Division 7 high school football: Previewing every team in Eastern Mass.

(Teams in alphabetical order)

Amesbury

League: Cape Ann

Coach: Colin McQueen (7th season). Career: 37-23.

Last year’s record: 9-2

Strengths: Offensive line, defense.

Concerns: Lack of backfield experience

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Amesbury’s foundation is the offensive line, which includes all four senior captains. Guard/middle linebacker Aiden Donovan and tackle/middle linebacker Willy Arsenault are both about 6-1, 230 ppunds, and excel at protection. Danny Hutchings and Kyle Palen round out the experienced line. New starting quarterback Justin Dube, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, can scramble and pass with accuracy on the run. Coach Colin McQueen hopes his team’s experience can carry it to the Super Bowl win that just barely eluded Amesbury last year.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. North Reading

Blue Hills

Playoff alignment: Division 7

League: Mayflower

Coach: Ed Madden (3rd season). Career: 16-9.

Last year’s record: 5-7

Strengths: Experience at key offensive positions.

Concerns: Lack of linebacker experience.

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Caiden Montas has rushed for more than 2,200 yards at Blue Hills, and the running back/safety returns as a senior captain of an experienced unit. “We were league champs, we want to compete in the league again this year,” third-year coach Ed Madden said. “Keep everyone healthy and have a good time.” Montas is joined by senior captain James Bennett, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound center/linebacker. Brayden Mahoney is back for his second season as the starting quarterback. He’s a mobile, accurate passer.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Nashoba Valley Tech

Chelsea

League: Greater Boston

Coach: David Roque (1st season).

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Talented skill players.

Concerns: Lack of overall experience.

Offense: Pistol

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: A 2013 Chelsea grad, David Roque takes the helm of his alma mater after serving as an assistant for seven seasons. The Red Devils will play an independent schedule this fall, not a full Greater Boston League slate. Senior captain Javien Diaz is a 6-foot-1-inch receiver / free safety. He thrives as a playmaker on both sides of the ball who can create separation with his speed and size on offense. Alongside him is fellow senior captain Justin Reyes, a smaller receiver who utilizes his speed and agility. Sophomore Angel Mejia (5-8, 160) is an emerging outside linebacker. Despite his small size, he’s a great tackler with a great motor. It’s a very young roster overall, giving coach Roque a chance to implement his tactics over time. He believes he has a strong core to develop into the future.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Saugus

Cohasset running back Liam Appleton (2) has garnered Division 1 college interest and is poised for a big senior year. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Cohasset

League: South Shore

Coach: Pete Afanasiw (18th season). Career: 124-55.

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Speed and experienced offensive line.

Concerns: Depth at skill positions.

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After an 8-3 season, Cohasset graduated 13 seniors. Per 18-year coach Pete Afanasiw, experience is never an issue. “The wins will take care of themselves,” he said. “As long as the guys are working hard and getting better week to week, the success will come on its own.” The star is senior captain Liam Appleton, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound back who is gaining interest from Division I colleges. He’s powerful, but uses his speed and shiftiness to churn out yards. Other senior captains include offensive guard / middle linebacker Declan Lee (6-1, 210), whom Afanasiw describes as an “incredibly intelligent player.” LG/DE Teddy Fox, one of the tallest players at 6-foot-3, added roughly 30 pounds to his frame in the offseason. Ben Joyce rounds out the senior captains as a center / defensive tackle. He’s been a starter since his sophomore year.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Abington

East Boston

League: Boston City

Coach: John Parziale (14th season). Career: 73-60.

Last year’s record: 2-8

Strengths: Offensive and defensive line.

Concerns: Who will play quarterback?

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: East Boston has a core of returning players looking to improve on last year’s record. The offensive and defensive lines are loaded with seniors, and the skill positions feature juniors who started last year. The team is captained by two offensive lineman, Anthony Wilkes and Jakih Sanders. On defense, Wilkes plays linebacker, while Sanders, who is 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, is on the defensive line. In the backfield, 6-foot junior Giovanni Angelico is a power back while 5-6 junior Chris Testa is more of a speed back. “Kids who started varsity as sophomores and juniors are only going to get better,” said coach John Parziale. “We’re a young team, but we have a lot of talent.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Boston Latin

Hamilton-Wenham

League: Cape Ann

Coach: Tim Freiermuth (2nd season). Career: 4-7.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Experience at skill positions.

Concerns: Inexperience on both lines.

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Tim Freiermuth, brother of Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, returns for his second year and he is convinced Hamilton-Wenham can improve after getting some crucial players back from injury. Senior captain Chris Collins, a 6-foot-1 running back/linebacker suffered an injury that “derailed the whole season,” according to Freiermuth. Senior captain Cooper Soolman, a 5-10 wide receiver/defensive back, is also returning from injury and is a shifty pass catcher who operates strongly in the slot. The quarterback is senior captain Henry Stinson, who started last season as a backup before replacing an injured starter halfway through the season. He’s a mobile quarterback with a feel for the game and solid accuracy.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Pentucket/Georgetown

Ipswich

League: Cape Ann

Coach: Zack Lamkin (3rd season). Career: 5-17.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Young talent, speed.

