandwich

Dennis-Yarmouth

League: Cape & Islands

Coach: Chris Marsh (4th season). Career: 12-16.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Experienced junior class

Concerns: Depth, run defense

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Offensively, D-Y should be able to score points in bunches, as junior QB Jayden Barber continues his development after starting a year ago and finishing the season with a 500-yard game against Nauset. The top three receivers from a year ago return with junior WR/DB Peyton Kellett, junior WR/S Walter Mayo and senior WR/LB Jacob Bohlin. Marsh is extremely excited about the prospect of sophomore RB/CB James Barnicle in the backfield after starting in the secondary as a freshman. Up front, junior tackles AJ Gillespie (6-foot-3-inch, 270 pounds) and Griffin Pratt (6-4, 230) and senior guard Jayden Wetherbee (6-2, 260) are all back. “If those guys have good years, we have a chance to do really well,” said Marsh. Marsh is hopefully that the run defense can improve from a year ago. The Cape & Islands League has changed significantly once again, splitting into large and small divisions with Barnstable returning to the league while Sandwich left for the South Shore League, leaving D-Y battling for league supremacy with Barnstable, Falmouth and Nauset.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Mashpee

East Bridgewater

League: South Shore

Coach: Tim Graham (4th season). Career: 7-21.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Skill positions, varsity experience

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Vikings will try to get the ball into senior Chris Oman as much as possible, lining up in a number of different spots as both a receiver and running back. Graham called the three-year starter “the best athlete in the league.” Junior Ethan Pohl takes over as the starting quarterback, but has a handful of starts already under his belt from his first two seasons. Junior Aidan Clancy and sophomore Cylas Hickey are the top running threats. Senior Ethan Saraiva, a three-year starter, will be the key cog on both the offensive and defensive lines. Despite having five wins over the last two seasons, Graham thinks the amount of experience his team picked up during that time will pay dividends. “We’ll be significantly better than we were the last couple of years,” he said. The overall numbers are a concern, however, with just 44 in the program.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at West Bridgewater

Fairhaven

League: South Coast

Coach: Derek Almeida (4th season). Career: 21-8 at Fairhaven; 63-33 overall (including six seasons at Falmouth)..

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Backfield/secondary experience

Concerns: Inexperience in the trenches

Offense: Triple option

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Blue Devils slide down from Div. 5 and have several key pieces back from last year’s squad that captured the South Coast Conference’s Small Division title. The most important of those pieces is junior FB/LB Justin Marques (6-foot, 210 pounds), who rushed for a school record 25 touchdowns as a sophomore. He has also been a starter on the defensive side of the ball since freshman year. Senior RB/S Colby Correia is in his third year as a starter. Sophomore RB/S Aaron Lague quickly asserted himself as a defensive leader last year when injuries forced him into a key role. Senior QB/DE Jayce Duarte will run the offense for a second season (and has been a defensive starter for three). The biggest cause for concern is that the offensive line needs to be completely remade, but Alameida has liked what he has seen from the group during the preseason. To beef up the schedule, Fairhaven will play crossover games against Apponequet and Old Rochester among their nonleague games, though Almeida thinks the Small Division should be improved this year.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Durfee

Lynnfield

League: Cape Ann

Coach: Patrick Lamusta (6th season). Career: 27-23.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Depth, athleticism at skill positions

Concerns: Defense, OL/DL depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Numbers are strong this year for the Pioneers, who have 80 players, including 14 seniors, and will have both a JV and freshmen team. Lamusta is very high on the junior class with RB Jared Bernabei, WR Jesse Dorman and WR Spencer D’Augusta as well as QB Tyler Adamo, who took over the starting job during the season a year ago. Senior WR/DB Joey Cucciniello and WR/CB George Lambros will be top targets, while senior WR/S Kyle Schmitz is the lone returning starter on the defensive side of the ball. Three of the Pioneers four captains this year come from the offensive line in seniors C/LB Alex Baldini, G/NG Quinn Hardisty, and OT/DE Anthony Morales. The nonleague schedule will include a visit from North Attleborough in Week 7 that should give the Pioneers a good bump in their opponent rating. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I think it’s worth getting us ready for the playoffs,” Lamusta said of playing the Division 3 Red Rocketeers. “It’s going to be tough, but our kids are better off competing than having two weeks straight of practice.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Triton

Eddie Blum enters his sixth season as coach of the defending D5 state champion Hornets, who are now in Division 6. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

North Reading

League: Cape Ann

Coach: Eddie Blum (6th season). Career: 40-14.

