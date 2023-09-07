Boston welcomes Little Amal as the 12-foot puppet begins her journey across America

Families, neighbors, and college students held sticks with paper sunflowers high in the air while they followed Amal, and a band of booming drums along the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

The puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian girl kicked off her 6,000 mile journey to San Diego with a walk from Dewey Square to the Chinatown Gate.

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee , took her first steps in Boston Thursday afternoon, as crowds gathered and cheered at Dewey Square to welcome her as she embarked on her journey across America.

Amal’s towering walk in Boston is just one of many planned to raise awareness of immigration and migration.

She arrived in Boston Harbor by schooner on Thursday, where she danced at Rowes Wharf with Native Americans from the Ho-Chunck, Mashpee Wampanoag, and Narragansett Nations.

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child, arrived by schooner in Boston Harbor Thursday. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Amal was built by the Handstring Puppet Company, based in South Africa, and requires three puppeteers: one inside the body to control her face and feet and two to control her arms.





The 12-foot puppet is controlled by one person inside, and two others who manipulate the arms. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Since July 2021, Amal has journeyed over 6,000 miles to 97 towns and cities in 15 countries, mimicking the treacherous journey many refugees, especially children, often face.

After her Dewey Square appearance, Amal visited Harvard Yard in Cambridge on Thursday evening, where she was greeted by university students and local residents.

Her afternoon walk was organized by dozens of local arts organizations, including ArtsEmerson who hosted a series of events during Amal’s walk.

Christine Eyre, who works for ArtsEmerson, saw today’s event as a celebration of joy.

“What a wonderful way to celebrate the needs of refugees,” Eyre said.

A pair of graduate students in Emerson College’s theatre program were inclined to come greet Amal because of the connections between her message and their studies.

“This work is very aligned with what our program is trying to do and promote,” Allison Beauregard said, a graduate student at Emerson.

A small crowd danced with the puppet at Rowes Wharf Thursday afternoon. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Audrey Johnson, also a graduate student, didn’t know about Amal until receiving an email from ArtsEmerson. When she saw Amal’s message was aligned with spreading hope for refugees, she knew she had to come see her.

When she got the email, she was “intrigued by the message she was promoting and the artistry behind it,” Johnson said.

The Greenway Conservancy, who manages the Rose Kennedy Greenway, also helped organize the event.

“We’re really excited to welcome [Amal] to Boston,” said Eileen Ong, who is part of the conservancy.

When Amal ended her walk, she beamed under the Chinatown Gate, bobbing her head to upbeat music under a sea of colorful paper lanterns.

Little Amal arrives at the Chinatown gate. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The event also attracted a variety of non-profits whose work aligns with Amal’s mission.

Cedrick Gustave from the EMA Foundation, a non-profit that funds groups helping refugees, connects to Amal’s story on a personal level.

“My grandparents are refugees from Cape Verde,” Gustave said. They fled to Somerville to escape a famine, he said.

Refuge Point, another non-profit based in Boston, also walked with Amal.

“I think it’s great people can learn about how families are torn apart through Little Amal,” said Sarah Hidey, a Refuge Point employee.

Amal’s walk ended with a performance from the New England Bhangra Club, the only all female-identifying club of its kind representing Boston.

The dancers invited the crowd to dance with them, teaching them the Indian dance moves while the audience cheered and clapped.

“I think it’s really cool that we got to do this in the middle of Boston and Chinatown and got hundreds of people to come and watch us,” Pragya Narahari, a junior at Northeastern University and captain of the Bhangra club.

The Little Amal puppet mingled with the small crowd at Rowes Wharf. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Sanya Sharma, a senior at Northeastern and also a captain of the club, shared Narahari’s excitement while emphasizing the importance of Amal’s message.

“I think Little Amal is a really great representation of awareness of Syrian refugees,” Sharma said. “I think its great she’s going around the globe and spreading awareness.”

Amal’s next stop is the East Boston Public Library on Friday, where she will hand out backpacks to kindergarteners. She will make several more appearances across Boston on Friday and Saturday before heading to Ashfield in Western Massachusetts.





















Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.