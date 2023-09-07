Garrett Harker’s All That opens in Kenmore Square; Boqueria comes to the Seaport

Openings: Garrett Harker’s hotly anticipated All That Fish + Oyster (771 Beacon St.) is slated to open on Thursday, Sept. 7. This is the next big step for Harker, the place-making restaurateur behind Kenmore Square’s much-missed Eastern Standard. Expect a raw bar and plenty of seafood entrees, including whole fish, from culinary director Nemo Bolin (No. 9 Park, Providence’s Cook & Brown). Cocktail maven Jackson Cannon, a longtime Harker collaborator best known for The Hawthorne, created the beverage program. Look for lots of mezcals, rums, tequilas, and frozen slushies. Plus: a 40-seat patio, ideal for Red Sox game days, and prime views of Fenway Park. Visit for dinner from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with weekend brunch and daily lunch and dinner to come soon.

Nationwide Spanish tapas bar and restaurant Boqueria is slated to open in the Seaport (25 Thomson Place) on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Sample grilled octopus, garlic shrimp laced with brandy, seafood paella, and churros. Wash everything down with shishito pepper margaritas. Boqueria originally opened in New York City in 2006, where it earned two New York Times stars. Visit daily for dinner, with lunch and brunch coming soon.