Last year’s record: 11-2

Strengths: Athleticism

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: One might wonder why the defending Div. 5 state champions are dropping down a division, but the enrollment numbers continue to dip for the school. This year it will be evident on the gridiron with just 38 players, including just five seniors, one year after having 16. “It’s deep. You’ve got a lot of traditionally good small programs,” Blum said of potential new playoff opponents. “St. Mary’s, Stoneham, I know down on the South Shore there’s Abington, Fairhaven is a program on the rise. I’ve heard rumblings about (Dennis-Yarmouth) this year. D6 is very deep and strong, and you kind of know from the first round all the way through, you’re going to face a quality opponent in the playoffs.” Senior RB Will Batten led the team with more than 800 yards a year ago despite missing games because of injury. Sophomore Jason Berry takes over at quarterback and his top target will be senior WR/DB Brandon Eng while senior C Zach Demetri anchors the line. Defensively, there are going to be three new starters at linebacker to go with junior Ryan Labb on the outside, and Blum has been pleased with the depth he’s seen there. Senior DE Anthony Corvino and junior DB Tanner DuPriest will be counted on heavily to lend their experience early in the season as the Hornets head into the season opener at Amesbury, which reached the Div. 7 semifinals last year and is the favorite in the Cape Ann League’s Baker Division.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Amesbury

Norwell

League: South Shore

Coach: John Willis (2nd season). Career: 4-7.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: OL/DL, secondary

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Clippers improved as the season progressed during Willis’ first season, and with many pieces in place, hopes are high in 2023. Senior QB Colin McCarthy took over midway through last season and is a dual threat. WR/CB Ryan Luccarelli, WR/CB Jackson Adams and WR/S Connor O’Hare are all three-year players and are good targets. Junior RB/S Will Bostrom will get the bulk of the carriers and is solid in the secondary. Senior Carter Rae goes into his third year starting on both sides of the line at 6-foot-2-inch, 265 pounds and senior TE/H-back/LB Jake Touhey will be a three-year starter at linebacker. Numbers are on the upswing with about 75 players in the program. “We had a great offseason, those kids were in the weight room all the time,” Willis said. “We’re cautiously optimistic with so many kids coming back, I think we’re going to be pretty competitive.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Nauset

Pentucket

League: Cape Ann

Coach: Steve Hayden (42nd season). Career: 239-192-2.

Last year’s record: 1-10

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: OL/DL depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: There are big changes this season for the Panthers, who will be playing home games on campus for the first time since 2019 following the construction of the new school, which opened a year ago. Pentucket will also be joining forces with Georgetown in a one-year co-op after it became apparent the Royals would not be able to field a team on their own. Georgetown will account for about a dozen players, giving Pentucket roughly 50 this season. Senior Caleb Meisner returns at quarterback and his top targets figure to be juniors Luke Zavaski, Aaron Ketschke and Shawn Twomey and sophomores Steven Harper and Nick Carrion. The quintet of receivers will also figure prominently in the defensive secondary. Sophomore twins Max and Tedy Cloutier, the former of the two filled in at quarterback when Meisner was injured, are both tight ends and linebackers and both saw significant time as freshmen. Seniors Manny Gasca and Kevin Reiter will handle the running duties while also being counted on as linebackers. Staying healthy in the trenches is of the utmost importance this year with seniors Louie DePalma, Braeden Irvine and Tyler Kyle expected to start on both sides of the ball.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Hamilton-Wenham

Salem

League: Northeastern

Coach: Matt Bouchard (10th season). Career: 31-64..

