‘A Raisin in the Sun’ still burns at New Rep

Like most great dramas, Hansberry’s 1959 classic manages to feel both timely and timeless. And like most great dramas, “Raisin” offers actors a chance to deliver the performance of their lives. That just might be the case for several actors in New Rep’s “Raisin,” whose large cast includes a never-better Damon Singletary, Juanita A. Rodrigues, Lorraine Victoria Kanyike, and Valyn Lyric Turner in the key roles.

But this much at least can be said with certainty: The fall theater season hereabouts is off to a dynamic start, powered by the New Repertory Theatre’s outstanding production of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” directed by Lois Roach.

WATERTOWN — This is a precarious moment for the American theater, and the Boston area is no exception. Who knows what lies ahead as the theater industry continues its struggle to fully rebound from the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Viewed through the lens of history, “Raisin" also belongs to an even smaller category of plays that have functioned as both a foundation and a springboard. You can trace a path from Hansberry to August Wilson to today, when the top ranks of American playwriting are heavily populated by Black authors intent on giving voice to Black lives.

Through the story of the Younger family, Hansberry dramatized issues of racial inequality and racial identity, of social class and family heritage, of the career opportunities open to or denied to women, of the balance between what we owe our forebears and what we owe our children — all of it framed by the still-pertinent question of who does and does not have access to the American dream.

As the play opens (director Roach has set her production in 1959), the Younger family is facing a defining moment. Big Walter, the family’s patriarch, has recently died, and they’re awaiting a life insurance check for $10,000 — a monumental amount for a family used to just scraping by.

Big Walter’s son, Walter Lee Younger (Singletary), is a chauffeur in his mid-30s who is chafing at the narrow constraints of his existence. Walter Lee wants to use the insurance money to open a liquor store with two partners and gain a measure of economic autonomy. “I got to take hold of this world," he says.

But his strong-willed mother, Lena (Rodrigues), wants to use the money as a down payment on a house, enabling them to move from their cramped apartment on the South Side of Chicago. That the house is in the all-white area of Clybourne Park intensifies the friction in the family while also bringing to their doorstep the slimy Karl Lindner (Jon Vellante), a representative of the neighborhood association who seeks to pressure and bribe the Youngers not to move there.

Lorraine Victoria Kanyike and Juanita A. Rodrigues (seated) in New Repertory Theater's "A Raisin in the Sun." Ken Yotsukura Photography/Photo: Ken Yotsukura Photography

Lena also wants to use some of the money to pay for medical school for her other child, Beneatha (Turner), a student. The free-spirited, intellectual Beneatha is being wooed by two men: the wealthy and snobbish George Murchison (Kadahj Bennett) and an ambitious student from Nigeria named Joseph Asagai (Joshua Olumide), whose goal is to transform his country.

Moving to a house is an exciting prospect to Walter Lee’s pragmatic wife, Ruth (Kanyike), a domestic worker in other people’s homes. She is tired of, among other things, watching their young son, Travis (Joshua McKenna), be forced to sleep on the couch.

Even a play as brilliantly structured as “Raisin" requires the spark of vitality and originality that good actors and directors can bring to a text, especially when the work is as familiar as this one is. There were a few hiccups in the dialogue Wednesday night, and Act One could be speeded up a little. But director Roach’s knowledge of, and wholehearted commitment to, Hansberry’s play are constantly in evidence.

Singletary, a Boston stage veteran, rises to each challenge the demanding, emotionally complex role of Walter Lee throws his way. When Walter Lee’s dream of entrepreneurship encounters a major setback that threatens to tear the family apart, Singletary is simply shattering.

As Ruth, Kanyike is just superb: funny, poignant, real. In her portrayal of Lena, Rodrigues makes us feel every bit of the matriarch’s weariness, but also her resolve. As Beneatha, Turner is a delight, leaving us with the sense that there will be no stopping Beneatha once she decides which road she wants to travel in life.

Hansberry modeled Beneatha on herself. When “Raisin” premiered, making it the first play written by a Black woman to be presented on Broadway, Hansberry was not yet 30. She died of cancer cruelly young, at 34, making her one of the biggest what-ifs of theater history. (Her “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” ran for a few months on Broadway earlier this year.)

Among other iterations, “Raisin” has been adapted into a 1961 feature film starring Sidney Poitier and a 2008 TV film starring Sean “Diddy” Combs, Audra McDonald, and Phylicia Rashad. It’s been revived on Broadway a couple of times, including in a 2014 production that starred Denzel Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Sophie Okonedo, and Anika Noni Rose. It’s been the subject of parody in George C. Wolfe’s “The Colored Museum," in a sketch titled “The Last Mama-on-the-Couch Play." It has inspired plays like Kwame Kwei-Armah’s “Beneatha’s Place" and Bruce Norris’s “Clybourne Park."

Wednesday night’s performance at New Rep was only about two-thirds full, even though “Raisin” is being staged in the small Black Box Theater, and even though ticket prices start at $15. That’s a shame, because this production should be — I might even say needs to be — seen.

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Play by Lorraine Hansberry. Directed by Lois Roach. Presented by New Repertory Theatre. At Black Box Theater, Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. Through Oct. 1. $15-$35. 617-923-8487, www.newrep.org





