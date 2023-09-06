MLB places Julio Urías on administrative leave indefinitely pending investigation into arrest

“They have to go through the process — Players Association, Julio’s group. Baseball is working through this,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in Miami, where his National League West-leading team was continuing a series against the Marlins

The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave.

Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, three days after the Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. DPS offered no details Wednesday on the circumstances of the arrest, but asked for any witnesses with information regarding the incident to contact them.

DPS did confirm Urías’s arrest for a violation of Penal Code 273.5, which is corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Corporal injury on a spouse requires a bodily injury being willfully caused by physical force and is a felony.

Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released early Monday. He is due in court Sept. 27.

A 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher, Urias was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. He was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. No player has been suspended twice under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy.

Urías is the second star player on a contending team placed on administrative leave by MLB in recent weeks after Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who is being investigated by authorities in the Dominican Republic for for an alleged relationship with a minor.

Urías is not with the Dodgers in Miami. He was scheduled to start Thursday, and Roberts said Ryan Pepiot would replace Urías on the mound.

Asked whether a decision on the case will be made during the season, Roberts said he doesn’t know enough yet.

“Obviously, these are very serious circumstances,” he said. “I would expect it to take the time needed to make sure the right actions are taken.”

Before Wednesday’s game with the Dodgers, the Marlins placed reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara (forearm) and star slugger Jorge Soler (oblique) on the injured list, dealing a blow to their hopes of securing a postseason wild card in the NL. Pitcher Edward Cabrera and outfielder Dane Myers were recalled from Triple A.

Guardians edge Twins to avoid sweep

Rookie Gavin Williams and four relievers cooled off Minnesota’s offense and the Guardians avoided a three-game sweep with a 2-1 win in Cleveland over the Twins.

Minnesota still leads second-place Cleveland by six games in the AL Central with 22 games left. The Twins won the first two games of the series against the defending division champs by a combined 28-9 score. Cleveland won the season series, 7-6.

Williams (2-5) and the bullpen combined on a two-hitter and 11 strikeouts, with five walks. Williams didn’t allow a hit until Andrew Stevenson’s RBI single in the fifth. He walked four and struck out four.

Sam Hentges, Reynaldo López, Nick Sandlin, and Emmanuel Clase (save No. 38) each worked a scoreless inning.

Will Brennan had an RBI single in the second and a run-scoring double in the fourth for the Guardians.

Bae, Pirates outrun slipping Brewers

Rookie Ji Hwan Bae’s first career triple brought in the go-ahead run to highlight a seventh-inning rally as the Pirates slipped past the Brewers, 5-4, in Pittsburgh. Bae scored the final run on Miguel Andujar’s pinch-hit single.

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the first, but the NL Central-leading Brewers lost for the fifth time in eight games and the second-place Cubs closed to within 1½ games.

The Pirates won hours after losing veteran designated hitter Andrew McCutchen for the rest of the season with a partially torn left Achilles.

In Chicago, Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run double, Cody Bellinger homered and the Cubs beat the Giants, 8-2, for their fourth consecutive win. Jordan Wicks improved to 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his first three big league starts by working 6 innings.

Chicago is a season-high 12 games above .500 at 76-64. San Francisco dropped back to .500 with its sixth consecutive loss.

Braves lose two pitchers to IL

The majors-best Braves placed pitcher Michael Soroka (forearm) on the 15-day injured list in another potentially devasting setback for the former All-Star whose once-promising career was sidetracked by a pair of major leg injuries. Reliever Collin McHugh (shoulder) also went on the 15-day IL after getting roughed up Tuesday night in a 10-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Braves recalled pitchers Darius Vines and Ben Heller from Triple A.

Soroka, who has pitched most of the season at Triple A, started Tuesday against the Cardinals but lasted just three innings, allowed five runs, and complained of numbness in his fingers.