As pediatric closures mounted, Boston Children’s and Mass. General programs grew

The analysis, conducted by the state’s health care watchdog organization, the Health Policy Commission and released Thursday, found that Children’s Medical Center Corporation, which includes Boston Children’s Hospital, and Mass General Brigham, which includes Massachusetts General for Children, accounted for 58.1 percent of commercial pediatric discharges for residents of the Commonwealth, up from 52.7 percent in 2011.

The state’s largest and most expensive pediatric hospitals grew their share of the market in the last decade, while other hospital programs shrank or vanished altogether, a continuing trend that policy makers say could drive up pediatric care spending and require patients to travel farther for care.

These trends are likely to escalate, given the continued expansion of Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s acquisition of Franciscan Children’s, and the closure of Tufts Medical Center’s pediatric hospital last year.

“The cumulative effect of these changes over the past decade is a transformation of the pediatric market in the Commonwealth,” the report says.

Sasha Hayes-Rusnov, associate director for market oversight and monitoring at the Health Policy Commission and lead author of the analysis, said he hopes the data provides a clear-eyed look at the market, and informs providers, insurers, state agencies and the Legislature how to leverage a centralized system and mitigate any potential harms.

Among the suggestions: providers, patients, insurers and policymakers should reach a consensus on the types of pediatric care that should remain in the community and constrain excessive provider prices for pediatric care.

“The data are intended to document the current state of the world,” Hayes-Rusnov said. “Not saying it is time to rewind things, but rather to figure out what the best next steps are for ensuring affordability, controlling spending and maintaining access to services at the appropriate sites and access of care.”

Consolidation comes in an overall shrinking market. In total, Massachusetts hospitals have seen fewer children. Care has increasingly shifted from inpatient to outpatient settings, and the state’s population under the age of 18 decreased nearly 4 percent from 2010 to 2020.

Accordingly, many pediatric programs have shrunk, consolidated or closed. Since 2017, more than 200 licensed pediatric beds have been been eliminated with many citing low occupancy and the cost of maintaining the poorly used service.

Some of those closures have fed the growth of the state’s pediatric giants, most notably with Tufts Medical Center closing 41 pediatric inpatient beds in 2022 and entering into a clinical affiliation with Boston Children’s.

Tufts and others shuttered programs treated higher shares of pediatric patients covered by MassHealth, suggesting that the effects were disproportionately felt by the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Additionally, some of the hospitals that have maintained pediatric services have brought in one of the state’s large providers to help care for patients. Boston Children’s Hospital staffs hospital pediatric services at Beverly Hospital, Winchester Hospital, Southcoast Hospitals Group, Milford Regional Medical Center, South Shore Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

In 2019, prior to the closure of Tufts pediatric service, Children’s, MGB and Tufts operated or staffed hospitals that accounted for 73 percent of total pediatric discharges statewide.

Partially offsetting the shrinking size of the state’s pediatric market has been an increase in the number of children coming from out of state for hospital care. In 2010, 16 percent of total pediatric bed days — a measure that reflects inpatient discharges multiplied by the number of days the patient spent in a bed — were from children from outside Massachusetts. By 2019, that had increased to 23 percent.

However, almost all the growth in out-of-state pediatric inpatient volume took place at Boston Children’s Hospital, which accounted for over 91 percent of the additional out-of-state pediatric bed days. Mass General Hospital accounted for nearly all the remaining increase.

As care has grown increasingly concentrated, the state’s pediatric giants have also grown in size. Boston Children’s finished a $1 billion expansion of its Longwood campus in 2022. The health system also acquired three primary care pediatric practices as well as Franciscan Children’s. Last year, Children’s received approval to build new and expand existing ambulatory care sites in Waltham, Needham and Weymouth.

In some ways, Massachusetts has followed national trends. The number of pediatric inpatient units nationwide declined 19 percent from 2008 to 2018, according to the study. Simultaneously, the number of pediatric intensive care unit beds increased 16 percent, primarily at large, freestanding children’s hospitals.

In state consolidation isn’t restricted to the inpatient side. Provider organizations with MGB and Children’s accounted for over half of the commercial pediatric hospital and ambulatory surgery center outpatient visits statewide in 2018 — a share that had grown from 44.7 percent in 2015. Similarly, pediatric primary care has grown increasingly consolidated. Physician networks of four provider organizations — Children’s, MGB, the combined Atrius Health and Reliant Medical Group (now both a part of Optum) and Tufts Medicine — provided 69.9 percent of pediatric primary care visits in 2018 that were covered by commercial insurance.

The report also notes that though the total number of physicians in the state has grown over time, physician groups affiliated with Children’s, UMass Memorial Health and Boston Children’s Hospital have grown the most. At the same time, the overall number of pediatric physician practice locations in the state has fallen substantially over time.

The two highest-volume pediatric provider organizations, Boston Children’s and MGH, also have the highest commercial prices, and increasing volume to these groups is likely to increase total spending. For example, Boston Children’s had average commercial prices per pediatric discharge, adjusted for the illness of the patient, that was 47 percent higher than the average prices of other state hospitals with significant inpatient volume. MGH had average commercial prices that were 24 percent higher than the average.

While some argue that the largest providers deal with more medically complex patients, the HPC analysis found that even for non-medically complex patients, spending was highest for patients managed by MGB and Children’s.

There could be some benefits to a more consolidated market, the researchers noted. Regionalization can create economies of scale and sustain volume at high enough levels for physicians to maintain clinical excellence. Large, well-resourced organizations also have the capital to invest in pediatric services.

However, consolidation encourages all children - whether needing complex or routine care - to go to large hospitals. Concentration can also create access challenges for families needing to travel greater distances for care, and the higher costs of care at these sites may also create affordability challenges for families.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.