Concerns: Lack of experience.

Offense: Double wing

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The key for the Tigers is the backfield, made up of talented sophomores coming off their first year on varsity. Running back/free safety Louie Harrington, who is 5-10, ran for more than 600 yards last year and was an anchor on defense. Fellow sophomore Finn Wright (5-10), plays running back and linebacker, while Vin Winter, also a sophomore, will make the transition from running back to quarterback. He’s a mobile quarterback who showed great poise and command of the offense as the junior varsity signal caller last season. “It’s a really young group. If we can stay positive through the ups and downs, we can succeed,” coach Zack Lamkin said. “We have a core group that is going to be super competitive in every game.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Manchester Essex

Joseph Case

League: South Coast

Coach: Anthony Palladino (10th season). Career: 41-49.

Last year’s record: 3-7

Strengths: Leadership in skill positions.

Concerns: Young defense.

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: With a offensive core entering its senior year, in tandem with a promising defense, Case aims to contend in the South Coast Conference. Jack Orton, a 6-foot-3-inch senior captain, is back for his second year as the starting quarterback. A pocket passer with leadership qualities, he can scan the field with his size. Fellow captain Nathan Wood (5-9) is a threat in the backfield with speed. Running back / linebacker Braden Bibeau is another senior captain to watch. Tough and stout, he is a defensive leader. Entering his 10th season, coach Anthony Palladino is hoping experience will lead to victories. “We’ve really improved from last year,” he said. “We are getting better each day. There’s no reason why we can’t be successful.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Diman

Latin Academy coach Rocco Zizza has his work cut out for him entering his 16th season as the Dragons overcome 20 graduated seniors. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Latin Academy

League: Boston City

Coach: Rocco Zizza (16th season). Career: 97-61.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Quarterback and skill positions.

Concerns: Offensive and defensive line.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: After the graduation of 20 seniors, Latin Academy will be leaning on a young core to develop to remain a contender in Division 7. The standout is 5-foot-9-inch sophomore Jack Shapiro, a dual-threat quarterback who will lead the offense. Another one to watch is senior Nebiyu Kassaye, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound offensive lineman/outside linebacker who will be the main pass protector. He’s also a hard hitter on defense. Coach Rocco Zizza feels as good about this year as any other. “We can be as good as we’ve ever been,” he said. “The sooner these guys improve the sooner we’ll be successful.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., at KIPP Academy

Lowell Catholic

League: Commonwealth

Coach: Joe Cavanaugh (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 8-2

Strengths: Skill players, senior leadership

Concerns: Depth on the lines

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: In his first year, Joe Cavanaugh inherits a team that finished last year’s regular season with a sterling 7-1 record before bowing out in the Division 8 quarterfinals. In addition to a move up to Division 7, the Crusaders began a co-op with Community Charter and have added 15 players, raising their total numbers up to 45 after 17 tried out at the beginning of camp. “It’s a huge addition for us,” said Cavanaugh. “Once we get them up to speed, they’ll be big contributors for us.” Returning senior quarterback Dylan Eld provides a dual-threat option and brings physicality to the middle linebacker position. Senior Andrew Kanakor will play beside Eld at linebacker and handle duties in the backfield at running back. Aidan Virella can highpoint the ball at wide receiver and provides a strong hitting presence at free safety. Anchoring the line will be four-year starter Jonathan Travers at offensive guard and defensive end. The 6-foot, 200 pound senior brings tenacity to the unit.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m., at Northeast

Manchester Essex

League: Commonwealth

Coach: Joe Grimes (3rd season). Career: 15-6.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Experienced line.

Concerns: Graduated skill positions.

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Manchester Essex will look to deal with the graduation of key skill position players. Luckily, they have time to develop their backfield with an experienced, talented offensive line. Zach Hurd is the sophomore who will start week one for the Hornets. At 6-foot-1-inch, he uses his size to make good reads and scan the field effectively. He’s coming into this season with an improved arm, and he excels as a scrambler. He’s joined in the backfield by junior running back / linebacker Stephen Martin, a 6-foot junior who excels as both a power back and a speed back. They’re protected by senior captain Troy Flood, a 200 pound offensive tackle / defensive end who’s entering his third year as a varsity starter. He leads a line that is the main bright spot for the Hornets. “We were lucky to turn over that part of the offense,” said Grimes.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Ipswich

Mashpee

League: South Shore

Coach: Matt Triveri (19th season). Career: 152-48.

Last year’s record: 5-5

Strengths: Talented skill players.

Concerns: Graduated six strong seniors.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: With an experienced head coach, a talented quarterback, and solid running back core, Mashpee is a team to watch in the South Shore League. The Falcons are led by senior captain Makai Hue, a 6-foot running back / linebacker. The other captains are wide receiver / cornerback Ethan Costa (5-9) and defensive end / offensive guard Lewis Torquato (6-1, 220 pounds). Junior quarterback Dominic Matteodo, who started last fall, returns under center after throwing for just under 1,000 yards last year. Other standouts include 5-11 junior running back / linebacker Ben Squarcia, a power back with a great sense of the game. Coach Matt Triveri believes that his experienced group could contend this year.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Dennis-Yarmouth

Monomoy

League: None

Coach: Rob Sliney (2nd season). Career: 7-4.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Strengths: Experience all around.

