Patriots Mailbag, Week 1: What happens if they start out 0-4 this season?

The Pats are likely to be underdogs in their first 4 games. If they do indeed start 0-4, Bill’s first move will be ...?

Welcome to the debut edition of our weekly Patriots Mailbag. We kick things off with some questions about the quarterback position, the worst possible scenario after the first four games, the best guys to talk with in the locker room, and more.

—@JoSpenc01027261

Depends. If Mac Jones is a mess and the offense doesn’t look any better than it did last season — and that would really be something — the first move would be a change at quarterback.

While I wasn’t blown away by anything Bailey Zappe did this offseason, you could make an argument that he didn’t have enough of an opportunity to play behind anything resembling a stable offensive line. (I think there’s also a case to be made that Zappe was a better fit for what Matt Patricia wanted to accomplish offensively, but that’s a story for another day.)

But if there are other problems — such as offensive line, cornerback, or some other position — I wouldn’t be surprised to see them take an early look at the trade market.

For what it’s worth, I believe they’ll be underdogs against the Eagles and Jets, but depending on how they start, the other two games (home against the Dolphins and on the road against the Cowboys) could very well be pick ‘ems.

Which coach did more damage to a young quarterback, Urban Meyer with Trevor Lawrence or Matt Patricia with Jones?

—@Foodyguy1

Lol. Patricia didn’t do Mac any favors, but I’d tend to go with Urban Meyer, just because he not only set the quarterback’s development back a year, he threw the whole franchise into reverse. At least the New England defense was good last season.

When it comes to the turnaround, it also helps that the Jags play in the mostly pillowy-soft AFC South. Jacksonville was also really fortunate to get a terrific fix-it guy like Doug Pederson. Not just saying this because I saw what he did for the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Talking to guys around the league, there’s a deep respect for Pederson, a guy who doesn’t seek out the spotlight at the expense of the rest of the franchise. One of the really underrated coaches of the last 15 or 20 years.

How soon will we miss Nick Folk?

—@Jeff_CVN65

Jeff, I was wondering the same thing when I saw Chad Ryland submit a shaky performance in the final days of training camp. While I think there’s a lot to like about Ryland, it’s going to be interesting to see how he handles his first moment on the big stage.

Rookie kicker Chad Ryland will have to prove himself this season as he replaces Nick Folk, who the Patriots traded right before the roster cut deadline. John Amis/Associated Press

Folk didn’t have the same sort of leg strength he possessed a couple of years ago, but from inside the 40-yard line or so this summer, he was money. Ryland was up-and-down throughout the summer.

The rookie made some big kicks in college, and the rest of the special teamers speak very highly of him and his work. With a guy like that, you just never know for sure until the rubber meets the road.

Who is going to be the guy that we’re not talking about right now who has a chance to be a big part of the puzzle in 2023?

— Ralph, via e-mail

Ralph, he’s not a wildly under-the-radar type, but I sincerely believe that Kendrick Bourne is poised for a terrific season. He caught everything that was thrown his way this summer, showed poise and leadership, and appears to be happier than just about anyone in the locker room that the offense is being guided by Bill O’Brien as opposed to Matt Patricia.

I predict that, by November, we’ll be seeing graphics of Bourne’s robust production this season side-by-side with last year’s output.

You wrote about no back going for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons under Belichick, but I want to hear your prediction. Can Stevenson do it?

— Steve A., via e-mail

No. I think he’s going to come awfully close; I wouldn’t be surprised if he hits 800-plus yards with an average of more than 4 yards per carry. But in the end, Zeke is going to cut too much into his touches for him to reach the mark.

I also think that this is going to be one of those rushing attacks that really do a good job spreading the wealth, like the 2014 team that had four guys (Jonas Gray, Shane Vereen, Stevan Ridley, and LeGarrette Blount) all rush for 280 yards or more.

Who are the good guys to talk to in the locker room? Anyone you steering clear of?

— Sal, via e-mail

Thanks. It’s been enjoyable getting back into the mix this season. As for good guys, there are a couple who are left over from my previous stint, including Matthew Slater. A terrific go-to guy who always does a good job when it comes to the big picture.

For more of the day-to-day, play-to-play stuff, I’ve really started gravitating toward a couple of guys on both sides of the ball. On defense, it’s been Jabrill Peppers and Matthew Judon. Peppers seems incapable of BS (like Rodney Harrison), while Judon has the star power and ability to deliver a meaningful quote. Jalen Mills has been smart and insightful as well.

On offense, the linemen — including Trent Brown and David Andrews — are always good when you are looking to get to the truth of the matter. Bourne has also distinguished himself, at least in my eyes, as someone who is enjoyable to speak with.

Too early to come up with any bad guys, at least not yet.

