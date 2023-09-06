Division 8 high school football: Previewing every team in Eastern Mass.

(Teams in alphabetical order)

Atlantis Charter

League: Mayflower

Coach: Kazeem Adediran (2nd season). Career: 5-4.

Last year’s record: 5-4

Strengths: Speed and athleticism at skill positions.

Concerns: Offensive line is thin behind starters.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Atlantis Charter lost Bishop Connolly as a co-op team partner because Connolly closed and its former players will now play for Bishop Stang. Despite the impact to his player pool – Westport High remains a co-op partner – coach Kazeem Adediran reported a huge player turnout this preseason and he’s excited about what his team might do. On offense, the Tritons will be led by 6-1 freshman quarterback Davion Adediran and speedy outside receiver Devon Paradise, a junior who had more than 800 all-purpose yards last season. Paradise also played kick returner and was a ball-hawking safety on defense with five interceptions.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 p.m., at Keefe Tech

Bourne

League: South Coast

Coach: John McIntyre (14th season). Career: 56-91.

Last year’s record: 5-6

Strengths: Experienced offensive line.

Concerns: Lack of experienced depth across the roster.

Offense: Double wing

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: The Canalmen are going to rely heavily on their offensive line to power a double-wing offense. The offensive line will be led by sophomore guard Caden Doherty, who has been a starter since he was in eighth grade. The team is mostly underclassmen, but one key senior will be quarterback Ty Kelley. Coach John McIntyre described Kelley as a player who is “tough, physical, and can make people miss in space.” The rest of the backfield will be dominated by sophomores Drew Kelley (Ty’s brother) and Ethan Fox. On defense, McIntyre thinks he has a potential star in freshman outside linebacker Maliki Cohello, who will also get some looks at running back. Lining up next to Cohello in Bourne’s 4-3 defense will be junior Isaiah Rodrick. “[Isaiah] is the key for us on defense,” McIntyre said. “He can really run from sideline to sideline and has a good feel for the ball.”

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 p.m., vs. Upper Cape

Brighton coach Randolph Abraham says that outside of some experience on the offensive and defensive line, the Bengals will mostly be slotting in new starters. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Brighton

League: Boston City

Coach: Randolph Abraham (12th season). Career: 65-48.

Last year’s record: 6-3

Strengths: Four starting offensive linemen return.

Concerns: Loss of starters at skill positions.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Brighton will rely on four returning starters on both the offensive and defensive lines because up front is one of the few aspects of the Bengals’ roster that wasn’t disrupted by graduations. The receiving group, starting quarterback, and running backs unit are all new, and on defense, Brighton will be starting a new group of linebackers in its primarily 4-4 defense, as well as new defensive backs. Coach Randolph Abraham said his roster is talented, but getting new players up to speed will be a focal point.

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., at David Prouty

Cape Cod Tech

League: Mayflower

Coach: Calvin Castillias (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 2-9

Strengths: Junior running back Peyton Morris, who ran for 1,200 yards last season.

Concerns: New offensive and defensive schemes.

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: With a first-year coach and a brand new football field equipped with lights for the first time, Cape Cod Tech is entering a new era. Looking to capitalize on the strength of junior running back Peyton Morris and senior fullback Rovens Jeanbaptiste, coach Calvin Castillias has made some changes to the offense. “We’re going to go with a little bit of a split-back offense and from the days when I played we’re going to try and introduce some I-form stuff and try to be a little bit more run heavy,” Castillias said. On defense, the Crusaders brought in Nick Conte as the new defensive coordinator, and his plan is to run a 4-4 cover 3 scheme with a heavy reliance on the team’s experienced linebackers. “[The linebackers] look pretty quick,” Castillias said. “They’ve been buying into the new system and really leaning on each other so far. I’m pretty excited to see where the defense goes this year.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., at Monomoy

Carver

League: South Shore

Coach: Ben Shuffain (2nd season). Career: 3-8.

Last year’s record: 3-8

Strengths: Passing game, particularly quarterback Ty Lennox.

Concerns: Inexperienced offensive line and a new defensive system.

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Carver coach Ben Shuffain has faith in his team’s athletic ability. “I would honestly put our skill guys up against anybody in the state,” Shuffain said. On offense, the skills group is led by senior quarterback Ty Lennox, who threw for 2,300 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. According to Shuffain, all of Carver’s receivers are either 6 feet, 1 inch or 6-2 and have great speed. Running back Pat Attaya, a 5-11 senior, has 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash and can also line up in the slot. On defense, Carver will be moving safety Darian King, who led the team with 104 tackles, to linebacker. Replacing King at safety will be the 6-3, 200-pound senior JJ Grines, who took a two-year break from playing football but continued to play basketball.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m., at Nantucket

Cathedral

League: Catholic Central

Coach: Derrick Beasley (6th season). Career: 11-29.