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: Offensive line, defensive line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: While 7-on-7 results should be taken with a grain of salt, the Witches had enough people talking this summer with their showing in passing league to be taken seriously. Salem dropped to Div. 6 after missing the Div. 4 playoffs despite a 5-3 regular-season record last year. The defensive improvement is what stood out to Bouchard, whose team fell in the final seconds of the summer’s title game on a Hail Mary. “Our defense was fairly strong last year, but that was an area of focus coming into this year and I think in 7-on-7 we saw a lot of growth in our defensive backs, and so far in preseason there’s a lot of competition in that position. There’s six or seven lettermen competing for those four spots. Hopefully that competition will continue to drive everyone’s development.” Senior QB/K/P Corey Grimes is back running the offense. With his experience, combined with a solid skills group, the Witches are going to try to pick up the tempo. The carries will be split between Devante Ozuna and Shane Field, while Quinn Rocco Ryan and Albert Pujols will be top targets in addition to returning to the defensive secondary.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Arlington

Sandwich

Playoff alignment: Division 6

League: South Shore

Coach: Robert Lomp (1st season). Career: 131-44 (Apponequet, Wareham).

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Returning QB, offensive line

Concerns: Inexperience at running back

Offense: Double wing

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Change is in the air for Sandwich as it rejoins the South Shore League for the first time since the 1980s, before the school had a football team. The Blue Knights will also have a new leader on the sideline as Lomp, who spent 14 seasons at Apponequet (2001-14) and another two at Wareham (2016-17), takes charge. “The South Shore League is a good football league and you’re talking about teams in there with long histories,” said Lomp. “It’s a move for Sandwich and I think it really legitimizes our schedule playing in that league from a football standpoint. It’s something to be excited about and it’s definitely a new challenge for us.” The Blue Knights will be running a double wing and bring back junior quarterback Adam Ferreira, who Lomp described as a dual threat and good decision maker. One of the position battles playing out so far is running back, with four juniors in the mix to follow the block of senior FB/LB Jack Mulcahy. Senior offensive linemen Ryan Gill, who also plays on the DL, and Steve Trombley, a linebacker on the defensive side of the ball, will play key roles in creating holes up front.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Cardinal Spellman

Seekonk

League: South Coast

Coach: Jason Azulay (3rd season). Career: 10-10.

Last year’s record: 6-4

Strengths: Experience in the trenches

Concerns: Small senior class

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Juniors Sebastian Garcia (G/LB), Lucas Figueiredo (RT/DE) and Aiden Nascimento (LT/DE) have been starters since their freshman year, giving the Warriors some building blocks up front. Junior Joey Nolan (RB/DE) has also been a starter since Day 1. The juniors will be leaned on heavily as Seekonk has just three seniors on the roster. “To have that experience and go .500 for the first two years, and make the playoffs as a lower seed and get booted in some heartbreakers in the first round our first two years,” said Azulay. “I think these guys are rearing to go and now they’re filling their bodies and they’ve been in the weight room for two years and understand what we’re doing.” Seekonk will have a new offensive coordinator in Brendan Costa, who starred at Case when Azulay was an assistant coach for the Cardinals and became an All-NESCAC quarterback at Bates. Costa spent last year as an assistant coach at Williams. Seekonk was denied the SCC Small title a year ago as Fairhaven prevailed, 15-12, on a late field goal to clinch the title in a game the Warriors led 12-0 in the first half. Seekonk opens the season hosting Rockland, the team which bounced the Warriors from the playoffs a year ago.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Rockland

Junior Tyler Guy can make an impact at both quarterback and safety for St. Mary's. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

St. Mary’s

League: Catholic Central

Coach: Sean Driscoll (6th season). Career: 40-15 at St. Mary’s; 98-73 overall (including 12 years at Winthrop)..

