There’s change at the top for some of the best high school football teams. Star players are making the transition easier.

The 31-year-old Flores responded that he was committed to rekindling the winningest program in state history — Everett’s all-time record is 837-379-79 — and the former Woburn star was hired with Zamor’s blessing.

“Is this going to be a steppingstone in your career,” Zamor recalled, paraphrasing, “or are you really looking to be here long-term for the players?”

When senior captain Christian Zamor was invited by school officials to participate in the final round of interviews for the next head football coach at Everett High, he asked leading candidate Justin Flores a direct question.

Throughout training camp, Flores and Zamor have worked together to get everyone on the same page as the players adjust to a new defensive scheme under coordinator Joseph Salomon and learn how Flores wants to run the spread offense.

Whether they’re taking over a high-profile program, like Flores and Jermaine Wiggins at Brockton, or being promoted to a head coaching role like longtime Central Catholic assistant John Sexton, new coaches depend on buy-in from their leading players.

“[Zamor] was a quiet kid when I first got here,” said Flores, the first Everett coach from outside the city in nearly a century. “I think he was figuring it out with the new staff.

“He does his talking with his play on the field, but he’s become more of a vocal leader. He encourages his guys no matter what, but when the foot needs to be put down, he’s often the loudest voice in the room.”

Christian Zamor, who has committed to Boston College, was part of the final round of interviews that led to Everett hiring Justin Flores as its next head coach. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound Zamor dealt with a lingering hip injury as an underclassmen, then showcased his versatility during an 8-2 campaign last fall. The Boston College commit leads Everett’s deep crop of skill players and is among the academic leaders in his class.

After playing wide receiver at the University of Maine, Flores spent the past six years coaching at his alma mater, so he brings a unique perspective to MIAA football.

“On the first day, I spoke to the team and said, ‘Hey, it’s a new program, a new coach, but we’re going to move forward,’ ” said Zamor. “ ‘If we’re going to succeed as a team, we have to set our pride aside. It’s bigger than us. We have to be all-in with what Coach wants.’ ”

At Brockton, the program with the second-most wins in state history (822) is also undergoing a transition. Former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins is taking over following the storied 54-year run of father-son coaches Armond and Peter Colombo.

A former football and basketball star at East Boston, the 48-year-old Wiggins believes the same principles that helped him succeed can be applied to Brockton’s student-athletes.

“I wanted to be able to help kids, both on and off the field, who had similar backgrounds to myself,” said Wiggins, who has coached his sons — Jaden and Jermaine Jr., now playing for Don Brown at UMass — at the youth level for years.

“Coming from a lower-income area, there are a lot of things that can take you off-course. As a staff, we believe in you and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to help you accomplish your goals.”

Former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins is the new head man at Brockton. Debee Tlumacki for The Boston Globe

Wiggins brings a wealth of experience from his playing days under Mike Rubin (basketball) and Mike Loftus at Eastie, Jim Donnan at Marshall and Georgia, and some prominent coaches during his seven-year NFL career. Still, he had to earn the trust of Brockton’s established leaders.

“The coaching change was a major shock,” said senior captain Cam Monteiro. “It was a whole new staff and hard to handle at first, because I had been with those other coaches since freshman year. But after getting to know him more, I definitely loved the move.

“He came from the same background, he knows what we’re going through, and he’s holding guys accountable.”

Thrust into a role at quarterback last season because of injuries, the 6-3 Monteiro will shift back to his natural receiver position this fall, with freshman Jayden Campbell under center. Set to graduate in December, Monteiro has verbally committed to play at Pittsburgh, and he hopes to set Brockton on a winning track before he departs.

The transition at Central Catholic might be a bit easier, with John Sexton (’97) taking over at his alma mater after 22 seasons as an assistant coach, the last 13 as offensive coordinator. He will continue working with Clemson-bound junior quarterback Blake Hebert (6-4, 220), and has support from former head coach Chuck Adamopoulos, who stepped down this offseason after 26 seasons.

“He was the heir apparent,” said Adamopoulos, now in an advisory role. “He had done a great job as our offensive coordinator. It’s pretty much the same staff, so that continuity carries through. He’s a Central guy, and he’s paid his dues to make that step up.”

Longtime assistant John Sexton ascends into the top spot at Central Catholic. Josh Reynolds for the Boston Globe

Coming off a strong sophomore campaign in which he passed for 1,507 yards with 19 touchdowns and just one interception, Hebert is excited to play for a veteran like Sexton.

“The transition has been really smooth,” said Hebert. “It means a lot to the players to see how he has bought into his new role with a program he’s been with forever.”

Sexton is tasked with maintaining the consistency Central Catholic has established in recent decades, while Flores and Wiggins are looking to resurrect historically successful programs after some down years.

Flores recognizes that the Everett job comes with plenty of scrutiny, and welcomes the challenge.

In order to take the next step, he has been asking his players to commit beyond the practice field and attend film sessions most evenings. The city of Everett has supported the change, with businesses providing food for nearly 80 students each time they move from the field to the classroom.

“It’s a dense city where everybody knows each other,” said Flores. " Not everyone is going to agree on things, and everyone has their own beliefs, but the sport itself is what truly brings everyone together at the end of the day.

“It’s important for the program to get back where it was. I’m the fourth coach in six years. That’s a lot of turnover for a program that is used to consistency, and I think consistency is what the kids need.”