Last year’s record: 7-3

Strengths: Talented skill position players returning.

Concerns: Graduated entire starting offensive line.

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The first four teams on the schedule – Cardinal Spellman, Archbishop Williams, Bishop Stang, and Arlington Catholic – were all playoff teams last season. After Cathedral’s entire offensive line from last season graduated, it will rely heavily on veteran skill players, especially seniors Trevon Fields and Andrew Hedgepeth. Fields will be the team’s quarterback while Hedgepeth will be getting the brunt of the team’s carries this season. On defense, Fields will line up at free safety while Hedgepeth will lead the linebackers. Beasley believes senior defensive ends Joshua Boyle-Collins and Shane Williams can make an impact.

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., at Whittier

English High

League: Boston City

Coach: Ryan Conway (8th season). Career: 30-38.

Last year’s record: 3-7

Strengths: Four starters return on the offensive line.

Concerns: Inexperience at skill positions, particularly quarterback.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Thirteen starters graduated, and coach Ryan Conway said English is feeling the departures the most in the skill groups and will be starting several underclassmen, particularly on defense. “Obviously we’re young, but the kids are very aggressive, they’re physical, and they enjoy being coached,” Conway said. On offense, Conway will be relying on two of his captains who are working back from injuries. Starting running back Jake Bailey is in the process of recovering from a torn ACL, and tight end Jake Short is also coming back from a knee injury suffered last season. At quarterback, Conway said he is still looking at options but may give the role to senior Tysean Barton, who did not have experience at the position prior to this preseason.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at TechBoston

Holbrook

League: Mayflower

Coach: Mike Walsh (2nd season). Career: 4-6.

Last year’s record: 4-6

Strengths: Running game led by senior backs, Jordan Cioffi and Cam Cameron.

Concerns: Overall depth and size of roster.

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Bulldogs will be relying heavily on this year’s class of seniors, who make up the vast majority of the returning starters. The key figures can be found in the team’s backfield and offensive line. Jordan Cioffi will take on the fullback duties in Holbrook’s wing T offense, while Cam Cameron will be the featured halfback. Quarterback Chuck Luarasi will be showcasing plenty of his own athleticism in his third year as the team’s starter. The line will be led by tackle Nick Lounge, center, Johan Rodriguez, and tight end, Thomas Irby, all of whom will be starting for the third straight year. On defense, Mike Walsh’s squad will be running a 3-3 scheme, led by Lounge at the nose. Walsh said the team’s plan is to block up the line of scrimmage while speedsters in the defensive backfield like Cameron, make plays.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., at Hull

Hull senior running back Nick Tiani will be a key player coming back from last year's storybook 13-0 squad. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Hull

League: South Shore

Coach: Michael O’Donnell (7th season). Career: 41-26.

Last year’s record: 13-0

Strengths: Running game led by senior half-back Nick Tiani.

Concerns: Very little depth across the roster.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Hull lost nine starters from last year’s undefeated championship team and 14 players graduated in total. Five players who were elected as captains will all take on major roles this season for Hull. Nick Tiani will be the featured running back, while Luke Dunham is making the transition from fullback to quarterback. On defense, Sean Reilly and Luke Mullin will move from defensive end and replace last year’s inside linebackers, while Dunham will make the calls on defense from his safety position. Dan Gianibas will lead from the trenches. O’Donnell said Tiani is his best defensive player, and he’ll line him up at outside linebacker and strong safety throughout the season.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at South Shore Voc-Tech

Keefe Tech

League: None

Coach: Mark Grocholski (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 2-8

Strengths: Players buying in to new team culture.

Concerns: Overall inexperience.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Mark Grocholski had limited time to learn his players’ names before Keefe Tech’s first game against Atlantis on Sep. 9 because he wasn’t officially hired as coach until after the team started training camp. Grocholski, a self-proclaimed builder, knows he has to establish the team’s identity and culture before he focuses on improving its win total. “Wins and championships have not crossed my mind, what I’m focused on is what we accomplish each day,” Grocholski said. “I ask them after every practice if they got better today, and if they can answer that in a positive way, those are my wins, those are my accomplishments.” Many players haven’t played football before, and the ones who have lacked certain fundamentals that this year’s staff is working to correct. While Grocholski admitted that he won’t have the time to implement complicated playbooks early in the season, he did promise the team will “be good at what we do.”

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 p.m., vs. Atlantis

KIPP Academy

League: Commonwealth

Coach: Jim Rabbitt (7th season). Career: 37-24.

Last year’s record: 8-5

Strengths: Senior receiver/returner Morenel Castro, who scored 19 touchdowns last season.

