Game 140: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox had a chance to extend their winning streak to four games Tuesday night. But after rallying from a 5-2 deficit and taking a 6-5 lead in the 11th, Kenley Jansen surrendered a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning and the Rays to took the 8-6 win.
Instead of going for a sweep in Wednesday’s finale, the Sox will now hope to get a series win at Tropicana Field. After tonight’s game, the Red Sox will have Thursday off before opening a seven-game homestand Friday, starting with three games against the Orioles and followed by four games with the Yankees.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for Wednesday’s finale.
Lineups
RED SOX (72-67): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.49 ERA)
RAYS (84-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tyler Glasnow (7-5, 3.17 ERA)
Time: 6:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Glasnow: Triston Casas 2-4, Rafael Devers 6-18, Adam Duvall 2-12, Reese McGuire 2-10, Trevor Story 0-0, Justin Turner 0-0, Enmanuel Valdez 1-2, Alex Verdugo 2-15, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 1-3
Rays vs. Paxton: Yandy Díaz 4-11, Brandon Lowe 1-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have hit .215 against Glasnow and stolen 12 bases, the most by any team against him.
Notes: Of the Sox’ 23 remaining games, 17 will be against AL East opponents — seven against the Orioles, four against the Yankees, three against the Rays and three against the Blue Jays. … Pivetta is 1-5 with a 4.44 ERA and a .214 opponents’ batting average in 10 appearances (nine starts) against the Rays, including a pair on no-decisions and a 1.59 ERA in two outings this year. … In nine starts against the Red Sox, Glasnow is 2-1 with a 3.59 ERA.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.