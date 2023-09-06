High school football: 10 games to watch and picks for Week 1

Watch for some key rule changes implemented this offseason by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Several schools are debuting new or renovated stadiums, and there are more Thursday night games early in the season because of the ongoing shortage of officials.

Riding a state-best 29-game win streak, Catholic Memorial stands alone in Division 2 with potential contenders Mansfield, Milford, Hingham, Reading, and Woburn all shifting down to D3. The domino effect continues with defending champions Wakefield (D3), North Reading (D5), and West Boylston (D7) all moving down one division, and perennial contenders Marblehead, Foxborough, Hanover, and Rockland dropping a division.

The times are changing, and the MIAA football landscape looks different this season following tournament realignments.

While some legendary coaches hung up their whistles this offseason, Foxborough’s Jack Martinelli (42nd), Mansfield’s Mike Redding (36th), Shawsheen’s Al Costabile (32nd), Melrose’s Tim Morris (30th), Tewksbury’s Brian Aylward (27th), Holliston’s Todd Kiley (21st), Dartmouth’s Richard White (20th), and Reading’s John Fiore (20th) are all staying the course at their programs.

Steve Hayden enters his 42nd year as Pentucket head coach (with Georgetown coming aboard as a co-op), and Abington coach Jim Kelliher announced that his 50th year will be his last with the Green Wave.

There are new head coaches of several high-profile programs, including Everett, Brockton, Central Catholic, Hanover, Haverhill, Stoughton, Swampscott, and Saint John’s of Shrewsbury.

Dracut was able to save its season by co-opting with Innovation Academy, but South Boston will play only a JV schedule because of declining numbers.

Here are the top games to watch in Week 1:

▪ Mansfield at Catholic Memorial: With new faces in the trenches, Mansfield faces a stiff opening night test against the two-time defending D2 state champion Knights and their massive offensive line. Pick: CATHOLIC MEMORIAL.

▪ Hanover at Duxbury: Finn Carley takes over under center after Matt Festa directed Duxbury on an undefeated state championship run. The Dragons return almost everyone on the defensive side of the ball, so it will be tough for Hanover to make much headway in this Thursday night rivalry bout. Pick: DUXBURY.

▪ Everett at Xaverian: There will be an abundance of talented skill players on the field for this nonleague bout, with Christian Zamor and the Everett defense lining up against Xaverian’s elite crop of receivers. Henry Hasselbeck and the Hawks should prevail in a close contest. Pick: XAVERIAN

▪ Central Catholic at Springfield Central: These teams combined for a whopping 119 points to open the 2021 season, then Springfield pitched a 33-0 shutout in Lawrence to open 2022. This time around, the Raiders have the edge at quarterback, with Clemson commit Blake Hebert coming into his own. Pick: CENTRAL CATHOLIC.

▪ Methuen at Lincoln-Sudbury: Methuen’s Shane Eason and Lincoln-Sudbury’s Darius Braithwaite are two of the top tailbacks in the state. Jim Girard and his staff will try to devise a scheme that contains Eason and the Rangers offense. Pick LINCOLN-SUDBURY.

▪ St. John’s Prep at Marshfield: The defending D1 state champs open on the road against a Rams team that is loaded with offensive talent. Prep’s huge defensive front might prove to be the difference. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP.

▪ Bishop Feehan at North Attleborough: While Feehan graduated 27 seniors following a surprise run to the state semifinals, the Shamrocks still have plenty of talent. The Red Rocketeers might have more experience, though, with third-year quarterback Chase Frisoli and dynamic linebacker Ryan Bannon returning. Pick: NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH.

▪ Cohasset at Abington: Jim Kelliher opens his 50th and final season with Abington against a familiar foe. Cohasset star seniors Liam Appleton and Declan Lee contributed to a Super Bowl title in 2021, and they will be ready to lead the Skippers this season. Pick: COHASSET.

▪ Foxborough at Holliston: Holliston has become a mainstay under Todd Kiley, but the Panthers might have trouble in Week 1 against a Foxborough team that returns nine offensive starters and eight defensive starters from a D4 state semifinalist. Pick: FOXBOROUGH.

▪ Milton at Scituate: Steve Dembowski will have his offense ready for Week 1 despite returning just three starters on that side of the ball. With talented tailbacks Alex Burrill and Will Robinson returning, Scituate can match points with anyone. Pick: SCITUATE.