Concerns: Lost Juan Setalsingh at quarterback.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: KIPP Academy ended last season with a loss in the state championship. To be one of the top teams in Division 8 again, KIPP has to find a replacement for quarterback Juan Setalsingh, who threw for more than 2,000 yards and was responsible for more than 30 touchdowns. Senior captain Chanel Gutierrez was primarily a receiver last season but switches to dual-threat quarterback. All-purpose threat Morenel Castro had 1,000 yards as a receiver last season and 19 total touchdowns. KIPP returns nearly all of its linemen, and the majority of the lines will be juniors this season after gaining experience last year. On defense, coach Jim Rabbitt and his staff plans to vary what opposing offenses see from a 4-2-5 base defensive set.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m., at St. Mary’s

Lynn Tech

League: Commonwealth

Coach: James Runner (14th season). Career: 52-61.

Last year’s record: 3-7

Strengths: Talented veteran skill players.

Concerns: Inexperienced offensive and defensive lines.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Coach James Runner likes what he sees. “We have a great nucleus of kids who worked really hard together during the offseason,” Runner said. “I’m excited, there’s just a lot of camaraderie happening right now.” Leading this year’s group are seniors Cesar Reyes and Ethan Prum. Reyes is looking to build on a solid junior year at wide receiver and outside linebacker, while Prum is going to take charge of the team’s backfield. Last year the running back was on pace for 1,000 yards before he was injured in the third game. Prum will play both safety and cornerback in Lynn Tech’s 3-5 defense.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., at Malden

Millis

League: Tri-Valley

Coach: Bob Martellio (4th season). Career: 51-36, including 9-18 at Millis.

Last year’s record: 6-5

Strengths: Athletic and skilled group of wideouts.

Concerns: Establishing depth.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Coach Bob Martellio described this year’s squad as one of the hardest-working teams he’s ever been around. One factors is the roster size. “Our numbers are up this year, we’re up to about 40, which is always good,” Martellio said. “Now, all of sudden you create a little more competition, your practices are a little bit more spirited.” Millis will start freshman Owen Caulfield at quarterback, and he will have good targets. “I really like my wideouts,” Martellio said. “I’ve got four or five wideouts that can stretch the field and who are really good athletes with good speed.” Martellio said seniors Adam Hart and Beckett Giardi each add a different element to the passing game. Hart, who is 6-4, provides a vertical threat, while the 5-9 Giardi brings plenty of quickness.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., vs. Tri-County

Minuteman

League: Commonwealth

Coach: Eddie Jankowski (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 1-9

Strengths: Depth at running back and receiver.

Concerns: Mostly sophomores on offensive line.

Offense: Power I

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: In his first year as coach, Eddie Jankowski wants to establish some consistency, particularly on offense. “Last year we were kind of sporadic, we had a bunch of different formations we ran,” Jankowski said. “I want to really get a solid formation down before we start expanding and trying different things. Our defense really kept us in the games last year that we competed in, but this year I want to be a threat on offense too.” This year’s focus is to lay the groundwork for future success because of the large number of sophomores and juniors on the roster. Only five of the team’s 45 players this year are seniors. Jankowski said the coaching staff will try to rotate players as much as possible throughout the season to see which ones stand out.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Smith Vocational

Old Colony

League: Mayflower

Coach: Brandon Mendez (9th season). Career: 54-32.

Last year’s record: 10-2

Strengths: Veteran group of linebackers.

Concerns: Not a lot of experience on the lines.

Offense: Double wing

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Last year, the Cougars were led by their defense, shutting out three of their opponents and allowing more than 20 points just twice all year. This season, coach Brandon Mendez wants to maintain that. “We love defense,” Mendez said. “Defense is where we start and our defense will be very strong again.” Old Colony will be anchored by a strong group of linebackers, led by senior outside linebacker and Mayflower League All-star Stu Burnham. Others expected to make key contributors include junior Max Finney, who will also start at running back, and senior center/linebacker Ryan Letendre. Senior guard Tommy Fulton looks to be the team’s top defensive lineman. In the defensive secondary, Mendez said the team is looking for senior free safety Shawn Markham to set the tone. Markham is also one of the team’s top receiving threats.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Bristol-Plymouth

Randolph

League: South Shore

Coach: Jonathan Marshall (4th season). Career: 12-15.

Last year’s record: 2-6

Strengths: Aggressiveness and speed on defense.

Concerns: Replacing almost entire offensive line.