Last year’s record: 12-1

Strengths: Offensive line, quarterback

Concerns: Experience, defense

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: There will be some retooling as St. Mary’s defends its Division 6 state title. The losses were especially heavy on the defensive side of the ball. “We lost a ton of skill guys. We had a special group last year,” coach Sean Driscoll said of the state title run. “We’re moving slowly, but we’re getting there.” Someone he is looking to see big things from this year is senior RB/LB Ernie Panias. Junior QB/S Tyler Guy (6-foot-1-inch) took over the starting job during the season a year ago and led the way down the stretch. He is athletic and will also be a key contributor defensively. Senior FB/LB Joel Maggs is also a key returner. Up front, senior OT/DT Chris Marks (6-1, 240) enters his third year in the starting lineup and has really shined in the preseason. Driscoll gave the edge in the league to Bishop Fenwick but didn’t rule out the idea that this year could be another three-way tie for the title like last season. As for Division 6, he mentioned Swampscott, Stoneham (the team St. Mary’s beat 29-8 in the final), North Reading, Salem and Winthrop, where Driscoll was the head coach for 11 years before leading St. Mary’s.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m., vs. KIPP Academy

Stoneham

League: Middlesex

Coach: Robert Almeida (12th season). Career: 207-110-1 (Somerville, Beverly, Wilmington, Malden Catholic).

Last year’s record: 11-2

Strengths: Offensive skill positions, linebackers

Concerns: Offensive line, secondary

Offense: Double wing

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: It should not be a surprise that a solid program that runs a double wing offense would be well stocked at wingback. The Spartans, who reached the Div. 6 state final a year ago, have a few they can run out there with junior Sean Kilty, senior Kevin Gilmartin, who has been a mainstay at cornerback, senior Dylan Posey and junior Ben Bruno. Senior Ty Baker, a two-year starter, will be at fullback and linebacker. Matt Tran takes over at quarterback and Almeida said the senior is a good decision maker and has an accurate arm. In addition to the above group of backs, the TE/DE pair of juniors Wyatt Romanowski and Sam Sereda will make for solid targets in the passing game. There is plenty of work to do in the trenches with senior OT/DT Mason Morris (6-foot-4-inch, 255 pounds) the lone returning starter, but Almeida said sophomore OT Brian Langill (6-0, 235) has shown potential. Thanksgiving will mark the final home game for at least a year as construction will send Stoneham on the road in 2024 as the current high school will be demolished and new fields are constructed within the footprint of the current building.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Winthrop

Swampscott

League: Northeastern

Coach: Peter Bush (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Work ethic, team speed

Concerns: Depth at certain groups

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Peter Bush takes over as the head coach after having served as the defensive coordinator. “The blueprint for success here in Swampscott has been here for a long time,” he said about taking over. “Just putting little twists on how we do things during the offseason, how we’re practicing a little bit faster, little bit more efficiently and just being organized. The kids know what the expectations are and it’s been the same since I’ve played here in the mid-90s and even before that.” Bush said overall, numbers within the program are up, but there are only four seniors in the group, meaning there will be a chance for plenty of opportunities for others to make a long-term impact on the program. While there are only four seniors, they are key components with WR/LB Jack Hazel, who took on a big role a year ago in the middle of the defense and Holden Riddel moves from FB/LB to OT/DE. WR/DB Sam Nadworny transferred in from Masconomet and WR/DB Max Field returns to the area after living in Maryland. Sophomore Jack Spear will be starting under center after getting significant time a year ago.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Auburn

Tri-County

League: Mayflower

Coach: Andy Gomes (2nd season). Career: 1-9.

