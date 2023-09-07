Doctor arrested on Nantucket yacht on drug and gun charges to appear in court

Burke pleaded not guilty and was ordered held pending the detention hearing in Plymouth District Court, according to court records.

Scott Anthony Burke, 69, of Key Largo, Fla., was arraigned Wednesday in Nantucket District Court in connection with the incident on his 80-foot yacht, the Jess Conn, which authorities boarded Tuesday morning after receiving a call about a woman who had possibly overdosed and who wanted to leave the vessel, records show.

The retired doctor who was arrested Tuesday on his yacht in Nantucket Harbor on drug and gun charges is due in court Thursday for a detention hearing, records show.

When officers arrived at the yacht, which was anchored in the harbor, Burke led them to his bedroom, where the woman she didn’t feel safe, according to a police report. In plain view, a loaded handgun rested on a bookshelf, police said. On the night stand was a plastic bag of cocaine, the report said.

As medics attended to the woman, who was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Burke was arrested after investigators found more than 43 grams of cocaine, roughly 14 grams of ketamine, two handguns, and various ammunition in the main floor bedroom, according to a police report.

Burke said he had a license for the guns, but authorities determined it had been issued out of Florida and expired last year, police said.

After Burke was read his Miranda rights, he told investigators “he was the owner of the boat, the bedroom they were located in was his, and that the firearms on the boat were his,” according to the police report. The report did not say whether other people were on board.

Police said the initial call to authorities reported that the woman on the yacht “did not want to be there, was under the influence of narcotics, and possibly [had] overdosed.”

Burke was a physician first licensed to practice medicine in Colorado in 1981. His license in that state expired in 2021, according to Colorado Board of Medicine records.

About 20 years ago, he founded a Denver-based company, Injury Finance, described on its website as “the industry leader in medical funding,” which was “created to serve an uninsured and under-insured population in need of medical treatment.”

The company said Wednesday that Burke has “no affiliation” with it.

According to Marine Traffic, a site that monitors vessel locations across the globe, the Jess Conn remained anchored on Nantucket on Wednesday night. The yacht had arrived on Nantucket on Aug. 23 from Newport, according to Marine Traffic.

A Nordhavn yacht, the boat flies a Cayman Islands flag, meaning it’s registered there, and was built in 2021, according to the site.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.