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Coach Jonathan Marshall expects some big things, particularly on defense. Randolph’s 4-3 defensive scheme is led by senior mike linebacker Chris Cavino and senior defensive end Christian Edwards-Paul. Lining up inside of Edwards-Paul is perhaps the team’s best lineman on both sides of the ball, junior Elton Stubbs, who will play offensive and defensive tackle. Stubbs is 6 feet and 275 pounds, according to Marshall. Randolph also has a number of speedsters to fill its defensive backfield and skill groups on offense. Marshall said multiple players ran 40-yard dashes at the team’s speed testing in 4.5 seconds.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at Norton

Roxbury Prep

League: None

Coach: David Duane (2nd season). Career: 1-5.

Last year’s record: 1-5

Strengths: Offensive and defensive line.

Concerns: Graduated more than half of last season’s roster.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: David Duane does not have an easy path in front of him as he enters his second season as coach. “We had our best number ever last year, but a large majority of them were seniors,” Duane said. “We’re relying on a lot of rising juniors and rising seniors to step up and take on leadership roles and significant roles on both sides of the ball.” Duane said one of the best leaders on the roster has been junior lineman Jasmar Patterson, who will probably start both ways. “He’s done a really good job of getting everyone together and using his voice in a positive way,” Duane said. He also expects strong seasons from Travonni Thompson-Dew, who will likely start both ways on the line, and quarterback Sonny McColgan.

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., at Whittier

St. John Paul II

League: None

Coach: Nick Christian (2nd season). Career: 3-7.

Last year’s record: 3-7

Strengths: Many skill position players are seniors.

Concerns: Getting offensive line to gel.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Coach Nick Christian saw a major change in his team early in his second preseason. “The great thing about this year is that we worked on our energy level and that’s led to some really fun days,” Christian said. Christian said the difference-maker for the Lions this year will be a veteran group of skill position players that has “provided amazing leadership.” One is running back/wide receiver/outside linebacker Daniel Cordero, who Christian described as having “infectious energy.” Junior quarterback Jack Kalkus has improved from his sophomore year, Christian said. One of the major focuses in camp has been on the lines, where the team has lots of returning players who need to work on playing together. “The great thing about this year is we have two very experienced o-line coaches,” Christian said. “I know that the coaching they’re going to put into that position is going to make them grow far beyond what they were last year.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., at TechBoston

TechBoston

League: Boston City

Coach: Raul Brown (9th season). Career: 44-35.

Last year’s record: 7-2

Strengths: Entire offensive line returns.

Concerns: Connection between defensive backs.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Last year, with a team full of freshmen and sophomores, coach Raul Brown changed the schedule a bit. “I think last year I scheduled a little lighter season because we were really young,” Brown said. “This year, we have a tough schedule but it’s a fun schedule … I’m just trying to gain that experience going into the playoffs.” Junior quarterback Khamari Jacques gives TechBoston a talented passer. Brown said linebackers Xavier Landrum, a junior, and Kairom Camilo, a sophomore, lead the defense. Brown said his defensive backs are some of the best athletes on the roster but still need to work on playing alongside one another before the season starts.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. English High

Upper Cape

League: Mayflower

Coach: Tom Pandiscio (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 4-7

Strengths: Second-year starter at quarterback, junior Jeshua Pandiscio.

Concerns: Capitalizing on athleticism by refining fundamentals.

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Tom Pandiscio is looking to change a few things in his first year as Upper Cape’s coach. “We’re going to be more of a spread offense this year as opposed to last year and years past where it was more of an I-formation,” Pandiscio said. Leading the new offense will be junior quarterback Jeshua Pandiscio, who started for the Rams last season. “He’s good at reading, he’s athletic, and he’s got a cannon of an arm,” Pandiscio said of his son. Coach Pandiscio also said the returning players did well in several seven-on-seven events and the team is ready to show off its new passing attack. On defense, Pandiscio said his roster is full of dangerous athletes, but the players still need to work on some aspects of the game. “I think sometimes they rely just on their athletic ability and we’re trying to play strict assignment football, everyone has to know their assignments and be able to read keys,” Pandiscio said. “We’re trying to just reemphasize those fundamentals and just play disciplined, team ball.”

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 p.m., at Bourne

Wareham

League: None

Coach: Brandon Perry (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 2-7

Strengths: Speed and athleticism at skill groups.

Concerns: Establishing who will play on the line of scrimmage.

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Coach Brandon Perry is looking to reset his team’s culture and implement a new offense in his first season and said he is happy to see players excited about Wareham football, Senior Ajay Lopes will be the feature back this season while also taking some snaps at wide receiver, Jayce Travers will switch between tight end and wideout on offense and play strong safety on defense, and Will Halloran will switch from receiver to quarterback. Perry said Halloran has “a pretty good arm and he’s learned the system better and better every day.” Up front, the Vikings are still trying to identify the starters.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., vs. Monomoy