Concerns: Young offensive line.

Offense: West Coast

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Monomoy starting quarterback Jake Vagenas, a senior captain, has owned the job since freshman year, making him one of the most experienced leaders in the state. His brother, left tackle/defensive end Zach Vagenas, a 6-1, 210-pound junior, excels as a pass blocker and rusher. The backfield is dominated by Dylan Chapman, a 5-8 junior running back/linebacker with speed. Senior baseball standout Reign Stevens is a jack-of-all-trades who is used in a variety of positions on both sides of the ball. “If we can get our guys to buy in to the system we’ve created, we’ll have a great year,” coach Rob Sliney said. “We’ve got the experience, hopefully it’ll turn into success.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Wareham

Nantucket

League: Cape & Islands

Coach: Tim Psaradelis (2nd season). Career: 1-8.

Last year’s record: 1-8

Strengths: Solid backfield.

Concerns: Lack of experience.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Nantucket graduated 21 seniors from their program, but coach Tim Psaradelis said he has an enthusiastic young group that’s eager to compete and improve. “We have a great group of kids in terms of coach-ability,” he said. “Having them ready to go has been so easy this year, I’m really happy with the culture piece.” The main player he’ll rely on is senior captain Carlos Aguilar, entering his third year as a varsity starter. He’s a speedy defensive back who is in the running for the starting quarterback job. Sophomore Amare Bromwell, a 5-foot-11 running back/linebacker, impressed the coaching staff with his athleticism and football IQ.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m., vs. Carver

The O'Bryant football team will have to lean on its sophomore and junior classes for success, along with senior captain Montavius Zollarcoffer. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

O’Bryant

League: Boston City

Coach: Kevin Gadson (16th season). Career: 89-62.

Last year’s record: 4-5

Strengths: Young talent.

Concerns: Lack of experience

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: In Year 16, Kevin Gadson hopes his experience will rub off on his core of young players. A number who suited up last season will not return, so Gadson will have to rely strongly on sophomores and juniors, who he says are eager and ready to get to work. Running back/defensive back Montavius Zollarcoffer is a senior captain, and a needed leader. At just 5-foot-8, he makes up for his lack of size with speed and shiftiness. Lineman Isaiah Apperwhite, another senior captain, should also provide a boost. It will be an intriguing year for the Tigers as their core continues to develop.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., at Boston Latin

Rockland

League: South Shore

Coach: Nick Liquori (7th season). Career: 48-15.

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Talent at the skill positions.

Concerns: Lack of experience.

Offense: Power I

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Rockland graduated 17 seniors, son coach Nick Liquori, entering his 7th season, hopes his players can develop fast with minimal varsity experience. 5-foot-10 senior Jordan DePina will make his first start at quarterback after playing running back last year. He’s a dual-threat scrambler who was also named captain. Senior captain Terran Williams, a 5-10 wide receiver/defensive back, is one of the fastest players on the team. “When you graduate that many seniors, you need to develop consistency across the board,” said Liquori. “We’ve been working really hard to make up for that lack of experience.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Seekonk

South Shore Voc-Tech

League: Mayflower

Coach: Matt Doyle (5th season). Career: 24-17.

Last year’s record: 9-4

Strengths: Strong skill players returning.

Concerns: Defensive and offensive line.

Offense: Power I

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: South Shore Voc-Tech is led by 5-10 senior captain Todd Egan, who will be making the move from running back to starting quarterback this year. He’s a dual-threat passer with great speed. The other captain is tight end/defensive end Cliff Munroe, a 6-footer who excels at run blocking and pass catching. Other senior standouts include center Chris White and offensive tackle/defensive end Eric Anzivino. Coach Matt Doyle’s main goal this year is to get off to a stronger start. “Last year, we really hit our stride late,” said Doyle. “This year we want to get ahead early. We play Hull first, which is a really tough opponent, so we’re focusing on that game first.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Hull

West Bridgewater

League: Mayflower

Coach: Justin Kogler (5th season). Career: 32-8 at West Bridgewater; 86-32 overall, including five seasons at Old Rochester..

Last year’s record: 8-3

Strengths: Returning skill position players.

Concerns: Young team overall.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Wildcats were ousted in the first round of the D7 playoffs after a three-plus hour ride to Wahconah. But WB responded with wins in its final two regular season games with wins over Mashpee and Southeastern for an 8-3 finish. Now, in his fifth season, coach Justin Kogler is looking to push his team over the top. “We’re looking to make a run this year,” he said. “Make it multiple rounds in the playoffs.” Senior captain James Harris returns at quarterback after throwing 11 touchdowns last year. Sophomore wide receiver / safety Ryan Nunes was a revelation last year, leading the team in interceptions as a freshman. Senior captains Sam Salter and Christian Packard add to the veteran depth, rounding out a solid contender in the Mayflower Conference.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. East Bridgewater