Game 140: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox had a chance to extend their winning streak to four games Tuesday night. But after rallying from a 5-2 deficit and taking a 6-5 lead in the 11th, Kenley Jansen surrendered a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning and the Rays to took the 8-6 win.

Instead of going for a sweep in Wednesday’s finale, the Sox will now hope to get a series win at Tropicana Field. After tonight’s game, the Red Sox will have Thursday off before opening a seven-game homestand Friday, starting with three games against the Orioles and followed by four games with the Yankees.