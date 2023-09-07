At TD Garden, nods in both directions from Duran Duran

Since their self-titled 1981 debut, Duran Duran have proven their gift at distilling pop’s vagaries into fizzy pop cocktails. One of the MTV era’s biggest bands, they were unfairly discounted by some as a product of music’s televisual age, a triumph of style over substance. But their vision of New Wave was one defined by its members operating as a band first and foremost, and tracks like the vivid beach postcard “Rio,” the surrealistic soul-pop rager “The Reflex,” and the pleading “Is There Something I Should Know?” have stood the test of time since MTV premiered their accompanying short films all those years ago. Duran Duran’s show at TD Garden on Wednesday night showed that the band has endured as well.

Duran Duran take the stage at TD Garden Wednesday night. From left: Roger Taylor, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, and Nick Rhodes. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

While their deepest roots are in the grimy rock clubs and flashy discotheques of the early ‘80s, as evidenced by early hits like the punchy “Girls on Film” and the desperate “Hungry Like the Wolf,” Duran Duran’s curiosity led them to defy genre limitations almost immediately: The thrashing 1984 cut “The Wild Boys” reflects the Cold War-borne apocalypse fantasias that crept in on that era’s neon-hued excess; 1993′s sumptuous “Come Undone” combines atmospheric electronics with Quiet Storm-inspired splendor; “Ordinary World,” released the same year, puts a New Wave gloss on the power ballad; and their cover of Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel’s hip-hop classic “White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)” honors its pointed message and undeniable groove.