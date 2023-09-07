Boston Public Schools kicks off a new year Thursday on a tropical note

More than 50,000 students are registered to attend Boston Public Schools this year, about 2,100 more than last year, according to BPS. But that number is expected to dwindle in the coming weeks as the district removes students who don’t show up.

Tens of thousands of students across Boston will return to school Thursday, amid thick humidity and temperatures that are expected to soar into the 90s by dismissal time.

Many BPS students will settle into classrooms with newly-installed air conditioners. A total of 108 schools now have air conditioners or central air, leaving a little more than a dozen without thermal comfort, according to BPS. More schools also will be serving up freshly prepared foods on site, with 86 schools equipped with ovens and other cooking essentials, up from 67 the previous year.

But the first challenge for opening day will be whether BPS can get more of its buses to arrive at bus stops and schools on time. Roughly half of all school buses on the first day typically show up late, while BPS has been struggling for more than a decade to get buses to run punctually throughout the school year.

Second grade teacher Elitane Clenord cleans tables with a scrapper in her classroom at The Mather Elementary School on Wednesday, on the eve of the first day of school in Boston.

BPS is under pressure from state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to get at least 95 percent of its buses to run on time each month — a measure both sides agreed to as part of a more than one-year-old district improvement plan. BPS fell well below that mark during the last school year: Just 85 percent of buses reached their destinations on time throughout the entire school year, although the monthly rates showed improvement.

The importance of that effort is expected to be highlighted at the crack of dawn when Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper are scheduled to stop by the Readville bus yard before drivers embark on their routes for the new school year.

Skipper, who is entering her second year leading the district, has said in recent weeks the busing operation is fully staffed with more than 700 drivers, but still is still filling vacant bus monitor positions. Last year, a number of bus routes didn’t have drivers on the first day.

The p then will step aboard an electric school bus bound for Mildred Avenue K-8 School in Mattapan where they will greet hundreds of students and teachers as well as Principal Kristina Reeves-Barber, according to a copy of their public schedules. BPS has 20 electric school buses and plan to add 18 more this school year.

