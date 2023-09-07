This Boston law firm wants employees to log when they’re in the office. But it says it’s not meant to track them.

The firm, which has an office in the Seaport, follows a hybrid work model where employees are expected to come into the office three days a week, according to a Goodwin spokesperson, who added that use of the app is optional.

The app, rolled out last week, is designed to “enhance collaboration, save you time, and foster a more connected workplace,” according to a screenshot of the company’s announcement of the app posted to the professional social network Fishbowl .

The Boston law firm Goodwin Procter has sparked mixed reactions with a new employee-tracking app called Colleague Connect, which lets employees log their work locations and allows them to see the locations of their colleagues.

Advertisement

The Colleague Connect system works by allowing employees to log their workspace for the day — either detecting automatically if an employee is in one of the firm’s offices, or noting if they are in an undisclosed non-office location. Employees can then see who else is in their office that day, or where a specific colleague is located.

Users on Fishbowl expressed a mix of ambivalence, support, and derision on the Colleague Connect rollout, with many accusing it of being a thinly veiled attempt to enforce the three-days-a-week in-office mandate. The caption of the original post called the firm an “utter joke.” (It is unclear which, if any of the Fishbowl users are legitimately employed by Goodwin.)

“Colleague Connect is giving [off] big brother,” another wrote in a reference to George Orwell’s novel “1984.”

But others contended the new app would help them navigate the hybrid workplace, or noted that they appreciated the firm’s upfront approach to implementing the system.

“Honestly I appreciate this, it’s always a pain to figure out who is in when I’m in,” said one user.

“At least they are being transparent about tracking your every move, was kind of obvious with badge swipes and facial recognition cameras everywhere,” another commenter wrote.

Advertisement

In a statement to the Globe, Goodwin said its aim was not to monitor employees, but instead to enable teamwork among a scattered workforce.

“Our people have noted that our flexible model means they do not always know when colleagues are in the office, on different floors for example,” the statement said. “To address this, we designed Colleague Connect to make it easier for us to connect with each other in-person on any particular day when we are working from a Goodwin office... it provides a snapshot only of who is an office that particular day.”

Goodwin is far from the only employer using a range of workplace surveillance tools, with some companies adopting badge tracking as they renew their push to bring employees back to their cubicles.

Tech giants such as Amazon and Google have made headlines for their recent return-to-office efforts. In Boston, law firms are among the small group of companies calling for workers to increase their in-office days, with Ropes & Gray the latest firm to ask employees to begin coming into the office four days a week, up from three days.

Goodwin Procter, which was founded in Boston over a century ago, says on its website that it employs almost 2,000 lawyers worldwide.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.