It’s dangerous to go alone! Take a book.

Everyone fusses over kindergartners, but your newly minted sixth-grader or tentative freshman might feel the back-to-school transition just as deeply as a grade schooler. We see them: Here are 12 book recommendations for every kind of tween and teen reader to help them find delight, perspective, and reflective companionship as the school year gets rolling.

For Aspiring World Travelers:

“Class Trip,” by Jerry Craft

This companion to the best-selling graphic novels “New Kid” and “Class Act” finds the eighth-graders at posh Riverdale Academy Day School taking their titular class trip to Paris. Ooh la la! While the international trip itself may not be relatable for most eighth-graders, the anxiety the students feel about starting high school is pretty universal. And as usual, Craft’s artwork adds an extra layer of humor to the story.

For This Generation’s Margarets:

“Code Red,” by Joy McCullough

Of course Judy Blume’s “Are You There God, It’s Me, Margaret” is a classic for a reason, and the recent film has boosted its popularity. But if you have a young menstruator (or future menstruator) in your house, “Code Red” provides a more contemporary take on the topic.

For Correspondents With Big Feelings:

“Dear Mothman,” by Robin Gow

After transgender sixth-grader Noah’s best friend (and only other trans student in his grade) Lewis is killed in a car accident, Noah feels that the only person who can understand him is the famed cryptid Mothman. Noah’s journal entries and letters to Mothman will help young misfits feel less alone.

For The Kids Who Feel Not-So-Super:

“Ellie Engle Saves Herself,” by Leah Johnson

Bookish Ellie is used to being in the shadow of her cool, popular bestie Abby. And she’s happy to stay in Abby’s shadow. Unfortunately, Ellie manifests superpowers that draw a lot of attention to herself — and a lot of jealousy from Abby. Kids will root for Ellie to come into her own and will learn that it’s OK to stand out from the crowd.

For The Pandemic Survivors:

“New From Here,” by Kelly Yang

This timely book will remind students that there are worse things than going back to school — you could be stuck in a too-small home in the early days of the pandemic, struggling with that new Zoom thing. The protagonists, the Wei-Evans family, also face the injustice of anti-Asian racism and show ways of building bridges.

For Budding Poet-Activists:

“We Still Belong,” by Christine Day

Young Native poet Wesley is disappointed by her teacher’s reaction to a poem she wrote for Indigenous People’s Day — and maybe even worse, by her crush going to the school dance with someone else. But when she attends an intertribal powwow with her family, she gains strength from her community. This book will inspire tweens to lean on family and speak their minds.

HIGH SCHOOLERS

For Teens Who Wanna Be Where The People Are:

“Breathe and Count Back from Ten,” by Natalia Sylvester

The water is where Peruvian American teen Verónica finds freedom from her strict parents as well as her physical disability. While navigating her unique summer job working as a mermaid at a kitschy tourist attraction, as well as her first boyfriend, her strict family, and her plans for life after high school, Veró has to figure out how to keep both her body and mind happy. Teens thinking about leaving their small ponds will find a lot to relate to in this dreamy novel.

For The Open-Minded Athletes:

“Game Changer,” by Neal Shusterman

When high school football player Ash gets a concussion, it changes everything. Literally — each time he takes a hit, he shifts to a slightly different reality, experiencing life as a different gender, race, or class. This book celebrates the fun of team sports as well as the dangers, while also inviting teens to consider different points of view.

For Students Who Fear the Worst:

“Numb to This: Memoir of a Mass Shooting,” by Kindra Neely

It’s a fact that today’s students go through active shooter drills alongside their fire drills. Some students will prefer to avoid thinking about this dark topic, but others might appreciate Neely’s graphic memoir of surviving a school shooting. Neely turned to art as a way to process her trauma, and some readers will find catharsis here.

For Teens Troubled By Transitioning:

“The Passing Playbook,” by Isaac Fitzsimmons

After transitioning led to bullying at his old school, Spencer decides not to reveal his trans identity at his new private school. Unfortunately, keeping his secret means staying off the soccer team. This sweet romance ultimately offers inspiration and empathy.

For When Senior Year Feels Like Murder:

“Promise Boys,” by Nick Brooks

When the ultra-strict principal of Urban Promises Prep School is found murdered, three students emerge as the top suspects. This page-turning mystery novel jumps through the perspectives of suspects J.B., Ramón, and Trey, as well as other students, teachers, school staff, parents, and other members of the community. The many points of view not only add to the suspense, but also serve as a reminder that it’s hard to tell what others are going through.

For Teens Who Are Going Through It:

“Where To Start: A Survival Guide to Anxiety, Depression, and Other Mental Health Challenges,” by Mental Health America, illustrated by Gemma Correll

As the title suggests: this is an approachable, readable book for teens about mental health. The tone is helpful and reassuring, and the illustrations by popular cartoonist Correll add bursts of #relatable humor.

Renata Sancken is a teen services librarian at Memorial Hall Library in Andover and a co-host of the Worst Bestsellers podcast.