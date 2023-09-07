Vinyl reissues of Morphine’s last albums capture a band revolving around its restless frontman

While he was talking to Paul Richards, the guy who’d preceded him as the band’s guitar tech, Richards took the top off a pepper shaker and dumped it over his French fries. It suddenly dawned on Colley that his friend’s quirk must have inspired Sandman to write “French Fries w/Pepper,” the weirdly anthemic song that became a crowd favorite in the years before the singer’s sudden death in 1999.

Before he helped found the band Morphine with Mark Sandman, saxophonist Dana Colley had a short stint as a guitar tech for Sandman’s previous group, Treat Her Right. A couple of weeks ago, Colley went out to Sally O’Brien’s in Somerville to catch a Treat Her Right reunion gig.

“Is that where the song came from?” Colley asked.

“I guess it must have been,” Richards replied.

“French Fries w/Pepper” appeared on “Like Swimming” (1997), the fourth Morphine album, their first after signing with David Geffen’s major label DreamWorks. The band’s final album, “The Night,” was released about six months after Sandman collapsed onstage at a festival in Palestrina, Italy, where he died of a heart attack in July 1999. He was 46.

On Friday, the scrupulous reissue label Light in the Attic is releasing Morphine’s last two albums on colored vinyl, the first time they will be available in the LP format. Both feature extensive liner notes by Ryan Walsh, the Boston-based author of “Astral Weeks: A Secret History of 1968″ and frontman for the band Hallelujah the Hills.

On Sept. 24, Walsh will lead a walking tour of Morphine’s Central Square haunts that includes Sandman’s live-work loft, with an intimate performance by Vapors of Morphine at the Middle East Upstairs in Cambridge. In addition to the reissues, the event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Cure for Pain,” the band’s breakthrough second album. Tracks from that album appeared in the films “Spanking the Monkey” and “Ulee’s Gold” and, later, an episode of “The Sopranos.”

The process of writing and recording “The Night” was “excruciating,” recalls Colley. That was largely due to major-label pressure, he says, but also to Sandman’s ever-restless creative energy. The musician, who played a customized two-string slide bass that defined the band’s sound, was notoriously particular, personally reserved, and not always easy to get along with, his friends say.

Morphine's final two albums, "Like Swimming" and "The Night," have been reissued on vinyl for the first time. Light in The Attic

Sandman had a habit of scrutinizing his friends’ menu choices and eating habits, Colley says. Asked where that instinct came from, Colley delivers a one-word reply with a wry smile: “Control.”

“I just think he liked a sense of conformity, unanimity, everyone sort of on the same page,” he adds.

The band certainly had a same-page sound. Rooted in Sandman’s brooding bass lines and Colley’s baritone sax, Morphine set a mood that ran counter to their rock-music counterparts of the 1990s.

When they first practiced together, Colley says, he and Sandman instantly recognized that their two instruments, combined with the singer’s breathy, melancholy tone, created an appealing “triad.”

“Immediately, the sounds were perfectly aligned,” he explains. “They sounded like they belonged together, like the missing pieces, you know?”

Colley, a former member of the local band Three Colors, says he settled on the baritone sax as a reaction to the dominant saxophone style of the ‘80s. Popular jazz musicians such as David Sanborn and Michael Brecker were specializing in “taking it to the top, into the altissimo range — ‘How high can you go?’” he says.

“I thought, ‘OK, everyone is going up, I guess I’ll go down.’”

It was an ideal fit for Sandman’s musical vision. So they agreed to find “the best drummer in the world.”

“That guy wasn’t available,” Colley wisecracks, “so we got Jerome.”

On a shared video call, Jerome Deupree laughs. He was Morphine’s original drummer until a physical ailment with his hand forced him to take a leave of absence.

Deupree’s friend Billy Conway took his place as Morphine’s regular drummer. Both were adept at a subtly intricate style that further enhanced the Morphine sound.

But by the time the band began recording “The Night,” Deupree says, Conway was becoming the fall guy for the record company’s frustrations. It’s an old story, he says — when a recording session isn’t coming together, the drummer often takes the blame.

One night at the Lizard Lounge, Deupree sat in on drums while the band was playing under an assumed name. Sandman soon asked him to rejoin the band, he says.

Deupree had backed the recording of “Good,” the band’s 1992 debut, with his own money, he says, and hadn’t received any reimbursement. By 1999, however, “Cure for Pain” had recouped its initial cost, and he’d gotten some money from that.

From left: Morphine's Mark Sandman, Dana Colley, and Billy Conway in a 1994 photo.

“That had eased things a little,” he says. Still, he wasn’t thrilled with the apparent scapegoating of Conway: “I put my foot down and said, ‘Look, if we’re gonna do this, I want to be playing with Billy.’ It was instinctive on my part. Luckily, it worked out.”

For years before Morphine was formed, the two drummers had traveled in the same circles, often replacing each other in various bands.

“Billy and I agreed that our friendship was worth more than any kind of bickering about who was playing with who,” Deupree says of his friend, who died in late 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

“The Night” includes several tracks that feature contributions from both drummers. There were plenty of other guests on hand during the recording, including the bass player Mike Rivard, cellist Jane Scarpantoni, and organist John Medeski.

And yet the album retains Morphine’s signature ruminative sound, one that draws the listener in as if by centrifugal force.

It’s fascinating to think where Sandman might have taken his music had he lived, Walsh says.

“The quality of the band, how they worked and generated ideas, it seems like the possibilities are endless,” he says. “I think they still had a lot of fuel in the tank.”

“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t spent countless hours contemplating that thought,” Colley agrees. “I think about bands that were our contemporaries who are still doing what they were doing, and have reached certain levels of success.

“Hopefully we would have extended our autonomy a little, carved out our ability to continue to do what we loved to do, on our own terms,” he says. “That would have been wonderful.”

MORPHINE: A SPECIAL CONVERSATION

Dana Colley and Jerome Deupree discuss the band’s “unique instrumentation” with tour manager Mark Hamilton. Free. Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. At Q Division, 171 Rindge Ave., Cambridge. Space is limited; RSVP at www.eventbrite.com