Last year’s record: 1-9

Strengths: Senior leadership

Concerns: Depth, inexperience

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: There are only six seniors among the 52 players in the program, and Gomes is hoping that those seniors, who he described as role models, can provide the leadership he’s seen through the early going. Senior G/DE Owen Maag is one player others seem to gravitate toward and has been a four-year starter for the Cougars. At 6-foot-6-inches, 220 pounds, senior TE/DE Keegan Walker will be a big target for his brother, Declan, who will start at quarterback. Tri-County brings back its top two leading rushers from a year ago in senior Dylan Sullivan, who also led the team in tackles from his safety position, and sophomore Matt Pinto. “I think we played some of the teams pretty tough for a half last year, I’m hoping we can put four quarters together instead of just two,” said Gomes. To do so, they’ll need to limit the small mistakes that often piled up, trust the process and believe in themselves. It starts with the opener against Millis.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Millis

Triton

League: Cape Ann

Coach: Paul Sobolewski (1st season). Career: 108-78 overall (at Pope John, Winchester, Georgetown, Cathedral, and Lowell Catholic)..

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Skill positions, special teams

Concerns: Inexperience, particularly at the line of scrimmage

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Vikings have Paul Sobolewski leading the way following stints at Pope John (twice), Winchester, Georgetown, Cathedral and Lowell Catholic. There will be key pieces to replace. All five Vikings to make the CAL All-Star team a year ago either graduated or transferred and both lines need to be retooled. “We’ve been told we’ll be horrible, but that’s OK, I like that,” said Sobolewski, who was named to the position on June 25. The kids are working extremely hard in the weight room and on the practice field. I think we might surprise some people.” Junior wide receiver/kicker Liam Friis is someone who can help the Vikings, particularly with his leg. Sobolewski said Friis is regularly making 45-yard field goals and getting kickoffs deep into the end zone while they are teaching him how to punt. Senior tight end Ryan Nolan (6-foot-3-inch, 220 pounds) and junior wide receiver Charlie Mollineaux figure to be key pieces to the passing game. The Cape Ann League figures to be difficult with North Reading, Amesbury, and Lynnfield among the top of the tier on paper. With 46 players, including just six seniors, and a late start to his tenure, Sobolewski sees this as a transition year and expects the team to improve as the season progresses.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Lynnfield

Weston

League: None

Coach: Jim Wilcon (3rd season). Career: 10-10.

Last year’s record: 7-3

Strengths: Chemistry, culture

Concerns: Inexperience, depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: There will be plenty of retooling required for the Wildcats, who lost five DCL All-Stars to graduation from a year ago. With just four seniors on this year’s roster, there is a large contingent of sophomores and juniors that will be able to make a name for themselves. There’s a battle at quarterback, but whoever prevails will be looking to get the ball to WR/RB/OLB/DB Emilio Tanzi and H-back/WR/TE/OLB/DE Jonah Backer, who is a big target at 6-foot-1-inch, 210 pounds. Seniors OL/DL Kevin Brown and OL/LB George Mead will be leaned on up front. Wilcon said that while the group of about 40 players is small, they have had a positive attitude since the start of practice, and he is looking forward to seeing them grow throughout the year.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Sharon

Winthrop coach Jonathan Cadigan has 11 seniors coming back to lead the experience on the Vikings. Josh Reynolds for SOMM Journal

Winthrop

League: Northeastern

Coach: Jonathan Cadigan (6th season). Career: 26-24.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Experience

Concerns: Toughness

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After losing just three players to graduation from a year ago, and bringing back 11 seniors, expectations are high in Winthrop this season. The Vikings will have senior TE/LB Evan Rockefeller, who missed the regular season with a broken ankle, and senior RB/S Robert Rich, who suffered a season-ending injury in the second game, to start the year. Seniors OT/LB Donovan Cassidy and OL/DL Ryan Harris are key pieces up front. There’s a QB battle between junior Matt Noonan, who started two games last year replacing his injured brother, and senior George Galuris. Rich, Galuris and juniors Nick Cappuccio and Demetri Koutsoflakis all had rushing TDs last year in the wing-T offense. The Vikings will figure out where they stand in Div. 6 right out of the chute, hosting state finalist Stoneham in the opener followed by a trip to defending champion St. Mary’s. The league slate should also provide some key tests including Peabody and Salem, while coach Jonathan Cadigan thinks Saugus could pose some problems. “In my six years, this is probably the most competitive our side of the league has been,” said Cadigan.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Stoneham