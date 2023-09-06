High school football: 34 players to watch in 2023

Shane Eason, Methuen — His senior brother, Drew, returns at quarterback, as the junior running back looks to follow up an eye-popping campaign in which he racked up 1,077 rushing yards, 766 receiving yards, and 35 total touchdowns.

High school football is back. We have a rundown of players on Eastern Mass. teams you should keep an eye on.

James Farrell, Haverhill — The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound signal caller enters his third varsity season with new head coach Rob Pike engineering a spread offense. Farrell passed for 2,012 yards, rushed for 613 yards, and totaled 24 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.

Jonathan Monteiro, Xaverian — Monteiro, a Liberty commit, and Boston College-bound senior Charlie Comella will serve as the top targets for Michigan State-bound quarterback Henry Hasselbeck. With those speedsters on the outside, the Hawks can air it out as they try to keep pace in the loaded Catholic Conference.

Marshall Rice, BC High — The versatile wide receiver/defensive back finished last season on a tear, with three touchdown receptions and an interception in a nonplayoff victory over Hingham, one of four wins for the Eagles in their last six games.

Division 2

Eli Batista, Peabody — Coming off the school’s first 1,000-yard receiving season with a program-record 10 touchdowns, the senior looks to keep the Tanners offense afloat as Alex Silva shifts from running back to quarterback to replace standout signal-caller Shea Lynch.

Charlie Carroll, Marshfield — Defenses will have to be conservative when facing the Rams with the speedy junior receiver returning and talented junior quarterback Tor Maas assuming starting duties this season.

Kieran Corr, Winchester — One of the nation’s best kicking prospects, the 6-3, 175-pound Harvard-bound senior will give the Red and Black a major offensive weapon after showing his ability to boot 65-yard field goals this summer.

Guerby Lambert, Catholic Memorial — The 6-6, 305-pound senior offensive tackle is one of the Bay State’s top prospects and will look to pave the way for the two-time defending Division 2 Super Bowl champion Knights, who enter the season with a state-best 29-game win streak.

Kyle Wilder, Chelmsford — The senior quarterback looks to follow up a banner junior season in which he threw a school-record 24 touchdown passes and rushed for four more.

Division 3

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — Twice an All-Scholastic and three times a 1,000-yard rusher, Johnson enters his senior season with 3,850 yards on the ground — less than 500 from the city record in Plymouth — and 46 total touchdowns.

Bryan Ferreira, Woburn — Coming off a season with more than 1,700 yards on the ground, the senior scatback needs 457 more to set the school’s all-time rushing record.

Trevor Foley, Mansfield — Now a senior, the 6-4 Brown recruit caught 43 passes for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall for the Hornets while doubling as a force in the secondary.

Nick Araujo, Milford — At 6 feet, 230 pounds, the senior will have an impact for the Scarlet Hawks at tailback, where he topped 700 yards rushing as a secondary option last season, and at kicker, with range north of 50 yards on field goals.

Mansfield's Trevor Foley (right) pulled down a pass in a scrimmage against Everett. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Division 4

Alex Barlow, Duxbury — A 6-foot, 215-pound athlete who specializes at running back and linebacker, he was a catalyst on the Dragons’ Division 4 state championship team in 2022. Now, with quarterback Matt Festa gone, he’ll play an even greater role in a more run-heavy offense.

Alex Burrill, Scituate — Burrill, who will play lacrosse at Roger Williams, rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last year. He’s back as a senior, ready to do it all over again.

Joseph Vinci, Westwood — The 6-4, 230-pound senior, who received an offer from Boston College this summer, is one of the best long snappers in the nation. He also excels at defensive end and offensive tackle and is class president.

Jaiden Williams, Malden Catholic — Williams, a running back and defensive back, started his career at Malden Catholic, moved to Florida, transferred to Everett, and is now back at Malden Catholic and poised for a breakout junior year.

Division 5

Braden Faiella, Saugus — The two-time all-conference linebacker, now a senior, racked up more than 300 tackles the past two seasons, including 184 last year.

Owen Gasinowski, Danvers — A complete offensive weapon, the senior is coming off a season in which he torched defenses for 738 yards and 7 touchdowns rushing, plus 532 yards and 8 touchdowns receiving.

Bryce Leaman, Bishop Fenwick — The senior returns under center after passing for 2,362 yards and 22 touchdowns, adding 4 scores and 290 yards on the ground, and 50 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense.

Ben Scalzi, Hanover — The elusive quarterback led the Hawks to the Division 3 semifinals last season as a junior, amassing 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns passing, and 500 yards with 5 touchdowns rushing.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — As a sophomore, the dual-threat quarterback compiled 1,885 passing yards, 608 rushing yards, and 37 total touchdowns last season, leading the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Danvers's Owen Gasinowski (right) can hurt defenses rushing or receiving. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Division 6

Will Batten, North Reading — Injury cost him a 1,000-yard season a year ago, but the 6-foot, 185-pounder was running on all cylinders when it mattered most, with 228 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the Division 5 state final. He also figures prominently in the defense at linebacker.

Justin Marques, Fairhaven — The 6-foot, 210-pound running back set a school season record with 25 touchdowns as a sophomore and has rushed for 1,744 yards over his first two seasons. He has also been a starter at linebacker since his freshman year.

Chris Marks, St. Mary’s — The 6-1, 240-pound senior two-way lineman heads into his third year in the starting lineup for the Spartans, who won the D6 state title a year ago. St. Mary’s coach Sean Driscoll said Marks “has had a great camp.”

Marvin Petit-Frere, Cardinal Spellman — At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, the senior two-way lineman leads an experienced group of road graters for a Cardinals program that made a run to the state semifinals last season.

Division 7

Liam Appleton, Cohasset — The senior captain is coming off an exceptional season, logging 933 rushing yards and 941 receiving yards with 15 total touchdowns.

Chris Collins, Hamilton-Wenham — An early injury derailed his season a year ago. But the 6-1 senior is looking to bounce back as an impact player at linebacker and tight end.

Todd Egan, South Shore Voc Tech — He was the focal point of the South Shore attack last fall at running back. Now he is calling signals at quarterback, where his speed and running ability will be at the forefront.

Makai Hue, Mashpee — The senior captain racked up 74 tackles last season at linebacker. He’s also a force on offense as a power back.

Division 8

Devon Paradise, Atlantis Charter — Last year as a sophomore, Paradise flexed some big-time versatility as a receiver, returner, and safety. The junior accumulated more than 800 all-purpose yards while leading the Tritons with five picks.

Ty Lennox, Carver — The senior quarterback will lead one of the most daunting passing attacks in D8. As a junior in 2022, Lennox threw for 2,300 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Morenel Castro, KIPP Academy — Once he gets the ball in his hands, Castro becomes one of the most dangerous players on the field. Last year, the senior had more than 1,000 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns as a receiver and returner.

Ethan Prum, Lynn Tech — Before he went down with a season-ending injury, the running back was on pace for more than 1,000 rushing yards last year. This year, Prum is healthy and ready to dominate in his senior season both as a runner and a defensive back.