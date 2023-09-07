China exports decline slower than expected in August as economy remains under pressure

Imports slid 7.3% from a year ago to $216.51 billion, but beat consensus estimates of a 9% decline.

Exports for August slumped 8.8% from the same time last year, totaling $284.87 billion, and were slower than the 14.5% last month, according to customs data Thursday.

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports declined at a slower pace in August, even as the world’s second-biggest economy remains under pressure from weaker demand both domestically and abroad.

China’s trade surplus contracted 13.2% to $68.36 billion, lower than the $80.6 billion in July.

Chinese leaders have in recent months rolled out several policy measures to shore up the economy after a post-COVID rebound fizzled earlier than expected.

China’s central banks have eased borrowing rules, relaxing borrowing rules and lowering mortgage rates for first-time home buyers as well as implementing some tax relief measures for small businesses.

However, authorities have yet to announce large-scale stimulus spending or tax cuts.

Demand for Chinese exports weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs.

Exports to the U.S. fell 17.4% from a year earlier to $45.03 billion, while imports of U.S. goods slid 4.9% to $11.98 billion.

China’s imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, increased 13.3% from a year ago to $11.52 billion.

Chinese purchases of Russian energy have swelled, helping to offset revenue lost to Western sanctions imposed to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.

Exports to the European Union tumbled 10.5% from the same time last year to $41.29 billion, while imports of European goods declined 2.5% to $24.56 billion.