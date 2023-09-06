Nick Pivetta loses matchup with dominant Tyler Glasnow and Red Sox drop series finale to Rays

Cora’s remarks defined, in part, frustration. The Red Sox could have gained traction in their pursuit of a wild card but dropped what seemed like a game shifting in their favor. His comments also defined encouragement with his club competing against a Rays team that has remained steady all season as it gears up for another October run.

“I don’t care what people think,” Cora said. “It doesn’t matter. We’re trying to win games. We win that game, we win the series.”

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —Even though the odds are against the Red Sox when it comes to a postseason berth, manager Alex Cora made it clear after Tuesday’s loss to the Rays that his club still had life.

Yet in Wednesday’s rubber match, the Red Sox would have to overcome Tampa Bay’s ace in Tyler Glasnow. That turned out to be too tall of a task as the Sox lost, 3-1, to drop two of three in the series.

The Red Sox couldn’t sniff Glasnow. The Rays starter undressed the Red Sox for six innings, registering 14 strikeouts while yielding just three hits and a walk.

Two of the Sox’ three hits against the righthander came in the third inning when Enmanuel Valdez laced a line-drive single to left-center field. The next batter, Connor Wong, brought Valdez around to score on a triple to right field. By the end of the third, the Red Sox had Glasnow up to 52 pitches, but that didn’t matter much.

Nick Pivetta hung in there with Glasnow through some of his outing, but ultimately couldn’t match him. Pivetta surrendered a homer to Brandon Lowe in the third inning that tied the game. In the fourth, Isaac Paredes tagged Pivetta for a solo shot. Then in the fifth, Harold Ramirez popped Pivetta for an RBI double, ending his day at 4⅔ innings.

The Red Sox struck out 17 times in all against four Tampa Bay pitchers.

The Sox accumulated just five hits. Their Nos. 1-5 hitters struck out a combined 13 times, including Justin Turner a season-high four times. Adam Duvall, on the heels of a three-strikeout game Tuesday, fanned four times Wednesday.

The Red Sox (72-68), once again, failed to gain ground in their pursuit of a wild-card spot, finishing the road trip with a 3-3 mark.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.