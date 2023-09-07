Authorities identify 19-year-old woman shot and killed in Lawrence

The 19-year--old woman shot and killed in Lawrence was identified Thursday as Angie Aristy, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Lawrence police responded to the area of 300 Howard St. on the report of shots fired at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, prosecutors said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found Aristy suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, the statement said.