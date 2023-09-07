A taste of Vermont, the Beatles in Boston, and gadgets for your car

Learn about Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and support its one-of-a-kind businesses by attending the Hills Are Alive dinner at Burlington’s Hotel Vermont, Sept. 16. The event, part of the hotel’s 10th anniversary event series, includes live music, culinary offerings from many local farms and businesses, and an opportunity to spend the night at Hotel Vermont. The evening starts with a reception featuring a veggie spread from Pete’s Greens, a four-season organic vegetable farm in Craftsbury; freshly baked rye bread with aioli from Bread and Puppet, a bread maker and puppet theater based on a farm in Glover; and Willoughby cheese from Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro, where the cheeses are ripened in a 22,000-square-foot underground cave system. Then enjoy a grazing dinner with a pig roast from East Hardwick’s Snug Valley Farm and fire-baked pasta from Trencher’s Farmhouse in Lyndonville, along with drinks and treats from other area farms and businesses. The Hills Are Alive Package includes dinner and an overnight stay at Hotel Vermont, which has 125 modern but cozy rooms and suites, many overlooking Lake Champlain just a block away. Tickets for dinner only: $125 per person. Room rates start at $489, based on availability. https://hotelvt.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Beatles magician John Duke Logan (left) and historian and Boston radio personality Cha-Chi Loprete host several upcoming Beatles tribute shows at City Winery Boston that include rare footage, dazzling magic, live music, and plenty of nostalgia. John Esposito Photography

THERE

Advertisement

Celebrate The Beatles in Boston

Few people know the legendary Fab Four better than Beatles historian and Boston radio personality Cha-Chi Loprete. See Loprete and award-winning Beatles magician John Duke Logan during upcoming tribute shows that offer rare footage, dazzling magic, live music, and plenty of nostalgia. City Winery Boston hosts four versions of Come Together: A Multimedia Beatles Experience through December. Each show focuses on a different theme, starting with the Sept. 10 event celebrating the anniversary of The Beatles’ 1964 Boston Garden concert. Enjoy brunch while Loprete emcees a show featuring magic by Logan and a musical performance by special guest Studio Two: The Beatles Tribute, which includes three Berklee alumni who will perform classic Beatles songs in full costume and using authentic, vintage instruments and equipment from 1964. Other shows include A John Lennon Birthday Celebration Oct. 8, The Beatles Solo Years Nov. 11, and A Beatles Holiday Celebration Dec. 10. Tickets $15 per person; audience members can win Beatles prizes, including an original Beatles vinyl provided by Cheap Thrills Music and More in Dedham. https://citywinery.com

Advertisement

Car and Driver’s new AIRX 300 digital inflator works with cars, trucks, and motorcycles — and even bicycles, balls, paddleboards, inner tubes, and other inflatable toys. Car and Driver

EVERYWHERE

Gadgets for your car

Whether you’re hitting the road for foliage drives, holiday road trips, or ski getaways, make sure your tires and tech devices are ready for the ride. Car and Driver’s new AIRX 300 digital inflator works with cars, trucks, and motorcycles — and even bicycles, balls, paddleboards, inner tubes, and other inflatable toys — and can fill two car tires (from flat to completely inflated) on a single charge. Use the Mode button to select which device you’re inflating, screw in the flexible hose and attach an additional nozzle, if needed (for a bicycle Presta valve, a ball, or another inflatable), and then set the air pressure. The device automatically shuts off when it reaches the correct air pressure. It also has an easy-to-read LED screen, a built-in flashlight, and a USB-A charging port so you can recharge other devices in a pinch. The inflator comes in a protective zippered case so you can toss it in your trunk or under a seat. $79.99. https://caranddrivertech.com

Advertisement

If you need your phone within eyeshot while driving, consider iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 6. This phone holder works with virtually any smartphone and has four mounting systems: a well-designed CD slot mount, an adjustable suction-based dash and window mount, an air vent mount, and the new vehicle screen mount, which attaches to the back of a flat screen using a 3M adhesive disk. The dash and window mount has an adjustable arm and even works well while temporarily attached to an airplane tray table (great for watching a movie — just rotate the cradle so it’s horizontal). To secure your phone in the Easy One Touch 6, press it against the back of the holder to trigger the padded locking arms, which clamp the phone in place; pinch the release bars evenly to retrieve the phone with one hand. The device has an adjustable foot to accommodate different-size phones and an adjustable and flexible cord holder. $29.95 for device with dash/windshield, CD, or air vent mount (each sold separately); $34.95 for device with vehicle screen mount. www.iottie.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.