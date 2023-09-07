Cambridge teen dies from injuries in motorcycle crash, officials say

Jaden McDaniels of Cambridge was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by a juvenile involved in the Aug. 28 crash with a Toyota RAV4, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

A 16-year-old boy has died from injuries suffered in a crash involving an SUV and the motorcycle he was riding on last month in Cambridge, officials said Thursday.

McDaniels was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead, the statement said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the same hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Ryan’s office said.

Advertisement

They were not identified.

On Aug. 28, police responded to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Putnam Avenue for a crash involving the motorcycle and SUV shortly before 9 p.m., Ryan’s office said.

When officers arrived , they located a juvenile driver of a motorcycle and the passenger, who was later identified as McDaniels. Police also located the driver of the SUV and the passengers in the car, Ryan’s office said.

A preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was likely traveling at a high rate of speed and had gone through a stop sign when it crashed into the SUV that was turning left onto Pleasant Street, the statement said.

The driver and passengers of the SUV remained at the scene, Ryan’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.